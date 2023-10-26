30 Household Items That’ll Help Take Off The Pressure Of Being An Adult

1. A cute and compact budget planner with everything you would need to keep the financial part of your adult life in order. You can track expenses and savings, create a monthly budget, and hold important bills and receipts in the pockets. Staying on top of your finances doesn't have to be such a pain.
It's got pages to note day-to-day spending as well as a monthly overview calendar, so you can stay organized no matter your planning style. It's got a sturdy hardcover and the small size can fit in your everyday tote. It also comes with two sheets of stickers to decorate the pages.
Promising review: "This is absolutely worth the money! I was in desperate need of a planner to organize my life! Mostly budget wise! I was looking at a website that had gorgeous planners but were 60-80 bucks. That was too much for me, as a beginner " lets organize my life" thing. lol If you are looking for a planner, GET THIS!!!!! The color is beautiful too! Came quickly too!" —Jen82
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in 11 colors and in two sizes).
2. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you literally "set and forget." Spray your shower from top to bottom, wait for 8-12 hours, and rinse. Not only will your shower stay clean for a week, it will also smell like vanilla. Your super busy schedule will feel less overwhelming with this time saver.
Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two scents, two sizes, and multipack options).
3. A genius meal planning pad to help you acknowledge the biggest adulting mantra: "There's food at home." Take the time to create a grocery list and plan meals and snacks. Hopefully it'll convince you to save money, because you've been "treating yourself" just about every day now.
Promising review: "This simple tool is just what I need to get dinner organized for each week. Deciding what to cook one night at a time can be stressful for me, and the added time of running to the store for the day's missing ingredients can really add up. Sometimes we'd just give up and go out for dinner. This product has saved me time and money." —minmom24
Get it from Amazon for $9.95 (available in five designs).
4. Or a natural and eco-friendly oven scrubbing cleaner, in case aerosol sprays aren't a good fit for your household. It might require a little more elbow grease to clean, but reviewers say it's totally worth it.
This oven scrub is made out of 100% plant and mineral-derived ingredients. To clean your oven, apply the scrub over the oven surface including the interior glass, scrub with a metallic or scouring sponge, then use a damp microfiber cloth to wipe the surface.
Everneat is a small business based in Fairfield, Connecticut that specializes in natural cleaning products and microfiber cloths.
Promising review: "This is the first time in my 50+ years that I have actually enjoyed cleaning my oven. And no, I am not joking! This product is effective, easy to work with, smells amazing, AND I only used a tiny amount of product!!! I don't think I could imagine a way to improve this product. Highly, highly recommend it!!! Well worth any wait." —Diane Coury
Get it from Everneat on Etsy for $19.99 (available in three scents).
5. An easily portable (and even packable!) handheld steamer to save you some time if ironing takes too long. It doesn't have to stop at just clothes — you can be a super-adult and steam your bedding so it feels like you're at a hotel.
Promising review: "Bought this to de-wrinkle some linen tablecloths and lace table runners for my son's wedding reception. It worked very well. Linen tablecloths were a great test for it since they are a fairly hard type of cloth to get wrinkles out of. It only took a few minutes to heat up completely and I used it for a couple of hours nonstop. Overall, I am very happy with this purchase — especially since it was less than $35! You can't go wrong with this handy little steamer. If I had to complain about anything, it would be the size of the water tank. I wish it were slightly bigger, but since it heats up so quickly, there really isn't anything to complain about." —WeekendWarrior2017
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
6. A shirt-folding board, because you can't keep stuffing bunched-up clothes in your drawers or on your shelves. If you think you're running out of space to fit your clothes, try folding them with this board. You'll be surprised to see how much space you actually have.
Promising review: "My first reaction? 'Why did I buy this?' Then I opened the box and wasn't too convinced about the way it looked, as some edges look like they would quickly snap with use. Then I gave it a try with a couple of shirts I had just washed, and next thing you know I simply had to do my entire drawer! Everything folds so pretty, neat, and easy. I still couldn't believe it, so I ended up organizing our bedsheets and towels. I am amazed at how much of a game changer this is. Must try! Am in love with how beautiful it left my clothes." —Jesus Antonio Vedia
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in four colors).
7. A pack of baking mats designed to be a nonstick barrier that will keep your baked goods from leaving a crumbly mess on your baking sheet. If you're at that stage where you enjoy a quick and easy clean up, then this sheet is definitely for you.
