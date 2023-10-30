You Need These 19 Products If You Have Zero Confidence In Your Hair-Styling Abilities

1. A pack of flexible curling rods to help you use less heat when styling your hair, especially if you have zero skill when it comes to using a curling iron. Effortlessly turn your limp strands into vibrant curls or waves. You can also leave them in overnight while you sleep.
Just wrap individual sections of hair around each rod, spritz with some hairspray to ensure a longer hold, go to bed, and THAT'S IT! Remove the rollers after your morning coffee, and your hair will be set for the day.
Psst: Do you have straight, thin hair and are assuming these won't work for you? Well, you are WRONG, because even reviewers with straight and thin hair swear by these things!
Promising review: "As someone who colors their hair, I am constantly on the lookout for ways to style my hair without further damaging it; therefore, I try to stay away from heated methods of styling as much as possible. I prefer heat-less methods like this because the curls seem to set for longer and stay bouncy. I have pretty thick hair and was looking for a casual, wavy look...the fact that my hair took to curling in such a short period of time (I had just left them in for two hours) is AMAZING!!" —Kiana
Get a pack of 42 from Amazon for $17.89.
For more info, check out "Hundreds of People Use These Twist Rods to Get Perfect Heat-Free Curls."
2. Or, a heatless curling rod headband that can also be worn overnight for the perfect barrel-curl look. It even comes with scrunchies, clips, and a headband. Just dampen your hair with a spray bottle and add some mousse before you wrap your hair around the rod. Remember, the wetter your hair is, the longer it will take to dry.
Promising review: "I honestly did not think this was going to work on my hair when I bought this, but I had to try it because it looked so easy. The process of twisting around the hair is easy; I think once you get more practice you’ll have tighter curls. But I sprayed my hair to get it damp and then added a little bit of mousse before I twisted it. I slept with it, and when I took it out the next day around noon my results were absolutely amazing. I can’t even get these kinds of curls with a curling iron. I absolutely love this!" —Lauren
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 19 colors).
3. And if you find wearing rollers or flexi-rods overnight is too uncomfortable, here's a Chi automatic curling iron. You can have gorgeous curls in mere minutes, just insert your hair into the chamber, and the curler will automatically wrap it around the heated rod. Then, wait for it to beep, and your curls are ready for the world. The best part: the barrel protects your fingers from getting burned!
Promising review: "Love it!! I have fine-textured hair — very straight hair. I have trouble not only curling it but keeping it curled. For example, the other day I left rollers in my hair for 45 minutes and got a minor wave that fell out in 10 minutes. This tool is easy and fast to use, adds shine, and the curl stays." —Alexandria
Get it from Amazon for $60.70+ (available in six colors).
4. A pack of clip-ins if you need another go-to style in between salon visits and you don't trust yourself to style the hair on your head. Add it to your buns, ponytails, and other updos for a little extra volume and length. These extensions blend with many curl types — just style them to your liking.
Promising reviews: "Super soft and adjustable to your hair texture. Absolutely loved this purchase. This is actually my second time purchasing from this seller, hair quality was perfect, and it matched my hair texture very well and was extremely soft." —Jessica Davis
"I wanted to try clip-ins and stop having to straighten my hair all the time. They definitely blend better when both your hair and the extensions are wet. My hair lasted all day without any of them slipping out or having to be repositioned! The hair does shed, but if you have curly hair then you know it’s going to. I also recommend smaller sections and more clips for a better blend and fuller hairstyle!! I bought two packs, and it was more than enough!" —Jaz
Get them from Amazon for $33.98 (available in seven lengths and five hair types).
5. A bottle of hydration mousse so you can enjoy a natural hairstyle. Just twist your hair with it, wear them for a couple of days, and unravel them for the most defined twist-out you've ever seen! Now you don't have to choose between definition and volume!
TGIN is a Black woman-owned small business based in Chicago, Illinois that sells a wide range of hair care products such as shampoos, conditioners, mousses, styling gels, oil blends, and more!
Promising review: "I am so thankful for this mousse. It is everything. Back in 2006 I used to use an olive oil mousse, and it worked just like this, but they changed the formula, and I didn't think I could ever find a mousse that worked so well on my hair. I use TGIN's leave-in and then this mousse. My hair doesn't look wet all day like with other products, but it dries so fluffy and pretty. I get so many compliments. The next day, I use the rose petal spray, and my curls bounce back almost as nice as when it is freshly washed. I hope this mousse stays on the market." —LL
Get it from Amazon for $9.70.
6. A bottle of bonding glue to keep your wig in place. Avoid putting the glue on your hairline, because it will form a strong bond to it. You don't want to accidentally rip your hair out when you remove the wig. All you need is a little bit on your wig line to keep it secure.
If you want to give your hair a break from heat, product, and tension, try wearing wigs. You can still wear super cute styles while your actual hair is protected underneath.
Promising review: "This glue worked magic on my lace front and really gave me the melt look that I was looking for in regards to my frontal looking invisible on my forehead. I’ve tried so many glue options, and this is the one." —Tyerra Jackson
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes).
