26 Hair Products So Amazing, Reviewers Say They “Can’t Live Without” Them

1. A Cantu curling cream made with coconut oil, shea butter, almond oil, avocado oil, olive oil, and mango seed butter — ingredients your hair needs to help it remain hydrated and strong. If your curls are looking a bit limp, all you'll need is some of this curling cream to bring them back to life.
Promising review: "This works great on my curls. I can't live without this product. I never wore my hair curly because it was always very puffy and big- a complete disaster. This product defines my curls so well, reduces the puffiness, and at the same time makes it very soft. Be aware that not all hair types are the same. My cousin has a stronger/coarse hair type than me and she told me it did not work on her. If your hair is thin/curly this will most likely work for you. The price is very affordable so I'll say try it. If it doesn't work move on but it it does this will become your favorite hair product for your curly hair." —Nerol88
Get it from Amazon for $6.29 (also available in several pack quantities).
2. An incredibly popular repairing hair treatment that only requires eight seconds to reverse damage and restore shine to your tresses. Apply it in between shampooing and conditioning, and the amino acids and "lamellar water technology" will smooth your hair strands without weighing them down. It has over 29,000 reviews — and the result photos really speak for themselves.
Promising review: "So this stuff is on the same level as Aphogee 2 minute reconstructor and It's A 10 Miracle Silk Leave In. Use all three together and you'll look like you just came from the salon. I love this stuff. My hair literally feels silky, smooth, looks shiny. Can't go wrong. Detangling? Not an issue." —Genny
Get it from Amazon for $9.97.
3. A Revlon hot air brush because you'll effortlessly take your hair from cute and curly to having a bombshell blowout! It makes blow-drying your hair easier, since it's literally a brush and a hair dryer all in one.
The brush has special vents that allow air to flow so hair dries faster. Plus, it's quicker than using a dryer and then a flat iron or curling iron, which equals less heat damage.
Promising review: "I use this every time I wash my hair. Let your hair air dry for a while and then this smooths out the hair as it dries and styles it - and makes it frizz free. Can’t live without it now!" —Bonnie
Get it from Amazon for $40.45. If you've tried barrel-shaped hot air brushes before without success and have tighter curls or coils, you may want to try this paddle brush, which reviewers with 3a–4c hair swear by.
4. A Briogeo leave-in conditioning spray to help you end your toxic relationship with frizz. Whether you have curly hair or straight hair, the nourishing ingredients (coconut oil and argan oil) work for almost every hair type. Enjoy wearing your hair out while keeping every strand hydrated and in place.
This spray is designed for all hair types, but reviewers with straight, fine hair say that a little goes a long way.
Briogeo is a Black woman-founded business that specializes in haircare.
Promising reviews: "Must have for curly hair girls. Can’t live without it." —CharlieFB
"I live in the very humid, very hot south and my hair is usually a frizzy mess. This stuff is a miracle worker! I’ve now used it for three weeks and no frizz…I’ve been outside in the rain, humidity, pool, you name it and my hair stay smooth and frizz free. Only product I’ve found that keeps the frizz away. Thank you!!!!!" —Kaye
Get it from Amazon for $25.
5. A wildly popular Nizoral anti-dandruff shampoo made with 1% ketoconazole that'll remove dandruff and help relieve red, itchy scalps. Over 64,000 Amazon customers have been left speechless by how effective this concoction actually works.
The brand recommends using it every 3–4 days for up to 8 weeks for best results.
Promising review: "I cannot live without this shampoo in Texas! It's so dry here that my poor scalp is usually itchy and flakey but as long as I use this shampoo twice a week my scalp is happy!" —ReviewMama
Get it from Amazon for $15.88+ (available in two sizes).
6. A Moroccanoil treatment to help keep your hair smooth, hydrated, and detangled. All you have to do is pour some oil in your hands, coat your strands from root to tip, then either detangle your tresses or leave them to air dry. If you want soft, shiny, delicious-smelling hair, then you should def be clicking "add to cart" like right now.
Promising reviews: "This brand is worth the money! My hair is long, fine, oily and frizzy all in one. This stuff smells amazing and takes the frizz. Plus you only need a little tiny bit so it goes a long way. This is liquid gold for your hair. I cannot live without it and will continue purchasing this product. I cannot tell you how nice this makes your hair feel, how good it smells and how much it helps with my extremely tangled hair. Not to mention how quickly your hair dries when you use it." —Kristina M. B.
Get it from Amazon for $16.
7. A curling wand that requires the simplest motion to create voluminous, lasting curls. It comes with a heat-protectant glove that will protect you from accidentally burning your hand. All you have to do is spray heat protectant in your hair, part your hair in sections, and take your time curling your hair.
