34 Travel Essentials That Might Not Be On Your Packing List, But Really Should Be

1. A compact contact lens case designed to make your eyecare routine travel-friendly and still effective. With this small luxury, you won't have to lug half of your medicine cabinet with you on your next getaway.
This kit includes: a mirror, contact lens case, a mini solution bottle for your contact solution, a contact tweezer tool for pulling out your contacts from the lens case, and a contact remover tool used to remove and put on your contacts.
Promising review: "This product is great for the girlies who wear contacts every day and like to maintain an aesthetic. The rose gold and marble is just *chef's kiss*. It holds just the right amount of all contacts lens essentials. Helps keep your handbag organized too!" —thepursonalshopper
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
2. A mini lightweight flat iron that'll evenly distribute heat just like a full-sized one. It's small enough to effortlessly fit into your suitcase, too.
And you'll get a lil' heat-resistant pouch to carry it wherever you go!
Promising review: "I took this flat iron to Europe for a two week vacation. It did a great job smoothing my hair out. Be sure to check the measurements as it is very small. However, it got the job done for me." —Leslie Webb
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three colors).
3. A Bug Bite Thing suction tool for anyone who just wants to go on a hiking trip but unfortunately is also a walking buffet for every bug in the area. It's chemical-free, and can help stop itching caused by bee stings, spider bites, and more.
Promising review: "I live near woods and a lake, so I am CONSTANTLY being terrorized by insects. I swear, some days I am just minding my own business, grabbing my mail and then I will look down and have three or four bug bites. This helps with the itchiness and swelling! It's not going to make the bite disappear, but it will make the bites less annoying! Once a mosquito bit me on my knuckle (seriously the worst spot) and the suction helped to relieve some of the irritation. I've also used it on a splinter and it's better than trying to get the splinter out with a tweezer. Definitely a great weapon in my ongoing battle with bugs." —Tasia Bass, BuzzFeed writer
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in three colors, and in packs of two and three).
4. An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter because despite the fact that earbuds rarely have cords anymore, airlines have yet to come up with the capability for you to connect to their screens with Bluetooth. This fixes that issue and allows you to watch your airplane movie with crisp sound quality. Now if only the person sitting next to you would stop hogging the armrest.
The AirFly Pro comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick start guide, and manual. Twelve South is a small business that has been creating innovative tech accessories since 2009.
See one TikTok user using it with their AirPod Pros here.
Promising review: "Last year I splurged on some AirPod Maxes and for the amount of money I threw down on them, I was determined to get as much use out of them as possible and that included on plane rides. With the AirFly Pro, I can connect my headphones via Bluetooth and use the seat-back screen without having to fiddle with the free wired headphones they hand out that 1) have horrible sound quality and 2) don't fit my ears in the slightest (I swear my ear canals are tiny or something??)." —Chelsea Stuart, BuzzFeed editor
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in three styles and two colors).
5. A set of Sea Bands utilizing acupressure technology to reduce nausea and anxiety. Whether on a long flight or a cruise, these help prevent motion sickness, so you can enjoy your trip with ease.
Read more about acupressure and nausea at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Promising review: "I borrowed these from my mom right before a 10-hour flight and they were exactly what I needed. I get really bad motion sickness even in cars, so a long flight is barely short of torture for me. But these helped so much that I ended up keeping them (sorry mom) for all my flights. Really simple to use: just slip the bands on your wrist with the ball facing your wrist. I put one on both wrists before my flights and then go to sleep. When I land, I am totally fine and don't have to worry about the after effects of motion sickness anymore!" —Tasia Bass, BuzzFeed writer
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.53 (available in six colors, and in packs of two).
6. A pack of laundry soap sheets so you can wash your outfits on long vacations, allowing you multiple uses while saving you room in your luggage.
Promising review: "I travel just about any chance that I get and found a WHOLE lot of success with these little laundry sheets on an almost-three-weeks European vacation this summer where I carried on only and rewore outfits several times." —Elizabeth Lilly, BuzzFeed editor
Get 50 sheets from Amazon for $7.16.
7. A set of packing cubes you'll want if you're still convinced the best way to fit most of your wardrobe is by rolling everything and sitting on your suitcase to zip it shut. Each set comes with six bags for items like tops, bottoms, undergarments, shoes, and toiletries. They're made with transparent mesh to help you see your belongings without unzipping anything or tearing through your luggage.
The set includes three different size packing cubes, one bra and underwear bag, one shoe bag, and one bag for your toiletries.
Promising review: "Really nice quality cubes. I’ve never used them before and was really pleased with how well they worked. I didn’t even need to use all of them. The large cube was enough for a small suitcase!" —Caroline
Get the six-piece set from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 18 sets including three set sizes and various colors).
8. A digital luggage scale that you absolutely need if you dread weighing your bag because it always looks like it might not fit in the overhead compartment. It can weigh luggage up to 110 pounds. This is perfect for anyone who's never thought of using anything else other than the airport scale — or anyone who has just been "eyeballing it" this whole time. Your life is about to be changed!
You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements.
Check out this TikTok from BuzzFeed shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly, to see this palm-sized luggage scale in action!
Promising review: "This luggage scale is so handy and is great for weighing your luggage. I was a little concerned before I got it because I wasn't sure how accurate it would be. When I used it when I went on vacation, it was dead on to what the airport said, so I highly recommend this. Plus, it’s easy to pack in your bags." —Teresa Daniels
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in six colors and a two-pack).
9. A set of shoe organizer bags so you can ditch the recycled grocery bags to keep your shoes away from your clean clothes. For your convenience, there are windows to identify your sneakers, heels, or flats. Try bringing these on your next trip for a better packing experience — you'll thank me later.
Promising review: "These are perfect for packing shoes when traveling. They are reasonably priced. Exactly what I was looking for." —PB from Pennsylvania
Get a set of five from Amazon for $8.88+ (available in medium or large and in four colors).
10. A memory foam Ostrich pillow neck cushion that'll keep you from relying on your trusty, but useless donut pillow (that you never even considered replacing, even though you've been getting a crick in your neck). This upgraded version offers 360º natural ergonomic neck support to keep your head upright so you can snooze in comfort.
Promising review: "I bought it for a trip that had two long haul flights as well as various shorter flights. It is almost impossible for me to sleep on a plane, unless I get the full row to lay down. This thing helped me fall asleep almost immediately without waking up every time my head bobbed. I also used it as a nap pillow: your face can fit the hole perfectly as well as the back or side of your head, so it really works well for that too. I highly recommend this pillow!" —MSC7
Get it from Amazon for $69 (available in four colors).
11. A buckled luggage strap you can hook onto your suitcase to carry your purse, laptop bag, and more. Take your time making it to your boarding gate without worrying about leaving anything behind.
Promising review: "I love this little gadget. I used it to attach my jacket and computer bag to my luggage on an extended business trip. It made my airport walks so much easier. Now that I'm back home, I've been using it daily to attach my jacket or cardigan to my work bag or purse." —Michele
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in six colors and packs of two).