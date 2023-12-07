27 Products That Work So Well, You May Want To Invest In Multiples

1. A vegan exfoliating body scrub formulated to erase dry, rough bumps and reveal softer looking skin that feels exceptionally smooth. When you use this product (try using it with an exfoliating glove), you'll feel the difference as soon as you step out of the shower. The results alone will have you stocking up on a few tubes ASAP!
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!! Fabulous product. Worth every penny." —Lana
Get it from Amazon from for $10+ (available in three sizes and a pack of two).
2. A pack of three coconut and shea butter conditioning detanglers that really do live up to the hype — the over 14,000 5-star reviews can back that up. Even though it's technically made for kids, adults love it just as much (especially folks with 4a–4c hair). This is exactly what you need if detangling your hair is usually a painful process, or if it just takes five-ever.
Promising review: "All I can say is WOW!!!!! This is by far the best conditioning spray I have purchased. I have spent a lot of money on the expensive 'miracle detanglers' and 'miracle brushes,' coconut oils, and hours combing out big knots in my daughter's hair when this is all that’s needed! Her hair is a disaster full of knots after the beach. I sprayed this on before going to the beach and it made all the difference in the world. Goes to show that the expensive stuff is NOT always the best. PLEASE DON’T EVER STOP MAKING THIS!!!!!" —G
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $13.47.
3. A reusable squishy universal cleaning putty to collect any debris in between all the teeny-tiny spaces on your keyboard. It picks up so much dust that you should probably keep a few jars on hand for your office, your TV area, and even your car!
Promising review: "This product does exactly what it says it does. I saw this product from TikTok. I was surprised at how easily it picks up dust and small debris, especially from inside of vents and cup holders. The only complaint is the very artificial smell when you use it. It doesn’t last, just when it’s out of the container!" —Loren
Get it from Amazon for $5.59.
4. A game-changing dishwashing spray that might seriously replace your need for a dishwasher. Literally all you have to do is spray, wait for five minutes, wipe, and rinse. It cuts grease and lifts stains so well that doing the dishes could actually become interesting.
Check out a TikTok of the Dawn Powerwash Spray to see it in action!
The spray nozzle on the bottle is reusable and the set also comes with three refill bottles. Once you're finished with one bottle, just remove the nozzle and place it on any of the three refills.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly has to say about this spray: "I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well."
Get it from Amazon for $17.50.
5. A pack of 22 pairs of Crest 3D Whitestrips sure to help your smile become 20 shades whiter, after using it consistently for 22 days. Their non-slip design will keep the strips in place so you can have conversations and run errands without worrying about them sliding off your teeth — just peel and apply. Throw out the mouth tray, horrible-tasting whitening gel, and UV light because you certainly won't be needing them once you make a switch to the strips.
Promising review: "These definitely made a noticeable difference it the shade of my teeth. They were far more yellow than what I liked and was always afraid to try any at home whitening since I have sensitive teeth. I finally decided to go for it and I am glad that I did. My teeth are much whiter and they did not cause any issues with sensitivity." —Emmyjak13
Get the pack of 22 from Amazon for $45.99 (available in other pack quantities).
6. A hair finishing stick that'll literally slick down stubborn fly aways with a mascara wand coated in natural hair oils. All you have to do is apply it to your hair and style as desired. Now, you can keep your bun or ponytail looking sleek, without the extra tension on your hair.
Promising review: "I have super-fine hair with lots of breakage. No matter how I put my hair up, I have bad flyaways. This stuff is great! So easy, and it stays better and looks smoother than stiff hairspray." —Jill Stilfield
Get it from Amazon for $5.59 (also available in a pack of two).
7. Or, an edge control gel reviewers say has a firm hold, is long-lasting, and lightweight. This is a must-have if you want to lay your baby hairs and edges, without any flaking. Great results for under $10 — why would't buy at least two jars?!
And just a note that you shouldn't feel pressured to lay your edges!
For more on this, check out "Just A Friendly PSA That You Don't HAVE To Lay Your Edges Down If You Don't Wanna."
See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "So, I first found out about this product in my cosmo school I attend and fell in love. It stays on just right for a long time, just as advertised! I had bought a different edge control and was disappointed, but this one exceeds my expectations, which is why I also purchased the largest tub size! <3 This is my fave edge control out there! A little goes a long way!" —Maria
Get it from Amazon for $7.96 (available in four scents and in six sizes).
8. A UV light trap you can place in every room in your home to keep it insect-free. If you strongly dislike zapping noises, then this one is for you because it doesn't make any noise! Insects, like mosquitoes, gnats, and fruit flies, are sucked into the device where a sticky trap will securely keep them in place until you're ready to replace the trap.
Just so you're aware, this doesn't kill bugs — it just traps them! Place it near a garbage bin, plants, or fruit for best results.
