30 Travel Items To Help You Set Up Your Home Away From Home

1. A pack of 12 travel hangers if you packed a few blouses or dresses that need the help of gravity and a little steam to get them looking good again. The hangers don't take up much space in your luggage, thanks to the collapsible design. And now you don't have to find space on hooks or shower rods to dry your wet clothes!
Promising review: "They are so light weight and yet so durable I can’t say enough good things about them. I love the fact that they come in their own bag so that I wouldn’t have so many hangers flying around my suitcase. I love that now I don’t have to worry about how many hangers the hotel has. This solves that problem instantly. Another big bonus is that if you decide to do laundry you can now hang up your clothes to dry. The hangers are very light and they add relatively nothing to the overall weight of my suitcase. It is the perfect solution for my travel needs." —P. Thomassen
Get them from Amazon for $13.95.
2. A compact contact lens case designed to make your eyecare routine travel-friendly and still effective. The kit comes with a contact lens case, a mini solution bottle, tweezers, a contact remover tool, and a mirror. Now you don't have to lug half of your medicine cabinet with you on your next getaway.
Promising review: "This product is great for the girlies who wear contacts everyday and like to maintain an aesthetic. The rose gold and marble is just *chef's kiss*. It holds just the right amount of all contacts lens essentials. Helps keep your handbag organized too!" —thepursonalshopper
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three styles).
3. A convenient six-port USB charger to allow you to plug in several devices at once, and minimize the amount of charging blocks you would throw into your suitcase. Plus, who wants to have to keep up with six different chargers spread out all over the hotel room? I'm almost positive you'd end up losing one or two before the trip is over.
Promising review: "This USB charger has been awesome for travel since it allows me to skip packing a separate USB brick for each of my devices. It is smart enough to determine whether the device has the capability to quickly charge via higher amperage output and automatically delivers the appropriate output to each device. The LED that indicates that the unit is receiving power is a nice touch, especially when many hotels I stay at seem to have dead power outlets. I use it with an iPad, iPhone, portable Bluetooth speaker, and a portable recharging pack. It handles those devices well and charges them quickly." —Sam Ellis
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in black and white).
4. A travel toothbrush that folds to keep the bristles clean while you're away from home. The last thing you want is to taste anything other than toothpaste when you go to brush your teeth.
Promising review: "These are great! I travel around a lot for work, and also have Invisalign, so I like to keep one in my work bag as well as my travel bag. The best part is the convenience. I used to carry a tooth brush in a case that took up a lot of room in my work bag as well as my travel bag. Now I just use these. They are small, durable, easy to use, and the brush is full covered when it is fully closed, which is what I was a little worried about at first. It was exactly what I was looking for in a travel toothbrush. I highly recommend, and I will be purchasing again." —Demetri
Get it from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in two styles).
5. An easily portable and packable handheld steamer to save you some time when you'd rather not spend your time ironing while on vacation, but you also don't want your cute outfit to look all crumpled.
Promising review: "Bought this to de-wrinkle some linen tablecloths and lace table runners for my son's wedding reception. It worked very well. Linen tablecloths were a great test for it since they are a fairly hard type of cloth to get wrinkles out of. It only took a few minutes to heat up completely and I used it for a couple of hours nonstop. Overall, I am very happy with this purchase — especially since it was less than $35! You can't go wrong with this handy little steamer. If I had to complain about anything, it would be the size of the water tank. I wish it were slightly bigger, but since it heats up so quickly, there really isn't anything to complain about." —WeekendWarrior2017
Get it from Amazon for $23.99.
6. A mini lightweight flat iron that'll evenly distribute heat just like a full-sized one. It's small enough to effortlessly fit into your suitcase, too.
And you'll get a lil' heat-resistant pouch to carry it wherever you go!
Promising review: "I took this flat iron to Europe for a two week vacation. It did a great job smoothing my hair out. Be sure to check the measurements as it is very small. However, it got the job done for me." —Leslie Webb
Get it from Amazon for $15.97+ (available in three colors).
7. A leather organizer because you have spent too much time trying to unravel tangled cords after pulling them out of your bag. Just take the time to place each one in its own slot, and you'll have more time to actually enjoy every minute of your vacay.
Mister Crafter is a small business based in the US that specializes in custom-made leather products.
Promising review: "A perfect companion taking cords and a 65w charger between the office and home office. Bought one for my son-in-law who travels for work. He loves it as well." —Phillip M.
Get it from Mister Crafter on Etsy for $36.96+ (originally $56.86; available in two sizes, two colors, and with personalization options).
