    Just 36 Cyber Monday Deals For Anyone Looking To Upgrade Their Home Office Setup

    These deals mean business (and so will your upgraded WFH space).

    Kaila Browner
    by Kaila Browner

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.

    We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    1. 60% off a Canon wireless inkjet printer at Amazon so you can print right from your phone or laptop — you never know how often a printer will come in handy. It can even notify you on your phone when you need more ink!

    the printer
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have very limited space in my small office, so I was glad to find an All-in-one that fits. As a bonus, it prints double sided AND, unlike my older Canon the paper tray is totally inside the printer. It is quieter than the old one too. Overall, I think Canon has finally done the job right." —Phil

    Get it from Amazon for $64 (originally $159.99; available in two colors).

    2. 33% off a 49-inch Samsung ultrawide monitor (the 2023 model) that'll significantly expand your screen space so you can stop painstakingly switching between tabs all the time — a productivity game-changer.

    reviewer&#x27;s monitor set up for WFH
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Hands-down the best thing ever to happen to my productivity working from home. My favorite thing about this monitor — besides the incredible amount of screen space I now have to display and organize everything I need — is the sheer number of cables it has cut out and the amount of desk space it has freed up. My dual monitor setup required two power cables and three HDMI/displayport connector cables. Using my laptop required the laptop charger and AND required the laptop to be open on my desk. Now I only have one cable to power the monitor, 2 HDMIs to my PCs and a single USB-C that both powers and connects my laptop, which means I can leave it closed on a stand behind my monitor. I am so, SO happy I bought this monitor and am kicking myself for not doing it sooner. " —Kelly

    Get it from Amazon for $799.99 (originally $1,199.99; also available in a 34-inch size).

    This is just one of many Samsung Cyber Monday monitor deals, so if you're shopping around, check out the full sale. 

    3. 33% off a TP-Link Wi-Fi extender to boost your service throughout the whole house (but especially in your office).

    the wi-fi extender plugged into the wall
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My neighbor is gracious enough to share her Wi-Fi but I don't get a great signal throughout my place... This was the perfect fix and super easy to install. Almost plug-and-play. I downloaded the tether app and connected the network to the extender then logged on to the new network and now have full signal through my place on every device I have on the network. 👍 All you need is the password to the desired network OR access to the router and you're in." —Bradley Martinez

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (originally $44.99).

    4. 32% off a PuroAir HEPA Air Purifier to help keep your office dust-free so your pet can continue to hang in there with you.

    child model sitting next to black air purifier
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My PuroAir really cleans the air in my room. I sleep and breathe better at night. I also wake up feeling great. The dust in my room isn't as bad as it was before. Even when I come home from work. The first thing I notice when I walk into my room is how fresh the air is. No more musty smells, no sneezing, coughing at night, and my sinuses are always clear so I can breathe through my nostrils instead of sleeping with my mouth open to breathe. I'm loving my PuroAir." —Nilo Batimana

    Get it from Amazon for $154.99 (originally $229).

    5. 30% off all sectionals and 20% off everything else at Floyd.

    Floyd

    Get the tan sectional here, the shelving system here and check out everything else on sale here.

    6. Up to 34% off a faux leather desk mat at Amazon to protect your desk and make it look put together in an instant.

    the light blue mat on a desk
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Slim but functional. Perfect coverage for the surface of my husbands new desk and the color blends well with the decor. Prevents coffee, ink and whatever else he manages to spill or leave around from damaging his new desk. Will be ordering some in a different color for my own desk." —Angel

    Get it from Amazon for $11.19 (originally $16.99; available in four sizes and 21 colors).

    7. 30% off everything at Letterfolk.

    a mid-century styled rounded clock
    Letterfolk

    Get the mid-century round clock here and check out everything else on sale here.

    8. 35% off an under-desk foot rest so you can ~kick your feet up~ even when you're...hard at work.

    model using the rest on their feet, back, and under their legs
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I spend hours on hours at a desk. This footstool has made all those hours much easier to handle. And it is far more versatile than even is advertised. I have become quite well-versed in different ways to lay my feet to take pressure off my heels and the balls of my feet. One of my favorite ways to use it is to put the bottom of my feet together, laying the outsides of my feet on the footrest. It provides a nice stretch to the outsides of my ankles and puts my knees in a comfortable position. It is a product I didn't know how much I needed until I started using it." —Aaron Stewart

    Get it from Amazon for $21.24 (originally $27.99).

