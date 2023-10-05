23 Useful Products Reviewers Say Are “Miracles”

1. A fume-free oven cleaner that cleans all of your baking accidents that left their mark in your oven. Whether you're deep cleaning or spot cleaning, just spray over the mess, wait a few seconds, and wipe. Erase any evidence of baking mishaps, and keep those secrets to yourself.
Promising review: "Holy moly. This is some kind of miracle product. I sprayed it inside my oven and left it overnight, and wiped off an incredible sludge of brown goo in the morning, leaving behind a nearly pristine oven interior. There were a few areas that I had missed, so I sprayed and came back later that day. There are a few brown spots that don't really want to come off, but I am not too fussed about them. 95% of the grease came right off. It worked on the sides of the oven and on the rack. What I really liked is that it didn't smell too bad. I expected some terrible toxic chemical, and though it does have a ("lemon") odor, it's not that strong. Definitely better than running the self-clean and filling my house with fumes for five hours. The can is a lot bigger than I expected, and I barely used any (I was cleaning the "small" oven). It will last for a long time. Prepare to sacrifice a sponge to this project as well." —SBP
2. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you'll literally "set and forget." Spray your shower from top to bottom, wait for 8–12 hours, and rinse. Not only will your shower stay clean for a week, it will also smell like vanilla. No more elbow grease, and no more strong chemical smells for you.
Promising review: "This product is the truth! I have dyed hair, purple and blue, and I always thought my tub would always be stained. I sprayed my tub/shower down and a day later all the stains were gone 😳 I wish I knew it was going to be so effective because I would have took before and after photos. I bought for the vanilla scent (not very strong) but was totally impressed by how clean the tub was. This is a miracle working product… I’m forever a loyal customer now." —kitty babe xXx
3. A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner designed to deep clean and effortlessly remove stains from your carpets, rugs, and furniture. Maybe your carpet looks a hot mess and you want to replace it, but before you do, give this genius invention a try.
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula, which is also available on Amazon for $12.99!
Promising review: "If you are on the fence, get off! This thing works miracles and is super easy to use. Cleaned my newer couch that my animals had decided to terrorize in multiple ways. I could see the change happen right before my eyes." —Katie M.
4. A jar of The Pink Stuff, because you need something that pretty much works on everything. I'm sure you're soooo over stains on the wall, grime, soap scum, and overall filth. If I'm right, then you definitely needed this in your house, like, yesterday.
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "This is freaking amazing! I’ve tried so many products and none work this well on old baked in crud or cooking stains. Even made the counter tops look new. It cleaned the entire exterior of the stove to look like we just purchased it. I love it for pots and pans most but also our crock pot and it’s base. It cleaned the hard water spots off and all the old grease and even some rust spots. It’s a frickin' miracle worker! Took ten minutes!" —Katarina
5. An Angry Mama microwave cleaner if you're eternally disgusted with how your microwave looks, and asking yourself "when did this happen?" Luckily you won't have to use too much elbow grease to get your microwave cleaned. Just fill with vinegar and water, set the microwave for seven minutes, and there ya go. Good as new!
Promising reviews: "My microwave was absolutely horrid, these worked like a miracle and my microwave has never been cleaner." —Paige
"TikTok made me buy this! Love it!!! It does work! Cleaned my microwave! It’s hilarious to see this angry mama blowing off the steam! Hahaaa." —Leah
6. A fast-acting ChomChom pet hair remover roller that is loved dearly by pet owners. It's like a sticky lint roller that is designed to trap hair inside of the barrel, allowing you to easily discard it without making a mess. This is a great way to keep your rugs and furniture looking presentable.
Promising review: "Wow! I wish I would have discovered this sooner! This is truly a miracle item. I have 2 labs that shed like crazy and I have to vacuum multiple times a week to keep up with it. Dog. Hair. Everywhere. It is such a PITA to vacuum the sofas so I thought I'd give this a try. It works. Super easy and fast to remove all of the fur off the sofa. It's easy to remove the fur from the collection container. Not sure about cleaning it yet because I've only used it once, but I'm so impressed I had to leave a review right away. I'll gladly this if it gets to the point of no longer picking up hair as efficiently as it does now. If you are an animal lover and have pets that shed, buy it, you won't regret it." —Amazon Customer
7. A bottle of Folex Instant Carpet Stain Remover, a water-based cleaning spray to protect your carpets from all types of stains. Even that super old stain that has made itself at home in your carpets doesn't stand a chance against this stain-removing miracle.
Check out this TikTok of the Folex Carpet Spot Remover to see it in action!
