    47 Things To Help You Solve The Mystery Of How To Organize Your Home

    With this list, there won't be an area of your home that goes untouched.

    Kaila Browner
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Sally Elshorafa
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A wall-mounted toothpaste dispenser that also holds toothbrushes and cups for rinsing. Give your countertop some space with this smart dispenser-storage combo.

    A white and grey plastic toothbrush holder with automatic toothpaste dispenser
    Amazon

    No assembly is required. Just place the adhesive sticker on the wall, let it dry for 24 hours, attach the dispenser, and customize it to your liking.

    Promising review: "I love this product! I desperately needed something to organize our brushing station because of my limited space and this is perfect. My kids love the automatic toothpaste dispenser and it actually works. No batteries needed which is a huge plus. It's light weight and easy to install. It was a bit tricky with the adhesive strips, to line it up with the organizer attached, but I just did it my way. I am going to try and add magnets to the bottom of my kids cups to store where the cups that are included are located. So excited about this purchase!" —Meg

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in four sizes and five colors).

    2. An upholstered storage ottoman with hairpin legs to give your place a mid-century modern vibe. It's an aesthetically pleasing solution for discretely storing blankets and toys. It can even function as a foot rest and a mini table too!

    A gold hairpin legged blush pink velvet ottoman with a removable lid
    BuzzFeed editor flipping the top of the ottoman to show the storage and the table top underneath
    Amazon, Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord has and looooves this ottoman:

    "I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and ~candle accessories~ in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!)."

    Promising review: "I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my Kindle and journals, and other little miscellaneous things." —Monica N.

    Get it from Amazon for $39.98+ (available in three colors).

    3. A pack of nonslip velvet hangers that are excellent for keeping your sweaters and tees bump-free. If you're tired of your tops slipping off the hanger, then do what over 150,000 reviewers have done and add... to... cart!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These hangers are amazing. They take up minimal space, are sturdy, and, best of all, the clothes don't fall down from them so it keeps everything looking neat. I have replaced all of the hangers in my closet with these hangers, and I couldn't be happier. I am pretty sure I now have double the amount of space. I love this product and would buy it again." —Vida Maars

    Get a pack of 30 from Amazon for $23.98+ (available in 10 colors and in 50- or 100-packs).

    4. A space-saving shower curtain with large pockets so you can keep all of your toiletries in one place, even if you have a small bathroom. It's machine washable and dries quickly, so mold won't touch your bath products.

    Amazon / Via amazon.com, Amazon / Via amazon.com

    Here's what BuzzFeed's Shopping Deputy Editorial Director Elizabeth Lilly has to say about it: "I couldn’t be happier with my purchase, which sounds ludicrous for a shower curtain liner but is totally worth the price. Its mesh pockets are incredibly sturdy and even *I* can fit all my shower stuff in there. (FYI, I often keep three or four body washes and conditioners each in the shower at all times.) There’s lots of reinforcement where each pocket meets the liner and at the top of the liner, so dropping a weighty bottle of shampoo in a pocket is NBD. Obviously, you want to try for even weight distribution between the pockets and toiletries, but it doesn’t seem to be an issue. And these smooth-gliding hooks I also bought for my new digs make opening and closing my shower curtain as smooth as buttah."

    Get it from Amazon for $20.14+ (available in clear or gray).

    5. A spice rack drawer organizer because you probably ran out of cabinet space. It provides organization for up to 30 seasoning jars. Dedicating a drawer to your seasonings may seem like a lot, but it will be extremely useful and convenient.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is one of my favorite things I've ever purchased from Amazon! The fact that they are so customizable allows you to cut them for any drawer size! I think this will be my go-to gift for all of my friends who love cooking as much as I do! Freeing up cabinet space and having something that can easily be rinsed off in the sink makes this a for-sure buy!" —momonono

    Get a 10-ft roll from Amazon for $16.99 (available in gray or sandstone).

    6. Or, a pack of magnetic shelves if your kitchen is small, but spice is life. You can pop the shelves on the outside of a fridge, on the side of a microwave, or even on the top part of the stove. Seasoning your food is essential so a couple of these shelves placed in handy locations could be better than trying to overstuff your cupboard.

    reviewers black shelves holding various spices
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "In order to have all my spices readily available as I cooked, I ordered two sets of these to stick on the side of the fridge. I checked out a lot of different options and I'm so glad I went with this one.