    9. 30% off all home products at H&M.

    HM

    Get the stoneware planters here, the cloud runner here, and check out everything else on sale here.

    10. 25% off a customizable office door sign on Etsy you can spin to show your kids, partner, or roomie when they can come in, when they should knock to check, and when you're on "Do Not Disturb."

    the office door sign that says &quot;the dad&#x27;s office, don&#x27;t disturb&quot;
    The Crafty Krafts / Etsy

    Get it from The Crafty Krafts on Etsy for $31.12 (originally $41.50).

    11. 40% off a Govee smart floor standing lamp from Amazon with 25 color preset modes you can control with your phone, as well as a music mode, *and* it's compatible with Alexa.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Here's what BuzzFeed Editor Jenae Sitzes has to say about it: "I have this standing floor lamp in silver (along with a bunch of other Govee lighting), and I love it so much for lighting up a dark corner in my living room! It works flawlessly with the Govee app with all sorts of color customization settings. It looks fine sitting out on its own, but I have mine positioned behind my cat tree — you could also put it behind a potted plant, as shown above!"

    Promising review: "Bought this light because I thought it was cool, but it is more than that! I use it every day, and it has many colors and patterns to choose from. The thing I love the most is you can set up times for it to come on and turn off. You can set how bright you want it, so I had it turned on with a dimmed light to help me wake up in early mornings." —Rueben Thao

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (originally $99.99; available in two colors)

    12. 20% off sitewide and 25% off select rugs at Ruggable.

    a triangle striped rug in an office
    Ruggable

    Get the Jonathan Adler rug here and check out everything else on sale here

    13. Up to 70% off sitewide at West Elm.

    a tan plush office chair
    West Elm

    Get the office chair here and check out everything on sale here.

    14. Up to 41% off Keurig coffee machines on Amazon.

    Amazon

    Promising review (for the black machine): "We've had three K-Cup Keurig Makers in a span of about 7 years. The first two were the standard machines. Those worked very well and no complaints but neither made 12oz cups so I hunted around and found this one. Now that I have it, I found that 12oz cups aren't that big a deal but the Bold cup button sure works great and makes a very strong cup of coffee. Great option. Also, the other two took a while to heat up before they gave a blue light for 'ready'. This one is instant. Place the K-cup in the holder and press what size cup you want. It goes from the off button to steaming hot instantly. No waiting. Very nice machine!!!!!" —Retired

    Get the single-serve black coffee maker here, the turquoise coffee maker here, and check out everything else on sale here.

    15. 30% off a multi-plug surge protector at Amazon with regular and USB plugs so you can plug in *all* the things you need — finally. It has an automatic nightlight too!

    the multi-plug surge protector
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I got one of these to try and thought they were an excellent product to have in poorly lit areas needing many outlets. It doesn't add additional wiring like a surge protector/power strip does and seems to do a decent job organizing where everything goes. The night light is a bonus and allows you to see where you are plugging things in in dark conditions. I thought it was good enough that I got another one." —Manicamp

    Get it from Amazon for $13.94 (originally $19.99).

    16. $50 off a mini Marshall speaker that packs a wallop of sound in a small package, perfect for anyone who lives in a smaller space but loves jamming out. Or anyone who wants to bring their tunes on the go — it's even waterproof!

    The black charger with gold logo text
    Amazon

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Heather Braga shares: "I have the original version of this speaker speaker and I *love* it — it lives right on my bookshelves (without taking up basically *any* room) and fills my apartment with high quality sound. The lil' portable size is perfect so I can grab it and take it into the kitchen for baking jams™ or into my bathroom for my latest in-shower karaoke session (sorry neighbors). I also barely *ever* have to charge it."

    Promising review: "The best of the best. I shopped around and this is the best bang for your buck. I would recommend this for a gift, it is spectacular. I absolutely love it, and I’ve used a portable speaker for decades. The sound quality is [bonkers], and the volume reaches a level that doesn’t seem possible for something so small. Also I’ve had for a few months now and I only charge maybe twice a week, if that. The battery last for days since I only use it 4-6 hours a day. 5/5 overall!" —Christopher Valle

    Get it from Amazon for $119.99 (originally $169.99; available in black and cream).

