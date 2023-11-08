47 Things To Help You Solve The Mystery Of How To Organize Your Home

1. A wall-mounted toothpaste dispenser that also holds toothbrushes and cups for rinsing. Give your countertop some space with this smart dispenser-storage combo.
No assembly is required. Just place the adhesive sticker on the wall, let it dry for 24 hours, attach the dispenser, and customize it to your liking.
Promising review: "I love this product! I desperately needed something to organize our brushing station because of my limited space and this is perfect. My kids love the automatic toothpaste dispenser and it actually works. No batteries needed which is a huge plus. It's light weight and easy to install. It was a bit tricky with the adhesive strips, to line it up with the organizer attached, but I just did it my way. I am going to try and add magnets to the bottom of my kids cups to store where the cups that are included are located. So excited about this purchase!" —Meg
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in four sizes and five colors).
2. An upholstered storage ottoman with hairpin legs to give your place a mid-century modern vibe. It's an aesthetically pleasing solution for discretely storing blankets and toys. It can even function as a foot rest and a mini table too!
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord has and looooves this ottoman:
"I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and ~candle accessories~ in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!)."
Promising review: "I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my Kindle and journals, and other little miscellaneous things." —Monica N.
Get it from Amazon for $39.98+ (available in three colors).
3. A pack of nonslip velvet hangers that are excellent for keeping your sweaters and tees bump-free. If you're tired of your tops slipping off the hanger, then do what over 150,000 reviewers have done and add... to... cart!
4. A space-saving shower curtain with large pockets so you can keep all of your toiletries in one place, even if you have a small bathroom. It's machine washable and dries quickly, so mold won't touch your bath products.
5. A spice rack drawer organizer because you probably ran out of cabinet space. It provides organization for up to 30 seasoning jars. Dedicating a drawer to your seasonings may seem like a lot, but it will be extremely useful and convenient.
6. Or, a pack of magnetic shelves if your kitchen is small, but spice is life. You can pop the shelves on the outside of a fridge, on the side of a microwave, or even on the top part of the stove. Seasoning your food is essential so a couple of these shelves placed in handy locations could be better than trying to overstuff your cupboard.
7. An over-the-door rack with a couple of hooks for extra storage in a tight space. You can hang towels, loofas, robes, and other shower-related items. Finally, a solution to keep your bathroom floor free from junk.
8. A corner tool rack to hold all sorts of tools and supplies like rakes, shovels, mops, hammers, brooms, and more. No more stacking everything in the corner on top of each other, simply place each tool into the slot for a much neater-looking space.
9. A hair tool organizer that can stick on any smooth, non-porous surface. The silicone material can withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees, is easy to clean, and ideally stores flat irons, blow dryers, curling irons, and more. If your bathroom is a little low on extra space, this might be something of interest.
10. A three-tier metal utility cart for organizing art supplies, makeup, snacks, and more. It works for basically any small products you need to tidy up.
The cart comes with three bins you can hang on the side of the trays as well as removable tray dividers to keep things more orderly.
Promising review: "This is such a great value! Super cute, quick and easy to assemble, even comes with a screwdriver. Generous-sized trays — this organizer can hold A LOT. I love the wheels; they make it so easy to move around. Very sturdy construction and the removable dividers were an unexpected and happy surprise. I bought this for makeup storage but I could see using this just about anywhere. Very pleased with this purchase!" —Rh121
Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (available in four colors).
11. A macramé produce hammock that will make your fresh produce look like a work of art. Transform your kitchen into a boho dream with these hand-woven beauties.
Knapps Knots is a San Diego-based small business owned by Anastasia Knapp who is quite possibly making the cutest macrame and wood crafts you've ever seen.
Promising review: "Absolutely loved it! Perfect if you have little counter space." —Jessi
Get it from Knapps Knots on Etsy for $27.90+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors).
12. A minimalist toilet paper canister designed to store up to three extra toilet paper rolls that will be within reach while you use the bathroom. Now you won't have to yell for more tissue while you're on the toilet.
Promising review: "I replaced my 'open'-design spare toilet paper holder for this closed one. I’ve discovered the biggest source for dust in my bathroom is the nearly invisible fluff coming off the toilet paper; plus I don’t like the idea of the spare toilet paper sitting there collecting dust. It’s nice to have the spare rolls hidden rather than exposed too. This is a simple design that doesn’t scream out 'look at me.' Who wants their spare TP as part of the decor anyway. I bought the black one; it’s sort of unobtrusive classy." —Sassy and Oliver
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in eight colors).
13. A heavy-duty shelving unit that offers handy storage space and easy access to tools and supplies. Each durable shelf holds up to 350 pounds and the overall unit holds up to 1,750 pounds. It's easy to assemble and can be used in a garage, laundry room, kitchen, playroom, living room, or work space.
14. A set of Shoe Slotz to organize and increase your shoe-storing space. Instead of placing the pairs of footwear side by side, you can place one shoe on top of the other. This way, your shoes won't get scuffed and they'll look a lot less crowded.
BuzzFeed Shopping home and garden editor Sally Elshorafa raves: "This product SAVED MY SHOES! I have an awkward set of built-in shelves in my closet, and it was the only place I wanted to put my shoes. As you can see from the before pic (above), it was a big mess; my shoes were piled on top of each other and getting really dirty. Traditional shoe caddies or boxes didn't really work because there's not much horizontal space, so I tried the Shoe Slotz. It fixed the problem perfectly! Because the design smartly stacks one shoe on top of the other, you save 50% of the space you'd normally use to store your shoes."
Promising review: "Confession time. I am a bit of a shoe fiend. These little shoe slots have allowed me to fit way more shoes in my closet shelving (yay!) AND having them organized like this keeps my shoes much nicer — since they aren't all scraping against each other. It also helps me remember which shoes I have — since they are all visible. :) The little heel stoppers pop out every so often when I am getting shoes, which is sort of annoying, but still a 5-star purchase." —MoniqueRamsey
Get a set of 10 from Amazon for $32.99 (also available in packs of 20 and 40).
15. A double-sided and portable nail polish organizer that can store 48 bottles, and will allow you to quickly choose the exact color you want. The dividers are adjustable, so you can make room for large bottles, small bottles, oddly-shaped bottles, and any nail tools you'll need for the perfect mani-pedi combo.
16. A vinyl rack to show off your excellent taste in music. Each rack can hold up to 40 vinyl albums at a time, so any music lover won't have to decide which few albums belong on display.
Cilpastore is a small business based in Latvia that creates handmade vinyl holders, organizers, and home decor.
Promising review: "Arrived beautifully! Simple design yet solid build and impeccable quality! Will definitely buy again if I need to expand my LP vinyl collection." —Jasrie
Get it from Cilpastore on Etsy for $48.84 (originally $65.12; and available in four finishes).