Promising review: "This thing works. I have the unfortunate problem of living in an area where there are a lot of mosquitoes. I bought this because there is a cloud of mosquitoes outside my door every morning and some of them seem to make their way inside my apartment whenever I open the door. So I really bought this trap out of desperation. I had tried pretty much every (unsuccessful) way to get rid of mosquitoes that I could find online, but eventually decided to try this trap. The mosquitoes fly toward the UV light and get sucked into the trap from the fan. Once they're in, they get stuck on the sticky trap part. I love it and am so glad I bought this!" —Snow
Get it from Amazon for $27.98+ (available in three styles and two colors).
9. A disposable cleaning wand that's made scrubbing the toilet bowl feel like less of a chore for over 89,000 reviewers. The kit comes with six disposable refill heads, so you can stop using your old bacteria-filled toilet brush. If cleaning multiple toilet bowls with the same wand grosses you out, then you should get one per bathroom.
Promising review: "So, we have a toilet that belongs to the cats. We don't use it, we don't look at it, we like to pretend it does not exist. Even with semi-regular flushing, cat waste is pretty nasty stuff and built up quickly in the bowl. One of these wands cleaned it up in a single session! Before and after pics attached (above)." —Whitney
Get it from Amazon for $11.31 (also available with16 refills).
10. Or a toilet bowl bomb for anyone who enjoys a clean latrine without having to use harsh chemicals. Just toss one of these fizzy bombs into the toilet, wait a few minutes, do a little scrubbing, then flush!
Take a look at this TikTok to see the Toilet Cleaning Bombs in action.
One Stop Eco Shop is a small business based in New Jersey that sells zero-wast, sustainable, and eco-friendly products.
Get one from One Stop Shop Eco for $0.60 (available in two scents).
11. A pack of 12 nontoxic adhesive window fly traps designed to catch flies even if they so much as bump into your window. They're water- and weather-resistant, so you can rest easy knowing that the flies won't be going anywhere anytime soon. Another bonus: You can also use them to trap mosquitoes, gnats, and most other flying insects.
Promising review: "Gross yet effective. We live in the country with animals so we have lots of flies. I did not want to hang a fly trap but caved when I saw this. I feel it’s not as noticeable as others and is easy to hide and works very well. Easy to hang and does not leave a sticky residue when removed." —Tina
Get them from Amazon for $5.59+ (available in two styles and various quantities).
12. A multi-award-winning anti-frizz spray with moisture-repellant, anti-humidity technology that work together to help achieve glass hair results. Just apply liberally to damp hair, comb through to distribute, then blow dry to activate. Now you can confidently wear your hair down because even inclement weather can't stop your great hair day!
It's lightweight, nongreasy, doubles as a heat protectant, and can last through 3–4 shampoos!
Promising reviews: "I have extremely dry, coarse and frizzy hair. My hair is also lightweight, which adds to the frizz. I used it twice this week, and I was pleased how well it worked. I've used other products that say they will keep your hair smooth and straight, but didn't work for me. This product, however, works for me, and I plan to purchase more." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $28 (also available in a mini size).
13. A jar of midnight blue calming cream to help reduce inflammation and soothe sensitive skin. It features a natural component extracted from chamomile oil (Guaiazulene) with powerful calming effects, and Centella Asiatica to hydrate the skin and relieve redness.
Promising reviews: "Absolutely worth every single cent! I have severe rosacea that leave my nose and cheeks dry, flaky, and breaking out. I’ve had little success with anything topical that will provide and relief to my irritated skin. My sister recommended it to me when I was looking for a moisturizer after a severe sunburn that left my nose blistered and raw. I received my order Wednesday and applied it that night after washing my face. By Saturday afternoon my face is almost completely healed, preventing pealing, and helped clear up my rosacea skin irritation! I’m completely amazed! I’ve applied less than a dime size over my face four times! My skin has truly never felt better! It’s got to be witchcraft because not even the different prescriptions I’ve tried over the years have produced these results." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $17.15+ (available in two sizes).
14. A jewelry-cleaning stick that'll take your jewels from dull to dazzling! By simply brushing over your stones, you can remove months' worth of cloudy buildup. Its compact size makes it easily portable, and it's impressed over 39,000 reviewers. Why wouldn't you keep this in your bag at all times?
Promising review: "This little pen brush is incredible! I wasn't sure if it would work well on my emerald engagement ring, since it's mostly advertised for diamonds, but I thought I'd give it a try. I have been wearing the ring since getting engaged in October, and even though I had it cleaned at the jeweler's in April, it just didn't seem as bright as it was when it was new, and I thought it would just always be a little cloudy. But after cleaning it once with the Dazzle Stik, I was blown away by the difference — it looks as bright and sparkly as when I first got it! I'm so glad I didn't buy an ultrasonic cleaner, since this is so much less expensive and easier and gentler. It took me less than a minute to clean, and I can do it whenever I want! And it's honestly better than when the jeweler cleaned it. So thrilled!" —KFray
Get it from Amazon for $9.48 (also available in packs of two and three).