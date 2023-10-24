Give These 32 Items A Try If You Want To Look Cute, But Don’t Want To Put In Much Effort

1. A pair of painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pens sure to leave you with noticeable results, even after the first use. You don't have to give up coffee, tea, or wine for whiter teeth. So, keep sippin' or chuggin' your favorite beverage, and let this travel-friendly pen give you a brighter smile.
Promising review: "I have only used the two original pens that I purchased and can already see an improvement. I am older than 60 and drink coffee daily and red wine weekly." —vicki houska
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $16.95 (also available in a pack of four).
2. Or, a pack of 22 pairs of Crest 3D Whitestrips if you need a little help getting your teeth 20 shades whiter. Their non-slip design will keep the strips in place so you can have conversations and run errands without worrying about them sliding off your teeth — just peel and apply. Throw out the mouth tray, horrible-tasting whitening gel, and UV light because you certainly won't be needing them once you make a switch to the strips.
Promising review: "These definitely made a noticeable difference it the shade of my teeth. They were far more yellow than what I liked and was always afraid to try any at home whitening since I have sensitive teeth. I finally decided to go for it and I am glad that I did. My teeth are much whiter and they did not cause any issues with sensitivity." —Emmyjak13
Get it from Amazon for $45.99 (available in four styles).
3. A miraculous Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer that'll practically act as a real life magic wand because it'll help those under-eye bags vanish! It features a built-in makeup sponge so you'll only have to dab a few times to blend and erase any evidence of you pulling an all nighter.
Promising review: "Throughout high school I never knew how to do makeup. But then I heard this product was the absolute best on TikTok. And trust me, they were not lying. It has really good coverage and hides my 'raccoon eyes.' And the best part is that a little bit goes a long way. So if you’re starting out or want to try something new I definitely recommend you try this out." —Liela Lee
Get it from Amazon for $7.50+ (available in several shades).
4. An eyebrow styling kit because you need something that'll get your brows looking right in only a couple of swoops. Successfully recreate laminated, arched, rounded, or straight brow styles. According to reviewers, a little goes a long way for a more natural look.
Promising review: "I have used quite a few brow products from drugstore brands to internet phenoms like Glossier and Thrive. Glossier Boy Brow in brown is my favorite brow product. When I'm not adding color to my brows, soap works almost as well as Glossier clear Boy Brow, so I used that. But soap sometimes left a whitish cast, which is where this product comes in. It has the same fluffy hold as soap, without the white cast. So, after Glossier Boy Brow in brown, this is my favorite brow product, but it's so much cheaper and easier that this has ended up being the product I use every day." —DTLA Lady
Get the two-piece set from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in three sets).
5. A pore-filler stick with a nondrying formula that'll keep your makeup looking fresh all day. It softens the appearance of pores and fine lines and looks sheer when applied. Once you try it, this stick will immediately be added to the must-haves in your makeup collection.
Promising review: "This is a life-changing product for me. I have HUGE visible pores that really age my face, as well as incredibly acne-prone skin that makes me break out from just about every product. I've started to use NYX Pore Filler on my face with some regularity, and it doesn't seem to cause any irritation or breakouts. It does an AMAZING job filling in and smoothing out my face texture. The difference to my skin consistency is astounding. My skin looks so smooth when I use this product. In the photo I'm using it on just one side of my nose and under the eye area, and the difference is very noticeable (I think!)." —Jenny Penny
Get it from Amazon for $9.64.
6. A cruelty-free lengthening mascara, because you don't need to spend more than $5 for a great sweat-proof mascara. In just a couple of swipes, you can go from itty bitty baby lashes to having everyone ask you, "Are those your real lashes?"
Promising review: "Love it, love it, love it!!! You really look like you have fake eyelashes on. This mascara is amazing! It's not thick and lumpy, and it glides on smoothly and precisely. You feel like you had a makeup artist do your eyes!!! It lasts all day — no touch-up required, no smearing, no clumping. I use soap and warm water to remove it. I am 500% completely happy and satisfied!" —Very Dissatisfied !!
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
7. Or, an equally impressive L'Oréal waterproof mascara that volumizes and lengthens your lashes. It delivers a look that’s feathery soft without flaking, smudging, and clumping. All you need is one coat to see a serious difference!
