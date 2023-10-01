Just 38 Products Reviewers Say They’d Highly Recommend

1. A set of eye-popping fine-point pens loved by more than 76,000 reviewers, that'll help you take some of your best notes. Keeping everything color-coded and neatly organized can help you work quickly and memorize more information. I wouldn't be surprised if you cracked the code to figuring out which study methods work best for you in no time!
Promising review: "I bought these pens to fill out my 2023 planner with bills, birthdays, appointments, etc. I love how many colors there are as I code everything a different color in my planner to pick out things by sight. They write well, didn’t smudge and were easy to hold. Definitely worth it and the price was great!! Highly recommend!" —henela
Get the multicolor pack of 18 from Amazon for $7.99.
2. A Maybelline Dark Circles Treatment Concealer for when you've been pulling a few too many all nighters and need to look a lot more refreshed than you actually are. If you're skeptical about it working, just scroll through the 133,000 rave reviews from Amazon customers.
Read our Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer review (#4 on the list)!
Here's an excerpt: "I still don’t know how a $7 tube of concealer (I use the Neutralizer shade) beats out the more expensive ones I have stuffed into my vanity, but it does. It’s not too creamy or thick, yet it still gives solid coverage without the cakey feeling."
"Tried this product even though I was very skeptical. But I was wrong. It works great to cover the dark circles under my eyes without leaving deep wrinkle lines. I am a "mature" woman and I couldn't be more pleased with the product. I have already reordered it and recommend it highly." —Jan K.
Get it from Amazon for $5+ (available in 18 shades).
3. A digital meat thermometer so you can enjoy a perfectly cooked meal every time. This multi-use thermometer has over 59,000 5-star reviews, works well for reading temps for grilled meat, roasted meat, freshly-baked bread, homemade candy, and liquids in as little as three seconds. Now you'll never eat undercooked foods or desserts again!
Promising review: " I purchased this after having issues with three of my meat thermometers. Two of them only went to 120 degrees! I had no idea if my chicken was thoroughly cooked or over cooked so I decided to purchase this instant read thermometer and I boy am I happy I did! Works like a charm and reads your meat temperature in seconds. I highly recommend! And yes, I threw all my other thermometers away." —Mary H.
Get it from Amazon for $15.25+ (available in three colors).
4. A liquid lipstick that lasts for a whopping 24 hours without caking or flaking. The 20,000+ reviewers will agree that it delivers the highly pigmented color of a lipstick, glides on like a gloss, and moisturizes like a balm. No more touching up your lipstick every five minutes!
Promising review: "This is my favorite lip stain. It last all day even if I eat 3 meals or sweat. It doesn't dry out my lips or bleed into the lines around my lips which at 45 years old, I'm just starting to get. I've been using this brand for years and still haven't found anything better. Lots of colors to choose from and it last longer than other lip stains I've used in the past. Make sure your lips are clean and free of all moisturizers and/or chapstick prior to applying for best results. I highly recommend Maybelline Superstay 24-hour liquid lipstick." —A Million Books Wouldn't Be Enough
Get it from Amazon for $4.95+ (available in 44 colors).
5. A broom for pet and human hair you can use to bring up strands from the carpet fiber abyss. Even though it's ideal to use on carpets, it can also be used on any floor type. Not to mention, the other end works as a squeegee to take care of any liquid spills! You know you'll love it because it's earned over 62,000 5-star reviews.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this product! I used it for the first time after vacuuming and I could not believe the amount of dog hair this picked up! We have a husky/heeler mix and then an Australian shepherd and they both shed like crazy. This squeegee gets all of the hair up though even off of our couch and recliner! i did see some reviews that said it was "flimsy" or people that said it felt like it might break but I fell the opposite way about this. It was very sturdy and the lock function held very well. My back ad shoulders were a little sore after use but I was also really getting in there and scraping pretty aggressively. All in all for the price and the results I would highly recommend this to anyone that owns dogs or cats!" —Kara B.
Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
6. A fast-acting spray with 26,000 perfect reviews that will break down stubborn mold and mildew stains swiftly. Just give the area a few sprays, leave it on for about 15 seconds, then wipe away to reveal the clean shower you deserve.
Promising review: "I don’t write many product reviews but this stuff was so impressive I decided it was worth my time! We get some surface mold in our water closet and I usually use bleach but decided to try this stuff. I sprayed it on and came back in about two hours and every trace of mold was gone, a week later and still no signs of mold. Very happy and would highly recommend!" —BG
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three sizes and multipacks).
7. A tub of TikTok-famous The Pink Stuff (seriously, it's gone super-duper extra viral with over 133,000 5-star reviews) — because you need something that pretty much works on everything. I'm sure you're soooo over stains on the wall, grime, soap scum, and overall filth. If I'm right, then you definitely need this in your house, like, yesterday.
