1. A Cantu curling cream made with coconut oil, shea butter, almond oil, avocado oil, olive oil, and mango seed butter — ingredients your hair needs to help it remain hydrated and strong. If your curls are looking a bit limp, all you'll need is some of this curling cream to bring them back to life.
Promising review: "This stuff worked magic on my hair! I have thin hair with bigger, often flat and fuzzy curls. This cream tightens my curls and makes them soft and bouncy. It also helps to volumize them when they often fall flat. I’ve been using it for two months and I love it! It is also a great value." —Trisha
2. An incredibly popular repairing hair treatment that only requires eight seconds to reverse damage and restore shine to your tresses. Apply it in between shampooing and conditioning, and the amino acids and "lamellar water technology" will smooth your hair strands without weighing them down. It has over 29,000 reviews — and the result photos really speak for themselves.
Promising reviews: "Absolute liquid magic! Makes my hair so full and healthy. Makes it easy to style. Never been so happy with hair product." —Lilya
"So this stuff is on the same level as Aphogee 2 Minute Reconstructor and the It's A 10 Miracle Leave-In product. Use all three together and you'll look like you just came from the salon. I love this stuff. My hair literally feels silky smooth and looks shiny. Can't go wrong. Detangling? Not an issue." —Genny
3. A Revlon hot air brush because you'll effortlessly take your hair from cute and curly to having a bombshell blowout! It makes blow-drying your hair easier, since it's literally a brush and a hair dryer all in one.
The brush has special vents that allow air to flow so hair dries faster. Plus, it's quicker than using a dryer and then a flat iron or curling iron, which equals less heat damage.
Promising review: "It does take some getting use too, but when you do, it’s magical. It’s helps create beautiful blowouts. Love that it comes apart for travel or storage." —Audrey L.
If you've tried barrel-shaped hot air brushes before without success and have tighter curls or coils, you may want to try this paddle brush, which reviewers with 3a–4c hair swear by.
4. A Briogeo leave-in conditioning spray to help you end your toxic relationship with frizz. Whether you have curly hair or straight hair, the nourishing ingredients (coconut oil and argan oil) work for almost every hair type. Enjoy wearing your hair out while keeping every strand hydrated and in place.
This spray is designed for all hair types, but reviewers with straight, fine hair say that a little goes a long way.
Briogeo is a Black woman-founded business that specializes in haircare.
Promising review: "This stuff is like magic. This makes tangled hair after shampooing easy to brush through. Makes fly aways go away. Hair is silky and fuller to style. Highly recommend." —Patsy A.
5. A wildly popular Nizoral anti-dandruff shampoo made with 1% ketoconazole that'll remove dandruff and help relieve red, itchy scalps. Over 64,000 Amazon customers have been left speechless by how effective this concoction actually works.
The brand recommends using it every 3–4 days for up eight weeks for best results.
Promising review: "Bought this for my son who has a major dandruff problem. He has long jet black hair so, you can imagine. He would get big chunks of dry, dead dandruff in his hair it was awful and he would have to use a special comb to get them out but, couldn't get all of it. He used Head and Shoulders for years and just did not seem to help so, we tried this. It worked the very first time he used it!! He no longer has dandruff. I now get this on a subscription once a month. If nothing else has worked for you, this is the magic potion." —Donna
6. A Moroccanoil treatment to help keep your hair smooth, hydrated, and detangled. All you have to do is pour some oil in your hands, coat your strands from root to tip, then either detangle your tresses or leave them to air dry. If you want soft, shiny, delicious-smelling hair, then you should def be clicking "add to cart" like right now.
Promising reviews: " I decided to give this oil one more chance and to my surprise, it worked wonders for my daughter's hair. No detangling spray or leave-in conditioner that we tried, was able to produce the same results that this oil provided. My daughter and I now refer to this oil as a 'magic potion' because it helps detangle her hair with such ease and minimal pain. I highly recommend this product to anyone that struggles with easily tangled hair, a small amount goes a long way and it works just a well on wet or dry hair. Will purchase again." —Maria Magdalena Berumen
7. A curling wand that requires the simplest motion to create voluminous, lasting curls. It comes with a heat-protectant glove that will protect you from accidentally burning your hand. All you have to do is spray heat protectant in your hair, part your hair in sections, and take your time curling your hair.
