30 Household Items That’ll Help Take Off The Pressure Of Being An Adult

It's got pages to note day-to-day spending as well as a monthly overview calendar, so you can stay organized no matter your planning style. It's got a sturdy hardcover and the small size can fit in your everyday tote. It also comes with two sheets of stickers to decorate the pages.

Promising review: "This is absolutely worth the money! I was in desperate need of a planner to organize my life! Mostly budget wise! I was looking at a website that had gorgeous planners but were 60-80 bucks. That was too much for me, as a beginner " lets organize my life" thing. lol If you are looking for a planner, GET THIS!!!!! The color is beautiful too! Came quickly too!" —Jen82

Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in 11 colors and in two sizes).