    17. Up to 35% off the Samsung Frame TV that'll double as decor and entertainment.

    reviewer&#x27;s tv with painting on it and five star review text saying &quot;wow! best tv I ever purchased&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After months of research, we finally decided to get the Frame TV for our newly renovated kitchen and this did not disappoint! We mounted a media box behind the TV in the wall so everything is sleek and cordless. The picture quality is amazing and I simply adore the art subscription, there are SO many beautiful choices. On top of that, I can easily upload family photos. This tv is well worth the money." —Lindsey

    Get it here

    18. Up to 42% off iRobot Roomba vacuums and Braava mops on Amazon.

    Amazon

    Promising review (for the vacuum): "I can’t live without my Roomba. It runs Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. Makes several trips back to empty then starts again until finished. I have a golden retriever and this handles the hair beautifully" —Milissa Kidwell

    Get the Roomba 694 here, the vacuum and mop bundle here, and check out everything else on sale here.

    19. $100 off a Walking Pad under-desk treadmill at Amazon.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I am so happy with the size and how it folds up to be stored away. I’ve got limited space to store a treadmill, and this fits perfectly under my standing desk. I’ve been using it for the last week, and I’m so happy. I hit 20,000 steps today. It was easy for me to unbox and setup. Follow the picture instructions and when you set it up for the first time, make sure you have your gym shoes on. I did the setup with sandals and had to hop off because I lost my footing. After that hiccup, it was super easy to set up and get to walking. I’ve been doing 2 hours a day, and today I did a little over 2.5 and hit 20,000 steps. It’s been years! Ever since covid and working from home, it’s been hard for me to get the energy to work out. It took me a couple of days to get used to working with it. But I love that I can do it while working and still be able to relax after work. Make sure to buy an ankle strap if you are using the Apple Watch. It makes it automatic and easy to track steps. This machine had me dripping in sweat; I highly recommend it to anyone looking to start moving." —Amazon Customer

    Get it here

    20. 30% off almost everything at Boy Smells (also great for gifting!) so you can fill your space with delicious scents.

    Lanai candle
    Boy Smells

    Get the Lanai candle here and shop all of the deals here

    21. 50% off the newest generation (it's 50% faster!) of Amazon HD Fire TV stick.

    Reviewer&#x27;s remote and tv with five-star review
    amazon.com

    Use the voice button to find shows, launch apps, search for type of movie ("Alexa find suspense thrillers") OR EVEN ORDER A PIZZA from Domino's! And with this gen, you can control your TV and sound bar right from the remote too, and it even has preset buttons to open your favorite apps in one click.

    Promising review: "We were a little hesitant about trying this but have a beautiful TV that was just a little too old to be a smart TV. We were connecting our laptop via USB cable and that was a pain with the cable running across the living room. After a friend suggested this we were still in debate...would it work? Could we figure it out? Would it be a pain to use? We are not tech experts so any changes are usually challenging. But it was so easy. We did it in 15 minutes and were already adding to our watchlist. Literally thousands of shows to choose from. Old favorites, new exclusives, and movies galore. Alexa is there to help. So happy with this purchase and much cheaper than buying a new TV. Thank you Amazon for another great product." —Lucy

    Get it here.

    If you have a 4K TV, get the 4K Fire Stick, which is currently 50% off — get it for $24.99 (originally $49.99).

    22. Up to 50% off sitewide at Blinds.com.

    light-blocking shades
    Blinds

    Get the light-filtering shades here and check out everything else on sale here

    23. 30% off a Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker at Amazon so you have coffee on-hand at all times.

    A reviewer&#x27;s black nespresso making frothy coffee
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Holy great cups of coffee! Mornings are so much better since buying this machine. I bought this on a Black Friday deal to try it out and I have never been so happy to start my day! I’ve had Keurigs since they came out and was dragging my heels to buy a replacement when my last Keurig gave out. When this popped up in my deals, I figured I’d give it a shot not really knowing what I was getting myself into. Holy smokes this is a morning-changer. I don’t think I’ve ever in my life had coffee this good at home. Let alone pre-packaged, one-serving coffee. Usually it’s fine right? Just fine - morning coffee, job done, let’s get on with the day. This machine and every pod that I’ve tried so far has made morning coffee an experience. Something to look forward to. Something to (almost) make me want to get out of a warm bed during these cold months. This is the best thing I’ve bought for myself. I’m so happy. I have been telling everyone about it. And if you’re on the fence, I say come over to this side ... it’s delicious!!" —mazw

    Get it here.