Along with the basic baking mat, Amazon also has one especially for baking perfectly-sized macarons!
Promising review: "I have always seen bakers recommend these sorts of products but never tried them myself. When I recently received new bakeware I wanted to protect them so I bought these mats. I should have bought some sooner! So easy to clean, heat distribution was great and my new pans are saved! Definitely recommend!" —Melissa
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $12.28+ (available in two styles and packs of three or four).
8. A pack of two kitchen sink strainers, because you're tired of bits of food going down the drain and forming a smelly clog. The adult in you is telling you to get something that catches the food immediately. Simply place the strainer in the drain opening and remove it when you need to empty any scraps it caught.
Promising review: "Wished I had bought these sooner! So much better than any of the plastic/rubberized ones that stain. These metal strainers do not move around and they catch so much gunk that doesn't go down the drains now. Easy to clean in the sink with a brush or throw them in the dishwasher on occasion to clean. I've had these for a few months now and they are just as shiny as the day I bought them and they keep so much debris from going down the drains. Very useful items." —RSU
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
9. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner if your sink smells like a combination of every meal you've had in the past five years, and you're tired of it. You need this cleaner in your drain ASAP. The foaming bubbles will clean your drain and leave it smelling lemony fresh!
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78+ (also available in a pack of two).
10. A mountable tracker device that asks, "Did you feed the dog?" It comes with magnets too, so you can put it on the fridge and never forget if you fed your fur baby. Don't let those puppy dog eyes fool you into over feeding (although, a treat never hurt anyone).
Promising review: "I use this to keep track of whether or not I gave my dog his pill in the morning and evening. It has eliminated the 'did I or didn't I' question. I'd recommend this to anyone with a dog or who needs to remember anything." —Rachel Senterfeit
Get it from Amazon for $11.95+ (also in other reminders like brushing your teeth, taking your pills, and feeding the fish or cat).
11. And a similar device for humans (or animals) you can stick right on the pill bottle! When you're finished with your medicine, just peel the tracker off of the empty bottle and put it on any refills you get!
Promising review: "This is a lifesaver! I’ve been looking for something like this for years. I always forget 10 minutes later if I actually took my medicine or just put it down. I’ve tried so many different ways, making marks on the bottle, making stickers, and other pill containers. None ever work. And pill containers are so bulky when I only need one pill." —Niki
Get a pack of five from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two colors).
12. Or a weekly pill organizer designed with silicone lids that allow you to simply push something as small as an aspirin or as large as a fish oil capsule with little effort. The caps have two different colors so you can organize what you need to take in the a.m. and p.m. It also comes with a magnetic base so you can remove the container, making it travel-friendly.
Sagely is a family-owned small business founded by husband-and-wife team Ellie Glazer and Ivor Miskulin, who spent three years designing the ideal, stress-free pill storage solution. The silicone lids are super secure, but also designed for gentle and easy opening and closing to account for users with dexterity issues.
Promising review: "Love this thing!!! I'm only 30 and didn't want an old lady pill box... and this one was modern and cool. The little slots to push in pills is fantastic and the containers are very large. It keeps my huge vitamin pills on either side and could fit over 10 large ones if needed. Love this thing. Worth the price and looks like it'll last forever. I do wish the magnets were stronger. They just keep them in place but will slide off if bumped. I assume this is helpful for people with arthritis. It's an easy fix. I take down one days worth of pills, set it on my counter and now I'm not too lazy to take my pills!" —Chicken McNugget
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in four color combinations).
13. An absolutely ingenious purse-cleaning sticky ball, because you can't believe how many crumbs have found their way to the bottom of your bag. Good thing you can just drop this in your purse, and let it collect all of the lint and crumbs. Then when you suddenly remember to clean out your purse, the only thing you'll have to do is empty it, wash it, dry it, and put it back in your bag like nothing happened.
Promising review: "Picks up a lot for being so little. This little ball is genius!! Rolls around in my purse; which I live out of. It picks up a lot lint, debris or even crumbs. Easy to find with the bright pink. Just remove and wash and it’s ready to go again. The price was great and something I can use for years. If you live out of your purse this a must-have!!" —dj3biggs
Get it from Amazon for $11.39+ (available in three colors and a pack of three).