8. A set of itty-bitty dermaplaning razors so you can easily get rid of any unwanted facial hairs if you don't have the time to let an esthetician take care of them. Trade the peach fuzz for absolutely smooth skin with this portable blade — anytime and anywhere.
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows and they're perfect." —Megan Kopicko
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $5.84 (also available in a nine-count pack).
9. A JW Pei vegan leather purse available in vibrant hues, neutral shades, and a snakeskin pattern. These are the types of bags that'll not only go well with any outfit, but also will enhance your overall look as soon as you put it on!
JW Pei is an Asian-owned and family-owned small business that sells stylish vegan leather purses.
Promising review: "I instantly loved this purse when it arrived. It was packaged so nicely in a gift box with a cloth bag inside. The blue is the perfect sky blue. It is a bit shiny, holds its shape, handle works well in the crook of an elbow or over the shoulder. LOVE IT." —McLulu
Get it from Amazon for $58.99+ (available in 13 colors).
10. A heatless curling rod headband that can also be worn overnight for the perfect barrel-curl look. It even comes with scrunchies, clips, and a headband. Just dampen your hair with a spray bottle and add some mousse before you wrap your hair around the rod.
Promising review: "I honestly did not think this was going to work on my hair when I bought this, but I had to try it because it looked so easy. The process of twisting around the hair is easy; I think once you get more practice you’ll have tighter curls. But I sprayed my hair to get it damp and then added a little bit of mousse before I twisted it. I slept with it, and when I took it out the next day around noon my results were absolutely amazing. I can’t even get these kinds of curls with a curling iron. I absolutely love this!" —Lauren
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 19 colors).
11. Or a curling wand which requires the simplest motion to create voluminous, lasting curls. It comes with a heat-protectant glove that will protect you from accidentally burning your hand. All you have to do is spray heat protectant in your hair, part your hair in sections, and you'll have a head full of curls in a flash.
Promising review: "This is a cute chopstick curler that really packs a punch. I love the Bed Head curlers because they last so long. I am still using one that I got years ago in high school. This one surprised me because I thought it would be a bit awkward to use, but it was quite easy! Wear the glove for sure if you are worried about burning your fingers, but I found that I didn't need the glove because the curling iron was so easy to hold. It's pretty lightweight and heats up very quickly!" —Maddie
Get it from Amazon for $16.49 (available in seven sizes).
12. A pack of five Mediheal Tea Tree sheet masks that'll balance and clarify your skin in as little as 15 minutes. Each sheet includes herbal extracts such as willow bark, rosemary, tea tree oil, chamomile, and Asiatic pennywort (to calm redness). With these masks, you'll never have to set an alarm because the logo will become more visible when your treatment is complete.
Promising review: "I love these masks! I have had a lifelong battle of fighting acne and combination skin. Some spots are super oily and others are super dry. Using this mask 2–3 times a week has improved my overall appearance and when I do have a breakout, it’s nowhere near as bad." —Miranda
Get a five-pack from Amazon for $9.95 (available in various quantities).
13. Freck Beauty's Slimelight Highlighter — it's exactly what you need if recreating a ~naturally fresh~ facial glow is the goal. It blends in easily and can last you a full day without having to do constant touch ups.
Remi Brixton is the founder of OG faux-freckle cosmetic company Freck Beauty. Her small brand is a clean, vegan makeup line based in Los Angeles, California. Remi, along with the team behind Freck Beauty, is known for creating an attitude: products made for anyone who cares about ingredients, respects the process, but doesn’t care about the rules.
BuzzFeed contributer Jasmin Sandal is a fan. Here's what she has to say:
"I consider myself *blessed* to have been able to try out this powerful, feels-so-good-on-the-skin beauty product. It comes in three highly pigmented shades that complement different skin tones. And depending on the occasion, all three really do work for my darker complexion. Big Bang features a green/gold shimmer, Beam Machine a bronze/pink, and Space Face has a violet/purple hue. I like to think Beam Machine is perfect for an everyday glow, Big Bang for a fancy dinner party, and Space Face for when I know I'm going out out."
Get the gold shade from Sephora for $19.50 (originally $28).