    24. 33% off a Barefoot Dreams blanket at Nordstrom that fans say is totally worth the splurge.

    Two blankets
    Nordstrom

    Here's what fellow BuzzFeeder Jessica Hall has to say: "OK I know, these are expensive, but let me tell you, the hype is real. I got one off my wedding registry and thought it was going to be *my* new favorite blanket. Little did I know my husband would soon discover it and claim it as his own. Because we couldn't decide who was more worthy of this amazingly soft and cuddly blanket, we GOT ANOTHER. Yes, that is how great they are, we had to get two so we wouldn't have to fight over it. This one is definitely worth the splurge. But if you're not into the price tag, check out this similar one (only $23.19) reviewers have been loving."

    Get it here and check out all of Nordstrom's deals here.

    25. 51% off a pair of the new Beats Studio Pro headphones at Amazon (the best price they've ever gone for) with noise-cancelling, personalized spacial audio, and up to *40* hours of battery life.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My hair is on the "bigger" side, so headphones tend to become uncomfortable after an hour or two of usage. However, these are so comfortable and light that I often forget I've got them on. I'm by no means an expert on this topic, but the sound quality these headphones provide is unreal. When listening to my favorite songs, I pick up on background instruments I was previously unable to. It's just so amazing to be able to listen to music like this. The noise cancellation is also top tier. Even in a crowded room, nouse just disappears with the press of a button. Transparent mode works extremely well, too. I love being able to hold a conversation while still being able to hear my music. I HIGHLY recommend these headphones for anyone looking for a more budget-friendly alternative to more pricy competitors." —Shanae

    Get it from Amazon for $169.95 (originally $349.99; available in four colors).

    26. And $60 off 2nd Gen AirPods Pro (bringing them to $189.99) with active noise cancellation, spatial audio, three silicone tips for customized fit, and over 24 hours of listening time with the included case, the AirPods Pro 2 give you a *ton* of bang for your buck.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m slowly becoming one of those aggravating, annoying people we encounter with these small white verticals rods protruding from their ear canals…..and seemingly distant (glazed…?) look in their eyes….

    The sound is THAT good, and the execution of the noise canceling is equally impressive and immersive….specifically the “Spatial Audio” setting. With ios17 the conversation aware function was added and I have mixed feelings on whether I like it's execution or not….I LOVE the CONCEPT though. 

    Well worth the price (I did catch them on sale) which made the purchase a total no-brainer!" —Glock

    Get them here.

    27. 30% off of everything from Rifle Paper Co.

    Rifle Paper Co.

    Get the desk organizer here, the weekly desk pad here, and shop all of Rifle Paper Co's deals here.

    28. 30% off a Moccamaster 10-Cup Coffee Maker from Amazon.

    a dark blue moccamaster coffee machine
    Amazon

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Heather Braga raves, "My husband, a coffee connoisseur, has assured me that in the "coffee community," this machine is regarded as one (if not THE) best drip coffee machines on the market. I mean, it does boast the ability to brew between a half or full carafe, a brew basket that automatically stops the flow of coffee when removing the carafe (no mess!), and a hotplate with an independent heating element to keep coffee at the *perfect* temperature. But for me? It's the color options. There are SO many to choose from — there's no doubt in my mind anyone would be able to find an option that would look great in their home. I actually *do* own one in my home (it's fabulous) and it does all that it says it will. It's certainly lived up to our expectations — and we drink a lot of coffee as parents of a 1-year-old".

    Get it here (available in 20 colors).

    29. 20% off sitewide at Schoolhouse.

    Schoolhouse

    Get the wallpaper here, the table clock here, and check out everything else on sale here.

    30. An obscenely comfortable Lovesac for 30% off you will jump into once, then debate quitting your job so you can just enjoy its warm, snuggly, goodness 24/7.

    a model comfortably sitting in the middle of the lovesac
    lovesac / Via instagram.com

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Heather Braga recalls: "A few years ago my family and I chipped in and got my sister a Lovesac for her first apartment — it was quite literally her only request. When I say she's obsessed with this bubble of comfort that would be such an understatement. I never understood why she was so in love with it until I sat down in it myself. It feels like the biggest, most loving hug you have ever received in your life. The outside is *so* soft that you can't help but want to burrow in and sit in the chair forever."