7. A curling wand that requires the simplest motion to create voluminous, lasting curls. It comes with a heat-protectant glove that will protect you from accidentally burning your hand. All you have to do is spray heat protectant in your hair, part your hair in sections, and take your time curling your hair.
Promising review: "This is a cute chopstick curler that really packs a punch. I love the Bed Head curlers because they last so long. I am still using one that I got years ago in high school. This one surprised me because I thought it would be a bit awkward to use, but it was quite easy! Wear the glove for sure if you are worried about burning your fingers, but I found that I didn't need the glove because the curling iron was so easy to hold. It's pretty lightweight and heats up very quickly!" —Maddie
Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in seven sizes).
8. A pack of three coconut and shea butter conditioning detanglers that really do live up to the hype — the over 14,000 5-star reviews can back that up. Even though it's technically made for kids, adults love it just as much (especially folks with 4a–4c hair). This is exactly what you need if detangling your hair is usually a painful process, or if it just takes five-ever.
Promising review: "All I can say is WOW!!!!! This is by far the best conditioning spray I have purchased. I have spent a lot of money on the expensive 'miracle detanglers' and 'miracle brushes,' coconut oils, and hours combing out big knots in my daughter's hair when this is all that’s needed! Her hair is a disaster full of knots after the beach. I sprayed this on before going to the beach and it made all the difference in the world. Goes to show that the expensive stuff is NOT always the best. PLEASE DON’T EVER STOP MAKING THIS!!!!!" —G
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $13.47.
9. A Revlon hot air brush because you'll effortlessly take your hair from cute and curly to having a bombshell blowout! It makes blow-drying your hair easier, since it's literally a brush and a hair dryer all in one.
The brush has special vents that allow air to flow so hair dries faster. Plus, it's quicker than using a dryer and then a flat iron or curling iron, which equals less heat damage.
Promising review: "I'll admit that I bought this product with the idea that I would hate it and would need to return it. Boy was I wrong! Believe the rave reviews! It's so easy to use and it actually works!! I've always struggled with giving myself blowouts, but not anymore. I'm extremely satisfied with this product. I can't wait to gift this product to family members on their birthdays. I'm in love! P.S. I find that it works best if your hair is not soaking wet. I do my makeup first to let the hair air dry a bit." —BrownEyedGirl09
Get it from Amazon for $39.89. If you've tried barrel-shaped hot air brushes before without success and have tighter curls or coils, you may want to try this paddle brush, which reviewers with 3A–4C hair swear by.
10. A 2-in-1 hair accessory that'll style your hair into a messy bun, a neat ballerina bun or into flawless curls. All you have to do is use the hair to roll your tresses with the band to achieve either of the three styles. You'll barely have to put in any effort to see maximum results.
Curlinator Designs is a small business based in North Carolina that sells hair accessories.
Promising review: "Love it!!! I was concerned I wouldn't be able to figure out how to use it, but video makes understanding simple. So much easier to use in the mornings than fixing your hair in a bun!!!" —bld9
Get it from Curlinator Designs on Etsy for $12.50.
11. A detangling brush specifically designed to work against hair to remove knots and tangles. The cone-shaped plastic bristles work well for all hair types, and massage the scalp and increase circulation. It's helped over 52,000 reviewers tackle their tangle troubles, so I'm sure it can help you too.
Promising Review: "I'm a single dad of a 6-year-old girl and combing her hair is the hardest part of taking care of her. She gets really bad knots in her hair. This brush is the only thing that has ever worked. Thank you so much. She even likes to comb her own hair now." —Eric Phan
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in eight colors and packs of two).
12. A TikTok-famous rinse-out hair treatment, which might be the reason why there are 24,000 5-star reviews. The blends of ceramides, collagen, and soy protein extracts will make your hair feel super smooth and have a healthy shine! Just give it five minutes to work its magic, and you'll be on your way to repaired, nourished hair.
Promising review: "I am obsessed with this conditioner. It's light enough to use every other wash and it smells amazing. I have ultra fine, curly blonde hair that’s extremely prone to breakage and I feel like my hair has grown an inch since using this product. Just bought two more bottles because I never want to run out of this magic." —sgt
Get it from Amazon for $7.29.
13. A multi-award-winning anti-frizz spray with moisture-repellant, anti-humidity technology that work together to help achieve glass hair results. Just apply liberally to damp hair, comb through to distribute, then blow dry to activate. Now you can confidently wear your hair down because even inclement weather can't stop your great hair day!
It's lightweight, nongreasy, doubles as a heat protectant, and can last through three to four shampoos!
Promising reviews: "I have extremely dry, coarse and frizzy hair. My hair is also lightweight, which adds to the frizz. I used it twice this week, and I was pleased how well it worked. I've used other products that say they will keep your hair smooth and straight, but didn't work for me. This product, however, works for me, and I plan to purchase more in the future." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $28.