30 Gifts For Someone Who Is In Love With All Things Makeup

1. A miraculous Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer that'll practically act as a real life magic wand because it'll help those under-eye bags vanish! It features a built-in makeup sponge so they'll only have to dab a few times to blend and erase any evidence of them pulling an all nighter.
Promising review: "Throughout high school I never knew how to do makeup. But then I heard this product was the absolute best on TikTok. And trust me, they were not lying. It has really good coverage and hides my 'raccoon eyes.' And the best part is that a little bit goes a long way. So if you’re starting out or want to try something new I definitely recommend you try this out." —Liela Lee
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Concealer for more deets.
Get it from Amazon for $7.03+ (available in several shades).
2. An eyebrow styling kit because they need something to get their brows looking right in only a couple of swoops. Successfully recreate laminated, arched, rounded, or straight brow styles. According to reviewers, a little goes a long way for a more natural look.
Promising review: "I have used quite a few brow products from drugstore brands to internet phenoms like Glossier and Thrive. Glossier Boy Brow in brown is my favorite brow product. When I'm not adding color to my brows, soap works almost as well as Glossier clear Boy Brow, so I used that. But soap sometimes left a whitish cast, which is where this product comes in. It has the same fluffy hold as soap, without the white cast. So, after Glossier Boy Brow in brown, this is my favorite brow product, but it's so much cheaper and easier that this has ended up being the product I use every day." —DTLA Lady
Get the two-piece set from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in three sets).
3. A pore-filler stick with a nondrying formula that'll keep their makeup looking fresh all day. It softens the appearance of pores and fine lines and looks sheer when applied. Once they try it, this stick will immediately be added to the must-haves in their makeup collection.
Check out the NYX pore-filler stick on TikTok!
Promising review: "This is a life-changing product for me. I have HUGE visible pores that really age my face, as well as incredibly acne-prone skin that makes me break out from just about every product. I've started to use NYX Pore Filler on my face with some regularity, and it doesn't seem to cause any irritation or breakouts. It does an AMAZING job filling in and smoothing out my face texture. The difference to my skin consistency is astounding. My skin looks so smooth when I use this product. In the photo I'm using it on just one side of my nose and under the eye area, and the difference is very noticeable (I think!)." —Jenny Penny
Get it from Amazon for $9.64.
4. A cruelty-free lengthening mascara, because you don't need to spend more than $5 to gift them a great sweat-proof mascara. In just a couple of swipes, they can go from itty bitty baby lashes to having everyone ask them, "Are those your real lashes?"
Check out our full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review for more details.
Promising review: "Love it, love it, love it!!! You really look like you have fake eyelashes on. This mascara is amazing! It's not thick and lumpy, and it glides on smoothly and precisely. You feel like you had a makeup artist do your eyes!!! It lasts all day — no touch-up required, no smearing, no clumping. I use soap and warm water to remove it. I am 500% completely happy and satisfied!" —Very Dissatisfied !!
Get it from Amazon for $3.99.
5. Or, an equally impressive L'Oréal waterproof mascara that'll volumize and lengthen their lashes. It delivers a look that’s feathery soft without flaking, smudging, and clumping. All they need is one coat to see a serious difference!
Promising review: "My ride or die mascara. Nothing makes my lashes hold a curl but this magical mascara. No flakes, no smudges, no irritation. Just amazing lashes in a flash." —WenJo808
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two shades and in two sizes).
6. And a lightweight yet sturdy eyelash comb to clean up their mascara a bit. This tool is perfect for beginners or anyone who is a little too heavy handed with their mascara application.
The metal on the comb is anti-rust and easy to clean, and comes with a protective cover for maximum hygiene.
Promising reviews: "As a pro makeup artist, this is an excellent tool to have in my kit. Excellent for removing mascara clumps." —Lady Marina
Get it from Amazon for $4.19 (available in six styles).
7. Freck Beauty's Slimelight Highlighter — it's exactly what they need if recreating a ~naturally fresh~ facial glow is the goal. It blends easily and can last them a full day without having to do constant touch ups.
Remi Brixton is the founder of OG faux-freckle cosmetic company Freck Beauty. Her small brand is a clean, vegan makeup line based in Los Angeles, California. Remi, along with the team behind Freck Beauty, is known for creating an attitude: products made for anyone who cares about ingredients, respects the process, but doesn’t care about the rules.
