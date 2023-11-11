39 Items To Help Your Day Feel Like Less Of A Chaotic Mess

1. An adorably encouraging daily planner that is undated so you can organize your tasks and plans. It comes with 50 sheets and each day you can write your to-do list, keep track of appointments and water intake, and even journal your meals throughout the day. Add this to your cart and set yourself up for greatness.
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "These daily planning sheets keep this mama on TRACK! I started out printing daily planning and schedule sheets from a free download on my computer. Then I realized why not just buy some already printed so I save my ink at home. I found these and love how the day, schedule, tasks, and health habits are organized. I've already reordered once and will continue to use these." —Shannon Hoglund
Get them from Amazon for $12.99.
2. Or, if you're looking for something more general, a weekly notepad to keep you on track of your tasks for each day. Now your main to-dos won't be crowded by your less-important duties.
Promising review: "I carry a weekly planner in my bag for scheduling appointments, meetings, classes, etc. Then on Sunday night or Monday morning, I transfer everything from the planner to a sheet from this pad. It stays sitting on the counter in my kitchen where I can easily jot down errands, groceries, etc., either in the extra space or on the back. At first this seemed like an unnecessary duplication of effort, so I was looking for a better solution, but I've realized over the past couple of weeks that this really works for me. It helps me get all my commitments for the week out of the planner and into my head so that I know what I've got on my plate." —Toledo
Get it from Amazon for $10.50.
3. Plus, a set of eye-popping fine-point pens that'll help you take some of your best notes. It doesn't matter if you're making lists, filling in your planner, or color-coding information, these will help your notes be more visual.
Perhaps most importantly for anyone out there planning to go full Leslie Knope on these is that they're designed not to bleed through thin pages!
Promising review: "I bought these pens during quarantine, not expecting much, considering they are quite inexpensive. I've used well-known brand marker/pens in the past, and didn't want to pay much for markers I'd use for coloring. I was concerned about the tips bending or bleeding, but I was completely wrong and am very satisfied with this product! They do not bleed, and the tips are strong and thin. I use these pens for coloring, hand lettering, and note taking, and they're exactly what I was looking for! The only regret I have is that I did not order the larger pack with more colors!!" —Michael Fanizzi
Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $8.99.
4. An internet-beloved time-marked water bottle with a straw, locking cover, and marked time stamps so you can stay encouraged and hydrated. It's so easy to forget to drink water when you have so many things to do in a day.
Promising review: "LOVE IT! I am very picky when it comes to water bottles, but this one is perfect! It is 32 ounces, so it holds a lot of water to drink throughout the day! My favorite part is that you can add ice to it, and it will not sweat due to the material it is made of, which I LOVE!" —Bianca Aguilera
Get it on Amazon for $20.99 (available in 14 colors).
5. A mountable tracker device that asks, "Did you feed the dog?" It comes with magnets too, so you can put it on the fridge and never forget if you fed your fur baby. Don't let those puppy dog eyes fool you into over feeding... though a treat never hurt anyone.
Promising review: "Awesome product! There are four of us who were working together to feed the dogs. It simplified everything because I no longer have to text to see if anyone had fed them every morning. Now, I just to see if it's green and if not, I feed them and indicate it. We all love it so much!" —Toni Deegan
Get it from Amazon for $11.95+ (available in two colors and in five styles).
6. A wall-mounted toothpaste dispenser if you're tired of digging through your collection of toiletries just to get your morning started. It holds toothbrushes and cups for rinsing and also frees up countertop space.
Promising review: "I love this item! I saw it originally on TikTok and thought it would be perfect for our bathroom! We have one bathroom upstairs and five people who use it. This cleared up so much counter space for us! There are ventilation holes where the cups go to help make sure they dry properly. The toothpaste dispenser has really been working to get every last drop out of the tube. Would definitely recommend for a family or kids bathroom. There is also a little storage compartment behind the toothpaste that is great for extra brushes, cotton swabs, or flossers." —Sariyah J
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in three colors and four sizes).
