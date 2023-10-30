You Need These 19 Products If You Have Zero Confidence In Your Hair-Styling Abilities

Just wrap individual sections of hair around each rod, spritz with some hairspray to ensure a longer hold, go to bed, and THAT'S IT! Remove the rollers after your morning coffee, and your hair will be set for the day.

Psst: Do you have straight, thin hair and are assuming these won't work for you? Well, you are WRONG, because even reviewers with straight and thin hair swear by these things!

Promising review: "As someone who colors their hair, I am constantly on the lookout for ways to style my hair without further damaging it; therefore, I try to stay away from heated methods of styling as much as possible. I prefer heat-less methods like this because the curls seem to set for longer and stay bouncy. I have pretty thick hair and was looking for a casual, wavy look...the fact that my hair took to curling in such a short period of time (I had just left them in for two hours) is AMAZING!!" —Kiana

Get a pack of 42 from Amazon for $17.89.

For more info, check out "Hundreds of People Use These Twist Rods to Get Perfect Heat-Free Curls."