    Get it here and checkout everything else on sale at Lovesac here.

    31. 25% off of an acrylic personalized wall calendar to keep you organized and make sure you never miss a meeting or an appointment.

    an acrylic wall calendar that has space to fill out a two-week schedule, reminder, meal planner, and notes
    Acrylic Sign Art/ Etsy

    Acrylic Sign Art is a small business based in Washington state that sells acrylic calendars, dry-erase items, and magnetic calendars.

    Promising review: "Great gift for my niece who just moved into her first place. High quality product. Matches any decor. Would purchase from again." —m beach

    Get it from Acrylic Sign Art on Etsy for $22.90+ (originally $30.53; available in six sizes and four marker sets).

    32. 35% off of a printer stand you can conveniently fit right under or next to your desk. You'll have more room to work, and you can simply lean over to collect your freshly printed documents.

    a printer sitting on a stand
    Amazon

    Plus, it has anti-skid pads so it will stay in place and can hold up to 44 pounds.

    Promising review: "We were looking for a stand for our printer as our computer desk is rather small. This fits our printer and allows for extra storage room underneath. It was easy to assemble and is very sturdy. The anti-skid feet keep it in place, but it can still be moved around with a little effort." —Jjoslin

    Get it from Amazon for $38.80 (originally $59.99).

    33. 20% off of a simple cellphone stand so you can take important calls, watch your favorite shows and movies, and even charge it while you complete other tasks.

    Amazon

    You can use this with an iPhone or an Android. Plus, it has a cutout in the back so you can thread a charging cable through it.

    Promising review: "I’ve had this on my wishlist and finally decided to purchase. I’m so glad I finally did. I was most surprised by the fact it is made of metal and not plastic. It is sturdy and keeps my phone within easy reach on my desk at work. I love the cord cutout that allows you to charge with the phone in an upright position. With my old stand, I would have to charge with the phone on its side. If you listen to music while you work, this is a functional and attractive addition." —Jenn.K

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (originally $9.99).

    34. 20% off of a clip-on ring light — just clip it onto your computer and turn on the light, and in no time at all you'll be camera-ready! It also has three lighting modes so you'll look your best no matter the quality of light in your home.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    The light is powered via USB and has three light colors and 10 brightness levels.

    Promising review: "I don't have the best light in my living room. Working from home, I have had my fair share of Zoom and Skype meetings and without this light, my face was shaded no matter how hard I tried to get light. Now with the different shades of light as the day passes, I can change the light brightness and not look like I'm in a dungeon." —David and Paige

    Get it from Amazon for $15.79 (originally $19.79).

    35. 25% off an undated habit calendar designed to help you finally do all the things you've been putting off for tomorrow and track your daily, weekly, and monthly progress. Hang it on your wall to create better habits so you can master the art of productivity and efficiency.

    A calendar with spots for daily, weekly, and monthly habit tracking
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I wanted to reduce stress and nail down some habits, and I've always done better when I can see progress tangibly. I'd been eyeing this calendar for some time, but was unsure if it was worth the money. I decided to go for it. SO glad I did. It has some 'homework' pages at the beginning to help you focus in on your goals, but mostly it's the cleanness and ready-to-go nature of the monthly calendar pages that have worked for me. It's helped me be more disciplined AND narrow my focus so I'm not worrying about doing everything under the sun each day. I liked it so much that I bought a second one for a friend. Another friend saw me using it and also made a purchase. I'm really happy I made the leap." —Flight of Stars

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (originally $19.99).

    36. Up to 42% off of an adjustable desk organizer to make stacked piles look a lot less like cluttered junk. Create more room for your laptop, textbooks, and anything else you need to be productive in a mess-free workspace.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    The shelves come in two separate parts that can be arranged close together or spread further apart, depending on what you need!

    Promising review: "Excellent product! I have been searching for an organizer to put on the top of my dresser, and I could never find anything unique, functional and not too big. I came across this organizer and took a chance since I wasn't seeing it in person. I am so glad I did! The product arrived overnight (instead of two days) and was super easy to put together... just follow the pictures exactly as shown. They even included a screwdriver, so you don't need anything extra to put it together. It is super cute, fun and fits perfectly. I definitely recommend." —lmeglin

    Get them from Amazon for $20.79 (originally $35.79; available in five colors).

    Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.