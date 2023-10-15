25 Essential Items To Bring On Your Next Backpacking Trip

Promising review: "I really love this pillow for backpacking. Historically, I have just shoved some clothes in a stuff sack and made do, but that had a few drawbacks so I wanted to go to a dedicated pillow. This pillow is < 3oz and packs very compactly as you can see in the photos. So while it is a 2-3oz luxury item, I can live with that. I also found the material to be surprising comfy for a synthetic. It has a brushed feel to it and is not particularly noisy when you move around on it. I camp in a hammock and my head is off my under quilt so I need some insulation there. So far, down to the 20's, I've found that this pillow is perfectly adequate for head insulation which was one concern that I had. It should certainly be fine for ground dwellers, whether on or off a pad. One tip I will offer is that I found it to be most comfortable only ~half-inflated. Too much and it is too firm and holds my head too high, too little and it just wraps around your face. In the middle was just right." —Billy

Get it from Amazon for $16.49 (available in two colors).