Promising review: "I bought this over two years ago and have really grown to LOVE it! There's a learning curve if you've never used a curling wand like me. I burned myself a few times but that hasn't happened in a very long time. I'm glad I didn't give up on this wand! It gets super hot and there's no temp control so the way you control it is the amount of time you leave your hair on the wand. It is NOT tapered so if you're looking for tapered, this is not it. It does seem to take 2–3 minutes to thoroughly heat up so I'll plug it in while doing my makeup or whatever. Overall, highly recommend! Can't live without it :)" —AFerb
Get it from Amazon for $16.49+ (available in seven styles).
8. A Marc Anthony Grow Long hair mask containing biotin which may help you achieve stronger and longer hair. Your locks will thank you for supplying it with ingredients such as caffeine, ginseng, and hydrolyzed keratin. If you give it a try, you'll likely be left with frizz-free, soft, shiny, and rejuvenated hair.
Promising review: "THIS IS THE BEST THING I HAVE EVER USED ON MY HAIR!! Seriously, I have tried a myriad of products, just praying that one would work and I would have my glorious long, curly and healthy hair back again. I 100% believe that this is the only reason my hair is as healthy as it is now. I only use it about once a week too, since I only wash my hair roughly once a week. So I can't even imagine how healthy my hair would be if I used it three times a week! Buy it. It's amazing and now I cannot live without it." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $7.67 .
9. An all-natural dry shampoo that works on any hair color and will help you postpone wash day for a few more days. If your oily tresses are making your hair look kinda heavy and dirty, apply the dry shampoo to your roots and the oil will be absorbed in no time.
It's also vegan and cruelty-free. Just lightly dispense the powder onto your hair roots and gently rub it in.
Promising review: "This product works so amazing well! I’ve tried other brands that are much more expensive and “fancy” and this one is my favorite! Also love supporting small businesses. Can’t live without it. I always make sure to order more before I run out. Tried both scents and they are both great. This grapefruit one is my favorite." —Austin N.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two scents and two sizes).
10. A conditioning spray by Honest to help your tangles loosen up when you brush or comb your hair. Not only will you have soft and smooth, tangle-free hair, but your head will also smell like a delectable orange cream dessert.
Promising reviews: "I have tried a multitude of detanlgers of all price points and this one takes the cake! I have long, straight, fine hair that tangles easily. Most detanglers create a greasy stringy residue if I put enough product in to be effective. This one leaves no trace behind! It smells like heaven and its so easy to apply evenly as its a large fine mist spray rather than a greasy cream needing to be rubbed in. I always travel with this and have extras on hand as I can't live without it! And it's so affordable!" —Rebekah G.
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in three scents and also in a three-pack).
11. A heatless curling rod headband that can also be worn overnight for the perfect barrel-curl look. It even comes with scrunchies, clips, and a headband. Just dampen your hair with a spray bottle and add some mousse before you wrap your hair around the rod. Remember, the wetter your hair is, the longer it will take to dry.
Promising review: "IDK how i’ve lived this long without this. It’s comfy, durable, and super effective. buy it." —Cassandra
Promising review: "I honestly did not think this was going to work on my hair when I bought this, but I had to try it because it looked so easy. The process of twisting around the hair is easy; I think once you get more practice you’ll have tighter curls. But I sprayed my hair to get it damp and then added a little bit of mousse before I twisted it. I slept with it, and when I took it out the next day around noon my results were absolutely amazing. I can’t even get these kinds of curls with a curling iron. I absolutely love this!" —Lauren
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 19 colors).
12. And if you find wearing rollers or flexi-rods overnight is too uncomfortable, here's a Chi automatic curling iron. You can have gorgeous curls in mere minutes, just insert your hair into the chamber, and the curler will automatically wrap it around the heated rod. Then, wait for it to beep, and your curls are ready for the world. The best part: the barrel protects your fingers from getting burned!
Promising review: "I have had a hard time curling my hair cause of getting burned or burning off my hair. This is so easy to use and hard to burn yourself. This has answered all my prayers and I can curl my hair so easily! Amazing and can't live without it!" —Joceline B.
Promising review: "Love it!! I have fine-textured hair — very straight hair. I have trouble not only curling it but keeping it curled. For example, the other day I left rollers in my hair for 45 minutes and got a minor wave that fell out in 10 minutes. This tool is easy and fast to use, adds shine, and the curl stays." —Alexandria
Get it from Amazon for $73.46+ (available in six colors).
13. A bestselling argan oil hair mask to help add and maintain the moisture and hydration of each strand. Its conditioning properties will strengthen the weaker spots and promote growth. You can also use it to help you get rid of any tangles or knots that seem to just appear out of nowhere.
Promising review: "I have long, fine, wavy dark ash blonde hair that gets tangled into a rats nest every time I wash it. Having fine wavy hair also means that it’s often very frizzy and tangles easy. This conditioner not only makes my hair, super soft it also detanglers and D phrases my hair without weighing it down. I bought this conditioner as it was on sale and recommended now I can’t live without it and buy it about every other month." —daphne
Get it from Amazon for $12.95.