BuzzFeed contributer Jasmin Sandal is a fan. Here's what she has to say:
"I consider myself *blessed* to have been able to try out this powerful, feels-so-good-on-the-skin beauty product. It comes in three highly pigmented shades that complement different skin tones. And depending on the occasion, all three really do work for my darker complexion. Big Bang features a green/gold shimmer, Beam Machine a bronze/pink, and Space Face has a violet/purple hue. I like to think Beam Machine is perfect for an everyday glow, Big Bang for a fancy dinner party, and Space Face for when I know I'm going out out."
Get it from Sephora for $14 (originally $28, and available in two shades).
8. A bottle of Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint that comes complete with an applicator shaped to their lip, so application is effortless and will help bring them flawless results. Reviewers are raving about how moisturizing, buildable, and long-lasting it is.
Promising review: "Very pretty color. Lasts a long time, doesn't smudge when dry, and when I think I need to reapply, I can just put a new coat over it and looks good as new. Love it!" —Shawn
Get it from Amazon for $5.94 (available in 20 shades).
9. A light and silky Touch in Sol No Poreblem primer so their foundation can go on smoothly and evenly. Reviewers say that this primer is great at covering fine lines and large pores, goes on smooth, and won't irritate sensitive skin. After all, how can they have a flawless foundation if they don't start with a good primer?
Promising review: "I'm 44 and for the past four years my skin has been throwing a hissy fit. No matter what I tried my pores were screaming through my makeup. You know what I mean? Makeup sinking into the pores will turn any good foundation into a pool party on your face. Finally, a month ago I found this and it really works. I have combo-dry skin depending on weather, and it doesn't make my skin oily. My foundation sets nicely over it (no sinking) and stays on for about eight hours before needing a touchup. And of course my pores...barely visible!!!! I'm happy!" —KPak
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two colors and in a pack of two).
10. Subtl Beauty's 5-in-1 Starter Stack — it's the very thing they need if their "natural makeup" routine takes forever to do. This pack can be customized to suit their skin tone and comes with a concealer, highlighter, bronzer, lip and cheek balm, and shine control powder. With everything essentially placed in one container, they can easily touch up their face on the go!
Each stack comes with a lid and an applicator, and you can add as many products you'd think they'd like to achieve their desired makeup look. If you don't know where to start, you can have them take this quiz to help you build their dream stack.
Subtl Beauty is a small business that creates travel-friendly, customizable makeup stacks perfect for beauty enthusiasts on the go. They also have a wide and inclusive shade range.
Get a customizable starter stack from Subtl Beauty for $60 (originally $70; available in 16 shades; or build your own stack from scratch here).
11. A smudge-proof eyeliner stamp to help them create a sharp and even wing — on the first try!
Psst — this tool is double sided, so they can choose the thickness of their wing, and comes with two stamp pens — one for each eye!
Lovoir Beauty is a small business based in New Zealand that sells this brilliant winged eyeliner stamp AKA, The Flick Stick.
Promising review: "This goes on well and stays well. I cannot wing eyeliner for the life of me and this does it for me!! I just repurchased a second time and it's been almost a year since my first purchase...I use this daily! That means it lasted me almost a year. Can't beat the price point and quality for that! I also enjoy the clean ingredients. :)" —Nickel
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.98+ (available in four styles).
12. Youthforia's BYO Blush Oil that'll give them the perfect shade of blush for their skin tone. First it goes on clear, then reacts with their skin's natural pH, and in an instant they'll see their perfect shade of blush appear on their cheeks.
It's also packed with 20 plant-based antioxidant-dense oils so just in case they *gasp* sleep in it, they'll still wake up with clear skin! It's suitable for all skin types, fragrance-free, vegan, and cruelty-free.
Youthforia is an Asian- and woman-owned small biz that aims to make makeup that's so good for your skin you can sleep in it. The founder, Fiona Co Chan, even tested the blush by sleeping in it for two months! They are passionate about being environmentally-friendly and not using fossil fuels or gross toxins in their products.
Promising review: "I love love LOVE this blush — and I know my blushes, creams, powders, liquids. This one is something different. It blends and lays beautifully on the skin with pigment that stays on the whole day. I will definitely be purchasing the darker color as this one is a natural flush. Can't wait!!! If you've been thinking about this blush this is your sign to get it!! I regret not getting it sooner." —Sonia V.
Get it from Amazon for $25.20 (originally $36) or from Youthforia for $36.