    They stick to the fridge really, really well. I have some other magnetic bins and was worried that these would come unstuck with the weight of the jars, but they have a firm hold and support 10 jars apiece, easily. The railing around the shelf is just right — not too high, not too low. The company provides optional S-hooks to hang utensils or potholders from the rails, should you need them.

    If it tells you anything, I ordered a set of two racks and liked them so much I ordered two more. If I had any room left on the side of my fridge, I'd probably still be ordering sets and finding ways to store other random stuff from around the kitchen." —Kitsa

    Get a pack of four from Amazon for $37.44.

    7. An over-the-door rack with a couple of hooks for extra storage in a tight space. You can hang towels, loofas, robes, and other shower-related items. Finally, a solution to keep your bathroom floor free from junk.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this in the satin nickel and it goes very well with my sons' bathroom hardware. It is lightweight and hangs nicely over the bathroom door. It was very easy to put together with only six small screws (my 9-year-old put it together). I like that it has the extra hooks at the bottom of the rack for smaller towels, or in my case, children's robes. It is definitely a space-saver in a small bathroom shared by two boys. We will see if it helps them keep their towels off the floor. A mother can dream, right?" —Jo Rose

    Get it from Amazon for $18.49+ (available in three finishes).

    8. A corner tool rack to hold all sorts of tools and supplies like rakes, shovels, mops, hammers, brooms, and more. No more stacking everything in the corner on top of each other, simply place each tool into the slot for a much neater-looking space.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This tool tower is lightweight, movable, and extremely easy to put together. Six pieces, three minutes, no tools required. Though it is light, it is sturdy and stable. I have just as many tools kept in the rack as the marketing picture on Amazon, and have no issues with entanglement or anything falling over. These tools had previously taken about 10 feet of my garage wall to store, it is much more convenient to have them all consolidated into a much smaller space." —TL

    Get it from Amazon for $36.66 (available in two styles).

    9. A hair tool organizer that can stick on any smooth, non-porous surface. The silicone material can withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees, is easy to clean, and ideally stores flat irons, blow dryers, curling irons, and more. If your bathroom is a little low on extra space, this might be something of interest.

    reviewer showing a pink hot iron holder holding a flat iron that&#x27;s plugged in
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is genius and I wish I had known about it earlier. It adheres incredibly well to a bathroom sink surface and does not move despite having weight of both a curling iron and flat iron in the pocket. The black color works well with my styling tools. Would highly recommend." —Simone Spencer

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in three colors).

    10. A three-tier metal utility cart for organizing art supplies, makeup, snacks, and more. It works for basically any small products you need to tidy up.

    reviewer's large amount of makeup stored on a rolling cart
    reviewer's blue utility cart with art supplies in it
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    The cart comes with three bins you can hang on the side of the trays as well as removable tray dividers to keep things more orderly.

    Promising review: "This is such a great value! Super cute, quick and easy to assemble, even comes with a screwdriver. Generous-sized trays — this organizer can hold A LOT. I love the wheels; they make it so easy to move around. Very sturdy construction and the removable dividers were an unexpected and happy surprise. I bought this for makeup storage but I could see using this just about anywhere. Very pleased with this purchase!" —Rh121

    Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (available in four colors).

    11. A macramé produce hammock that will make your fresh produce look like a work of art. Transform your kitchen into a boho dream with these hand-woven beauties.

    hanging fruit basket in a kitchen
    gif of model putting apples and oranges in the hanging basket
    KnappsKnots / Via Etsy

    Knapps Knots is a San Diego-based small business owned by Anastasia Knapp who is quite possibly making the cutest macrame and wood crafts you've ever seen.

    Promising review: "Absolutely loved it! Perfect if you have little counter space." —Jessi

    Get it from Knapps Knots on Etsy for $27.90+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors).

    12. A minimalist toilet paper canister designed to store up to three extra toilet paper rolls that will be within reach while you use the bathroom. Now you won't have to yell for more tissue while you're on the toilet.

