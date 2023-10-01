Just 38 Products Reviewers Say They’d Highly Recommend

Read our Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer review (#4 on the list)!

Here's an excerpt: "I still don’t know how a $7 tube of concealer (I use the Neutralizer shade) beats out the more expensive ones I have stuffed into my vanity, but it does. It’s not too creamy or thick, yet it still gives solid coverage without the cakey feeling."

"Tried this product even though I was very skeptical. But I was wrong. It works great to cover the dark circles under my eyes without leaving deep wrinkle lines. I am a "mature" woman and I couldn't be more pleased with the product. I have already reordered it and recommend it highly." —Jan K.

Get it from Amazon for $5+ (available in 18 shades).