Give These 32 Items A Try If You Want To Look Cute, But Don’t Want To Put In Much Effort

Remi Brixton is the founder of OG faux-freckle cosmetic company Freck Beauty. Her small brand is a clean, vegan makeup line based in Los Angeles, California. Remi, along with the team behind Freck Beauty, is known for creating an attitude: products made for anyone who cares about ingredients, respects the process, but doesn’t care about the rules.

BuzzFeed contributer Jasmin Sandal is a fan. Here's what she has to say:

"I consider myself *blessed* to have been able to try out this powerful, feels-so-good-on-the-skin beauty product. It comes in three highly pigmented shades that complement different skin tones. And depending on the occasion, all three really do work for my darker complexion. Big Bang features a green/gold shimmer, Beam Machine a bronze/pink, and Space Face has a violet/purple hue. I like to think Beam Machine is perfect for an everyday glow, Big Bang for a fancy dinner party, and Space Face for when I know I'm going out out."

Get the gold shade from Sephora for $19.50 (originally $28).