8. A handy sunglasses organizer case that'll keep your sunglasses free from scratches, smears, and breaking while you're on vacation. It can be hung up on a wall or it can easily be rolled up for safe transport. Now you won't need to store your sunnies in individual cases.
Promising review: "I had been looking at this organizer for a long time before recently purchasing for an upcoming trip to the Bahamas. I have a lot of sunglasses and like being able to have several pairs with me on trips, but hate having a bunch of individual cases to deal with. This organizer case is perfect! It exceeded my expectations, which is actually really hard to do. It’s packaged beautifully and is very high quality. It looks to be durable, as well. It’s a very cute case and I love that it holds my glasses snugly so I don’t have to worry about them getting damaged in my suitcase during transport. I highly recommend this organizer case and wish I would’ve bought it four trips ago!!" —Ashley Smith
Get it from Amazon for $29.49+ (available in four colors and two sizes).
9. A portable door lock because you need to feel safe in your home away from home! It only takes a few seconds to install (without tools) and is easy to remove when you're ready to explore the city. Making the most out of any trip is important, but ensuring your safety is the highest priority.
Promising review: "I took my first solo trip and ordered this for extra security. Was super easy to install and didn't require to leave my hotel door ajar for an extended amount of time for installation. My hotel door didn't even move when I tested out the lock. 10/10 recommend for a peace of mind." —Haley Gribble
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (also available in multipacks).
10. A pack of 100 compressed toilet paper tablets for those times when you could really use a wet wipe, but without the harsh chemicals and irritating scents. All you need is one little tablet and a few drops of water to get a handy-dandy full-sized moist cloth. And reviewers say that they're pretty durable.
Portawipes is a small company based in Wyoming that sells compressed toilet paper tablets.
Promising reviews: "I am impressed with the quality of these wipes. They are durable and cheap! They are a must for everyday carry (EDC), first aid, and bug out bags. There are a couple things to keep in mind. You will need a sharp knife to open the hard plastic packaging. Water is required to make the towel expand. Thus, you cannot use the wipe to dry a wet surface, unless you let it dry first." —Justin B.
"I originally bought these for a backpacking trip into the Wyoming Wilderness. A weight saving move as regular wipes are heavy. Everyone loved these. They weigh nothing and use almost no room in my pack. Easy to use. Add a few drops of water and they expand. Very soft but did not tear. Gave some to my wife for her trip to Spain. She liked them also. Easy to put a tube in her purse, saved a lot of room in her luggage." —KAL In GilbertAZ
Get a 100-pack from Amazon for $13.98 (available in two colors and five quantities).
11. A pack of two disposable bed sheets if the "Beware of Hotel Bedbugs" TikToks have reached your feed and left you paranoid. It comes with two bed sheets, two quilt covers, and four pillow cases. You should still sanitize your sleeping area, but at least you'll feel safer knowing that you're not in direct contact with the hotel bedding.
Promising review: "I took these on a recent trip. Stayed at a hotel. Wasn’t sure how they would be. They were GREAT. The drape is puddling smooth. Really comfortable and warm. No crinkling “noise” at all. Planning to order more to keep on hand. Love that pillow case covers are included. Then disposable makes them absolutely perfect. I feel so much better sleeping on sheets I know are clean and impermeable than questionable ones." —Cary K.
Get it from Amazon for $11.97+ (available in two styles and four sizes).
12. A pack of laundry soap sheets so you can wash your outfits on long vacations, allowing you many uses, while saving you room in your luggage.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly shares: "I travel just about any chance that I get and found a WHOLE lot of success with these little laundry sheets on an almost-three-weeks European vacation this summer where I carried on only and re-wore outfits several times."
Get 50 sheets from Amazon for $11.08.
13. Or, some Tide sink packets that have the perfect amount of detergent to help you hand wash any dirty clothes if your room doesn't have a washing machine. The packets are so compact that you could easily fit a good handful of them in your luggage.
Each pack comes with three packets. And, because they *are* liquid, they'll easily slide into the side of your toiletries bag.
Promising review: "Taking these out of the country to wash under things is exactly the right size." —Laura Wilson
Get nine packets from Amazon for $6.53 (available in several quantities).