Promising review: "After my three year old wrote all over our dining room wall the other day, I tried everything under the sun to get the ink off: magic erasers, soap and water, rubbing alcohol, etc. and nothing worked. In a desperate attempt to try anything, I scoured the internet and saw this product highly recommended over and over. I bought it and tried it out and the results speak for themself! With just a little effort rubbing the product into the wall, the ink slowly disappeared until it was gone. This saved my wall and erased all frustration that it was written on in the first place. I would recommend this product over and over. Can’t wait to see what else it does as I use it to clean other areas of the house in the future. This is a need for all toddler parents!" —Kaitlyn D.
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
8. A fast-acting ChomChom pet hair remover roller, with over 113,000 5-star reviews, that is loved dearly by pet owners. It's designed to trap hair inside of the barrel, allowing you to easily discard it without making a mess. This is a great way to keep your rugs and furniture looking presentable.
Promising review: "So very glad that I purchased the Chom Chom! Our dog has a long coat and always seems to be shedding. We were tired of going through those sticky rollers or having to break out the vacuum everyday to get fur off the furniture. The Chom Chom works like a charm! It quickly picks up the fur and collects it into a small compartment that is very easy to clear out! It works faster than our vacuum at cleaning fur off the sofa and it's very easy to use! I highly recommend the Chom Chom to anyone that has a pet that sheds a lot of fur around the house!" —Sydney
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
9. A bottle of Folex Instant Carpet Stain Remover, a water-based cleaning spray that has rightfully earned over 64,000 5-star reviews and will protect your carpets from all types of stains. Even that super old stain that has made itself at home in your carpets doesn't stand a chance against this stain-removing miracle.
Promising review: "I was very skeptical, as there are lots of carpet products out there that make the same claims. This stuff works remarkably well on just about any common carpet mess like cat barf, food spills, BBQ grease, etc. Extremely easy to use, no rinsing as advertised, and will even help deodorize pet urine if you get to it right away. Also, unlike many other products I’ve used, the stain doesn’t magically re-emerge after 1 day. Once gone, it stays gone. Highly recommended!" —O. Terry
Get it from Amazon for $6.65 (also available in packs of two, three, or five).
10. A pack of thin velvet hangers, which are excellent for keeping your sweaters and tees bump-free. If you're tired of your tops slipping off the hanger, then do what over 148,000 reviewers have done and add... to... cart!
Promising review: "This item is wonderful. It keeps any clothing own in place so it doesn't fall off. I have also not had to deal with the fabric bulges that other hangers leave on my shirts. I would highly recommend this item. It is money well spent." —Craig Sorgen
Get a 30-pack from Amazon for $17.81+ (available in 11 colors and packs of 50 and 100).
11. A bottle of Angry Orange Stain Remover that has over 14,000 glowing reviews and uses enzymes to effectively get rid of the little surprises your pets leave for you to clean up. It works on almost any surface and for almost any stain. This spray is chlorine-free and eliminates odors from pet urine, feces, and vomit. Now your house can smell like the lovely home it is.
Promising review: "This product is amazing and a must have to combat the awful smell of dogs in my house. I was tired of living in a house that smelled like dog pee and figured I’d try Angry Orange. I’m so glad I did because it really helped eliminate the awful smells. I highly recommend buying this if you want to rid your house of the smell… as well as keeping your dogs." —D
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
12. A brow pencil so you can fill in and shape your eyebrows to perfection. Use the micro-precise tip to draw or shade, and use the spoolie to even out the color and shape your hairs. Once you try it, I'm sure you'll be adding yourself to the 41,000 people who left a 5-star review.
Promising review: "I searched for years to find an eyebrow pencil which would not pull on the skin when using it. This one is a keeper. It is great for space eyebrows. I have used it for over a year now, and I keep two extra ones on hand in case they sell out! I highly recommend this great pencil." —LJ
Get it from Amazon for $7.24+ (available in 12 shades).
13. A pack of two wrinkle releaser and fabric freshening sprays that are go-tos for over 7,000 Amazon reviewers. It removes wrinkles, static, odors, and refreshes fabric at the same time. Just give your favorite tee a spritz or two and your iron will basically become irrelevant.
Promising review: "I hate ironing when I have a lot of clothes, this product is amazing and simple, I put the shirt on a hanger-spray- shake and hang, it's obviously not the pressed look but it definitely takes the wrinkles out, and it smells great!! I would highly recommend if you don't like ironing, don't want wrinkles and don't care it about pressed creases, to order and use this product!" —Sue Thomas
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $11.36.