Promising review: "Such a great find for the price! I have long thicker hair and not much experience in the hair curling world, I’m kind of a Tom boy lol. Man this bad boy helped me achieve natural looking beach curls within 30 mins, never had to redo a curl! I couldn’t believe it, it was like magic was happening before my eyes! What a great buy!" —Amazon Customer
8. A Marc Anthony Grow Long hair mask containing biotin, which may help you achieve stronger and longer hair. Your locks will thank you for supplying it with ingredients such as caffeine, ginseng, and hydrolyzed keratin. If you give it a try, you'll likely be left with frizz-free, soft, shiny, and rejuvenated hair.
Read more about how biotin could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This stuff is magic in a bottle. It moisturizers, it smell like heaven and it made my hair so soft. I recently bleached my hair to turn it white/ platinum blonde so you can only imagine after so much toning and chemicals to get the color my hair was extremely brittle. It was dry, it felt just ewww. Literally put a few squirts of this stuff in my hair and instantly you can feel the difference. It’s literally like magic. For those with thinning damaged hair I highly recommend you buy this product and start using it immediately." —Mikey P.
9. An all-natural dry shampoo that works on any hair color and will help you postpone wash day for a few more days. If your oily tresses are making your hair look kinda heavy and dirty, apply the dry shampoo to your roots and the oil will be absorbed in no time.
It's also vegan and cruelty-free. Just lightly dispense the powder onto your hair roots and gently rub it in.
Promising review: "This is my favorite dry shampoo everrrrr. I have fine flat hair that gets greasy quickly but a few taps of this magical powder and BOOM my hair looks amazing. Love love love this. No spray that goes everywhere. No weird smells- this stuff actually smells amazing. And it doesn’t make my hair feel chalky. This is the only dry shampoo I will buy now. I’m spoiled forever. Get it. It’s amazing. 14/10." —Amy K.
10. A conditioning spray by Honest to help your tangles loosen up when you brush or comb your hair. Not only will you have soft and smooth, tangle-free hair, but your head will also smell like a delectable orange cream dessert.
Promising reviews: "I have used hundreds of hair products and this by far my absolute favorite. My hair is silky, soft, and not frizzy at all. This is especially a bonus because I have been damaging my hair with a lot of DIY coloring lately. I kept making my friends feel how soft it made my hair. My first bottle ran out, so I tried a few other products. Big mistake! This magic potion is now in a subscription. I never want to be without it again." —D
11. A heatless curling rod headband that can also be worn overnight for the perfect barrel-curl look. It even comes with scrunchies, clips, and a headband. Just dampen your hair with a spray bottle and add some mousse before you wrap your hair around the rod. Remember, the wetter your hair is, the longer it will take to dry.
Promising review: "IDK how I’ve lived this long without this. It’s comfy, durable, and super effective. Buy it." —Cassandra
Promising review: "Friend sent me the link after she’d seen it on TikTok… it’s fabulous and I didn’t have to spend a ton of time curling it with a wand or my Dyson…. I just dampened my hair, wrapped it, and went about my business to then release it as this magic. I slept overnight and I also did it for just an hour before I went out. Waking up with this sped up my morning prep time like crazy and I felt instantly more polished with my hair curled!" —stargirl1521
12. And if you find wearing rollers or flexi-rods overnight is too uncomfortable, here's a Chi automatic curling iron. You can have gorgeous curls in mere minutes, just insert your hair into the chamber, and the curler will automatically wrap it around the heated rod. Then, wait for it to beep, and your curls are ready for the world. The best part: the barrel protects your fingers from getting burned!
Promising review: "I’ve never been able to curl my own hair myself. This is a magical tool! Very easy to use when you follow the instructions. I can finally curl my own hair!" —Andrea
Promising review: "Love it!! I have fine-textured hair — very straight hair. I have trouble not only curling it but keeping it curled. For example, the other day I left rollers in my hair for 45 minutes and got a minor wave that fell out in 10 minutes. This tool is easy and fast to use, adds shine, and the curl stays." —Alexandria
