If You *Really* Want To Be More Efficient With Your Time, Try These 40 Products

1. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger to help you eliminate the need for multiple charging cords plugged into the wall. Just plug in the device and you can simultaneously charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods in one place. Enjoy a lightning-fast full charge every time.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my IPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in nine colors).
2. A pack of two manual toothbrushes that have bristles to help you floss while you brush. These dual-layered flossing bristles are as thin as the tip of human hair, and can reach deep into grooves — where cavities form. Give it a try, and you might understand why so many reviewers say it feels like they got their teeth professionally cleaned.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Promising review: "This is my favorite toothbrush as it leaves you with a squeaky clean feel after brushing and despite the brushes built to partly floss as you brush, it doesn’t hurt at all. I feel it lasts longer than my electric brushes and I don’t have to worry about bringing a charger for my electric toothbrushes anymore as I just bring this and it’s less hassle for cleaner teeth." — Charlotte M.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
3. A set of exfoliating gloves made with nylon fiber, just what you need to remove dirt and dead skin from your body, even your complexion, and help you get rid of small bumps and scars all at the same time. Taking care of your skin is a must, and this is something you should definitely buy — especially if you want naturally glowing skin after the first use.
These also come in three different textures — light, moderate, and heavy — so you can get one to best match your skin sensitivity.
Promising review: "This is one of my favorite purchases. Not gonna lie, TikTok made me buy this. So I buy it and I’m still a little nervous because it’s literally a glove. But nah, I used it with liquid body soap and I’ve never felt so clean in my whole life. I got out of the shower feeling like a freshly birthed baby. My skin had never felt so clean and I questioned how I went 32 years without this." —Brittney
Get a pair from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in three textures and in sets of two, three, or five).
4. A garbage disposal cleaner if your sink smells like a combination of every meal you've had in the past five years, and you're tired of it. You need this cleaner in your drain ASAP. The foaming bubbles will clean your drain with very little effort on your part. You won't have to take the time to call a professional, and it'll smell lemony fresh!
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
5. A reviewer-beloved electric painless hair remover designed to efficiently tackle small stubborn hairs you might find on your upper lip, in between your brows, and even under your chin. It quickly removes the little hairs on your face without causing any nicks, bumps, or razor burn. Swap the wax strips, Nair, and shaving cream for this pain-free device.
Promising review: "I have actually had mine for years. My cousin asked me about my clean face the other day, giving me the opportunity to tell her about it. I bought this one for her. It is easy to use, can be used anywhere, fits easily in small purses, is quiet and the battery life is good, besides being easy to clean. A must-have!" —Candy Osias
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in four colors).
6. An adorably encouraging daily planner that is undated so you can organize your week. It comes with 50 sheets so each day you can write your to-do list, keep track of appointments and water intake, and even journal your meals throughout the day. Add these to your cart, and set yourself up for greatness.
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "These daily planning sheets keep this mama on TRACK! I started out printing daily planning and schedule sheets from a free download on my computer. Then I realized why not just buy some already printed so I save my ink at home. I found these and love how the day, schedule, tasks, and health habits are organized. I've already reordered once and will continue to use these." —Shannon Hoglund
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
7. A 2-in-1 vegetable chopper and slicer to replace your cutting board and knife. It can julienne, chops, spiralizes, and slices vegetables in an instant and has a built-in storage container to hold all of your cut produce. Next time you want to quickly slice and dice your food, grab this little contraption.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors and four sizes).
8. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you'll literally "set and forget." Spray your shower from top to bottom, wait for 8–12 hours, and rinse. Not only will your shower stay clean for a week and save you time on scrubbing, it will also smell like vanilla.
Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two scents, two sizes, and in a pack of two).
9. A scrunchie-towel hybrid so you can quickly dry your hair, without causing frizz or heat damage, while doing other things. This microfiber accessory will also keep you from wearing a large towel wrapped around your head that keeps falling off while you figure out what to wear.
Promising review: "I ordered this because I was sick of keeping a towel on my head for so long while my hair dried, and if I didn't have a towel, my shirt was soaking wet from my hair after a shower. For reference, I had very long, thick hair and it takes a while to air-dry — and I'm so happy I found this scrunchie! It's a lot bigger in person than it looks in the image, which is great because it covers more of your hair to help dry it. No more heavy towels on my head or tight towel wraps." —Meghan
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in five designs).
10. A pack of baking mats designed to be a nonstick barrier that will keep your baked goods from leaving a crumbly mess on your baking sheet. If you're at that stage where you enjoy a quick and easy cleanup, then this sheet is definitely for you.
Promising review: "I use these mats multiple times a day. They make cleanup super easy, which is really important in my hectic life. They wipe off easily with just water." —Tasia Lung
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.60 (available in larger packs and two designs).
11. A spray bottle of SoCozy Curl Spray Leave-In Conditioner, which doubles as a detangler, works while you sleep. This lightweight conditioner can be used on children and adults alike and should be sprayed in your hair before bedtime so you won't have frizzy bedhead when you wake up. It's loved by over 19,000 reviewers, so when you add this into your haircare routine, you'll see exactly what all the hype is about.
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2a–4c curls swearing by it!
Promising review: "Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!! This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $7.98 (also available in a pack of two).
12. Plus, a reviewer-beloved, aloe vera-based curl refresher spray, because sometimes you just don't have the time or the energy to actually style your curls. If you woke up feeling extra lazy, then just spray evenly on your wet or dry hair, then use your hands to make sure each strand is coated. You'll be ready to conquer the day in no time!
The Fro Experts is a Georgia-based, Black woman-owned natural haircare brand on Etsy formulated for type 3 and 4 hair textures.
Psst — this is meant to be used in place of water as a refresher, but per the brand, can be used right after conditioning as the “liquid” portion of the LOC method in your wash 'n go or as a detangler.
Promising review: "OMG and AMEN ... seriously, I have TRUE 4c hair and I have never in my 36 years experienced a true 100% natural/organic hair product, and for this to be my first time I'm beyond impressed. So pleased with my 2-year-old daughter's hair as well :-) Product does EVERYTHING its described to do :-)." —Rosanna Quinones
Get it from The Fro Experts on Etsy for $22.
13. A quick-drying top nail coat, if you'd rather spend time doing anything other than watching paint dry — literally. After you've painted your nails, just apply a couple of coats, wait two minutes, and your nails will be dry — no chance of smudging.
Promising review: "NEVER GETTING MY NAILS PROFESSIONALLY DONE AGAIN. I love having long nails. I do not like spending fifty bucks just to get them painted. I tried the gel polish, with gel top coat; I tried the gel system with the lamps; I tried every polish out there. My hands get washed hundreds of times daily. This stuff is unbelievable. It really works the way they say it does. I applied it about one or two minutes after finishing a second coat of color and within minutes it had bonded and set and my nails stay shiny and polished for over a week. That is not the full two weeks claimed, but I am unusually hard on my nails so over a week is AWESOME. I immediately ordered several more." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $7.35.