14. A perfume atomizer for when you want to take your favorite fragrance on vacation with you but don't want to deal with TSA telling you that your bottle is over the 3 oz. allowance. This refillable tube is so easy to use, you'll never be tempted to also buy the travel size of you favorite scent again.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly raves: "^That's me pumping my signature perfume into one of these travel atomizers I've been using for about a year. It's great to just throw in your purse on the reg for a fragrance re-up throughout the day. As you can see, it's about the size of my thumb and therefore takes up very little room. Plus! It's smaller than most rollerball travel fragrances you can pick up. This first one is working so well, that I just have the other three in storage. But if this one bites the dust this summer during travels, I'll be OK about digging into my stores to use one of the remaining three...especially at this price point."
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $8.65.
15. A portable white noise machine that might help you get to sleep faster, especially when you're miles away from home. It's programmed with 20 non-looping soothing sounds (white, pink, and brown noises, fan noises, relaxing streams, rain, and more), an auto-off timer (set for 1–5-hour intervals), continuous play, and volume controls. Turn this on when you're in an unfamiliar environment and having trouble catching Zs.
It features 20 nonlooping sleep sounds, 32 volume levels, and a timer — plus, it weighs less than half a pound!
Promising review: "Wonderful sound machine. Compact enough for travel. We took ours on vacation and are so glad we did. This drowns out hotel noises perfectly! I like how small it is when on my dresser at home, too. So thankful for the non-looping sound. Would recommend over and over again." —Hill.jess
Get it from Amazon for $17.59.
16. A travel adapter and voltage converter, because it would be disastrous if you flew thousands of miles overseas just to discover that you can't solely use your charger to charge your phone. You can avoid that horrid scenario by packing this charging set that comes with four international adapters, a power converter, and two standard US plugs. Just what you need to keep your phone's battery full, use your styling tools, and more!
There are also four USB ports, and it converts 220/240 V to 110/120 V. Plus, it comes with a handy travel pouch!
Promising review: "Worked perfectly on a recent trip to England and France. I used it to power a MacBook Air, a Windows laptop, two iPhones, and two portable chargers. I like the design of the case. The form factor is so much sleeker than most of the other travel transformers available. One thing I didn't realize when I ordered it (because I was in a hurry and didn't read the specs thoroughly) is that this device has a fan to dissipate heat from stepping down the voltage. While the fan is not extremely loud, neither is it silent. I found it a pleasant source of white noise that actually helped me sleep at night, but you might not." —Lake Mist
Get it from Amazon for $38.98.
17. A jewelry organizer that'll easily fit into those tight spaces between your clothes and the lining of your suitcase. It features five compartments for storing necklaces and bracelets, and three small pouches to store rings and earrings. Now you can make sure your vacation outfits are perfectly accessorized.
Promising review: "Great product! First, it’s adorable. I love the color and fabric quilting, the gold zippers. Second, it is the perfect size for my jewelry when I travel. I don’t usually bring much jewelry so this is a good size for me. The necklaces stayed tangle-free, and there are enough small zippered compartments for my bracelets and larger earrings. I was concerned about the organizer only having a snap closure and not zipping up all the way, but everything stayed secure and nothing fell out of place, so there’s that. Overall, a great product and I would assume the other sizes and varieties are of similar quality." —Emily
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in two sizes and nine styles).
18. And to match, a waterproof toiletry bag perfect for storing all of your travel-sized grooming items. Simply unzip and hang the bag on a towel hook, if you want to keep the countertop clear from clutter. Now you don't have to bring a few items in the bathroom at a time when you're getting yourself ready at the hotel.
Promising review: "I. Love. This. Bag. Seriously, I had a cheap toiletry bag from Target that essentially did the same thing, only way worse. It was too small, the hook didn't rotate so you could only hang it at an angle, if anything ever leaked, it would seep right through the bag, etc. But THIS bag has NONE of those issues! It fits everything I need and then some, meaning I don't have to skimp on my 10-step Korean skincare routine when I travel anymore. It never leaks. And I love that the hook swivels so you can hang it anywhere, and your stuff hangs perfectly. I also love the handle and the overall flatter shape. It makes it so easy to travel with! Cannot recommend this bag enough." —KaiEli
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors).
19. A portable espresso maker, so you can still enjoy coffee, even if the nearest electricity sources are miles away. Just add ground coffee, pour in boiling water, and use the pump to extract your espresso.
Just fill with ground coffee and hot water, pump, and pour!
Promising review: "This works so well for camping for a quick coffee craving! Took this camping over the weekend and used it a few times at the office. Depending on the grinds you use, it's good for a light single espresso shot or if you reuse the same grinds and purge three capfuls of water through the filter, you'll get a full cup of coffee. Works great without lugging a glass press around in your backpacking or camp gear! Easy to clean and store away with the retractable priming handle." —SocKeTPupPet
Get it from Amazon for $54.90.