Promising review: “When I tell you this is the best spot and dirt remover! It works miracles on any spot I have tried to remove from carpets. I love this stuff. It has no odor. It leaves your carpet looking new. I let my sons use it and they were very impressed.” —May May
8. A shower door cleaner that will eliminate soap scum and hard water stains, and have your shower door shining bright like a diamond!
Check out this Rain-X TikTok cleaning hack that will keep your shower door sparkling and see-through!
Promising review: "Miracle cleaner! If you have extremely stubborn hard water marks and/or a thick layer of soap scum on your glass shower doors, this product is for you! I’ve tried so many other products that promised to remove these marks from my shower door but none could deliver anywhere close to this Rain-X shower door cleaner. I used this product with the Scrub Daddy sponge to remove all of the built up soap scum & hard water marks. Everything melted off like butter. You will have to use some good old fashion elbow grease to get those super stubborn spots but this product will easily make your shower doors crystal clear! I also love the fact that it is completely odorless. My shower doors haven’t looked this clean since the day we installed them 6 years ago! Highly recommend this product!" —KL
9. A plant-based stainless steel cleaner to remove fingerprints, water marks, and residue from your appliances. It also works on black stainless steel by leaving a protective barrier that resists fingerprints, dust, dirt, oil, and smudges. Now, your appliances can look brand-new again!
Therapy Clean is a small family-owned and operated business that is dedicated to creating cleaning products to make your home shine.
Promising review: "I recently noticed some long drip marks on my new stainless steel dishwasher. I tried removing it with water, and then with window cleaner (I know) and nothing worked. Each time I looked at the dishwasher I was so disappointed - two long drip marks extending down the front almost the entire length of the dishwasher. I chose this product because it is cruelty-free and it had good reviews. I was hopeful. It's a miracle!! It was easy to apply and buff off and the streak marks are gone! Each time I look at my new dishwasher I smile!" —KB of MA
10. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner if your sink smells like a combination of every meal you've had in the past five years, and you're tired of it. You need this cleaner in your drain ASAP. The foaming bubbles will clean your drain and leave it smelling lemony fresh!
11. An EasyWring microfiber spin mop, a must-have for a totally clean floor, and even those tight corners too! It has hands-free wringing abilities and deep-cleaning microfibers will capture dirt so well, you'll only need water to remove it!
12. A broom for pet and human hair you can use to bring up strands from the carpet fiber abyss. Even though it's ideal to use on carpets, it can be used on any floor type. Not to mention, the other end works as a squeegee to take care of any liquid spills!
Emma Lord, a BuzzFeed Shopping writer, had this to say, "An embarrassing confession: I do not have a pet, but I shed like nobody's business. My hair gets so ingrained in the carpet that a vacuum truly does nothing for it, so I often was just unrooting clumps of hair from the floor with my hands (sorry for the visual). I bought this broom and it immediately started pulling up GOBS of hair. My carpet, like, genuinely changed color (turns out the pink was supposed to be much pinker, whoops). Anyway, do with that semi-horrifying information what you will — you can read my full review of the pet hair broom for more deets.".
Promising review: "I’ve had the broom for 20 min and I think it’s the best thing I ever bought (thank you Tik Tok). We have a Roborock and I’d always be so angry because our one area rug is IMBEDDED with cat hair. I would try pick it up with my hands and then using a hand vacuum as well. So irritating!
Well, this brush is a miracle worker!!!" —Anna M.
13. An electric pressure washer because the outside of your home is covered in dirt, and it's looking kinda drab. Revive your walls, shutters, front steps, and more with high-powered water pressure.
This pressure washer has a powerful 1,800-watt motor, five quick-connect spray tips, a 20-foot hose, and a 40.6 fluid ounce detergent tank.
Look at this TikTok to see just how effective this pressure washer really is!
Promising reviews: " I would highly recommend this product definitely one of the best items I’ve purchased. It's very easy to use and works miracles." —Aixa
"This product did everything as promised. I had used a relative's power cleaner on the siding on my vacation mobile home. There was no setting, and the pressure was too much, and it scored the aluminum siding. With this product, you have all of the separate tips to regulate the pressure of the spray. The tip for aluminum siding worked very well on the siding for my home. It was truly a great experience. I put on the tip for aluminum siding to rinse it and held the spray nozzle very close to the siding, and all of the algae was removed, and my siding looked like new (at 18 years old!). I would definitely recommend this product, which is so reasonably priced for a power washer." —John K
14. A power scrubber brush that can be attached to a drill. Now you don't have to use as much elbow grease or spend as much time cleaning your bathtub.