7. A weekly pill organizer designed with silicone lids that allows you to simply push something as small as an aspirin or as large as a fish oil capsule with little effort. The caps have two different colors so you can organize what you need to take in the a.m. and p.m. It also comes with a magnetic base so you can remove the container, making it travel-friendly.
Sagely is a family-owned small business founded by husband-and-wife team Ellie Glazer and Ivor Miskulin, who spent three years designing the ideal, stress-free pill storage solution. The silicone lids are super secure, but also designed for gentle and easy opening and closing to account for users with dexterity issues.
Promising review: "Love this thing!!! I'm only 30 and didn't want an old lady pill box... and this one was modern and cool. The little slots to push in pills is fantastic and the containers are very large. It keeps my huge vitamin pills on either side and could fit over 10 large ones if needed. Love this thing. Worth the price and looks like it'll last forever. I do wish the magnets were stronger. They just keep them in place but will slide off if bumped. I assume this is helpful for people with arthritis. It's an easy fix. I take down one days worth of pills, set it on my counter and now I'm not too lazy to take my pills!" —Chicken McNugget
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in four color combinations).
8. A dishwasher magnet for a ridiculously easy way to help you remember whether the dishes are clean, or if you should avoid the filth at all cost. While you're at it, you should probably wash the next load.
Promising review: "I bought this because of a TikTok video. Super cool and now nobody has to ask me if the dishes are clean or not." —D. Washington
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in six styles).
9. A weekly meal planner that'll help you acknowledge the biggest adulting mantra: "There's food at home." Take the time to create a grocery list and plan your meals and snacks. Hopefully, it'll convince you to save money because you've been "treating yourself" just about every day now.
The list magnetizes to the fridge and has the meal plan on one side and a perforated "shopping list" you can tear off and take with you on the other side.
Promising review: "I’ve been starting to get into meal prepping and this planner really helps! I like being able to look up recipes on my phone, then write down whatever ingredients I still need on the grocery list section of this planner. Its being magnetic is cool because you can hang it on the fridge. I love how the grocery list section can be ripped off so you can take it to the store, but the daily meal plans remain on the fridge so you can stay organized. This is a very simple idea, but it’s cute and helps keep me organized and motivated to plan out my meals." —Samantha M.
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in five colors).
10. A color-coded Cuisinart knife set so not only will you have a colorful assortment of blades in your home, but you'll also be able to get your meal prep done without any food sticking to them — thanks to the ceramic coating. Additionally, the set comes with an outer case so you can safely conceal and store the knives in your drawer.
It includes a chef's knife, paring knife, bread knife, slicing knife, utility knife, and santoku knife. Psst — the knives don't come with this holder, but you can snag an easy-to-install magnetic bar for knives on Amazon if you want to display them like this reviewer did!
Promising review: "This is my best buy of the month, and best knife buy of the year. Yeah, I've had sharper, better quality knives in the past, but for hundreds of dollars more. For basic kitchen use, this is the set to buy. I like that they're colorful, because I've already been able to familiarize myself with which knife is which color and what I need to use them for. I haven't had to sharpen them yet and I've been using them pretty steadily for about a month. The blade cases they come with are extremely handy. I like that I don't have to use a knife block. These fit nicely in my drawer. At this price, they are worth every penny. I wouldn't have a problem spending $40–$50 for these knives." —GWP
Get a set of six knives with covers from Amazon for $16.99 (available in two styles).
11. A handy minimalist weekly cleaning printable giving you small daily tasks that will keep you from being overwhelmed by cleaning your home. Feel free to edit this list to fit your busy schedule!
Creative Type Store is a woman-owned, Canada-based Etsy shop that specializes in designer printables to make life easier.
Promising review: "Great for what I needed! I had started my own schedule, but felt like I was forgetting things, too much in a day, etc. This is super helpful!" —Erin Brie
Get it from Creative Type Store on Etsy for $4.19.