    Reviewer shows the canister without its lid, revealing the toilet paper that is stored inside
    Reviewer's canister is shown in a corner of a bathroom
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I replaced my 'open'-design spare toilet paper holder for this closed one. I’ve discovered the biggest source for dust in my bathroom is the nearly invisible fluff coming off the toilet paper; plus I don’t like the idea of the spare toilet paper sitting there collecting dust. It’s nice to have the spare rolls hidden rather than exposed too. This is a simple design that doesn’t scream out 'look at me.' Who wants their spare TP as part of the decor anyway. I bought the black one; it’s sort of unobtrusive classy." —Sassy and Oliver

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in eight colors).

    13. A heavy-duty shelving unit that offers handy storage space and easy access to tools and supplies. Each durable shelf holds up to 350 pounds and the overall unit holds up to 1,750 pounds. It's easy to assemble and can be used in a garage, laundry room, kitchen, playroom, living room, or work space.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "We purchased these shelves to go into a small pantry where I keep all my small appliances. Some of them are very heavy and were actually warping the wire shelves that were in there when we bought the house. I can fit all of my appliances on these shelves and not only do they easy stand up to the heavy appliances, they look great too!" —vgill

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in seven sizes/styles and in black or chrome).

    14. A set of Shoe Slotz to organize and increase your shoe-storing space. Instead of placing the pairs of footwear side by side, you can place one shoe on top of the other. This way, your shoes won't get scuffed and they'll look a lot less crowded.

    A before and after photo of a organized shoe collection and an organized one
    Sally Elshorafa / BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeed Shopping home and garden editor Sally Elshorafa raves: "This product SAVED MY SHOES! I have an awkward set of built-in shelves in my closet, and it was the only place I wanted to put my shoes. As you can see from the before pic (above), it was a big mess; my shoes were piled on top of each other and getting really dirty. Traditional shoe caddies or boxes didn't really work because there's not much horizontal space, so I tried the Shoe Slotz. It fixed the problem perfectly! Because the design smartly stacks one shoe on top of the other, you save 50% of the space you'd normally use to store your shoes."

    Promising review: "Confession time. I am a bit of a shoe fiend. These little shoe slots have allowed me to fit way more shoes in my closet shelving (yay!) AND having them organized like this keeps my shoes much nicer — since they aren't all scraping against each other. It also helps me remember which shoes I have — since they are all visible. :) The little heel stoppers pop out every so often when I am getting shoes, which is sort of annoying, but still a 5-star purchase." —MoniqueRamsey

    Get a set of 10 from Amazon for $32.99 (also available in packs of 20 and 40).

    15. A double-sided and portable nail polish organizer that can store 48 bottles, and will allow you to quickly choose the exact color you want. The dividers are adjustable, so you can make room for large bottles, small bottles, oddly-shaped bottles, and any nail tools you'll need for the perfect mani-pedi combo.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this organizer for my nail polishes! No longer are they shoved in a drawer or scattered around the bathroom or bedroom! Everything in one place and easy to find! Highly recommend!" —Cynthia Ergenbright

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    16. A vinyl rack to show off your excellent taste in music. Each rack can hold up to 40 vinyl albums at a time, so any music lover won't have to decide which few albums belong on display. 

    wooden vinyl rack with about 10 records resting on it
    back view of the wooden vinyl rack
    Cilpastore / Etsy

    Cilpastore is a small business based in Latvia that creates handmade vinyl holders, organizers, and home decor.

    Promising review: "Arrived beautifully! Simple design yet solid build and impeccable quality! Will definitely buy again if I need to expand my LP vinyl collection." —Jasrie

    Get it from Cilpastore on Etsy for $48.84 (originally $65.12; and available in four finishes).

    17. Some stackable clear drawers that never get cloudy or turn yellow as time passes. Easily store and find towels, sponges, first aid supplies, emergency supples, and more.

    Reviewer&#x27;s clear drawers under the sink hold sponges and rags
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I seriously love these stackable drawers! I have them in my fridge and now use them under my kitchen cabinet for better organization, and to utilize more wasted upper space. Highly recommend! Can be used for literally anything." —Bri

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in three sizes and two colors).