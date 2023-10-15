25 Essential Items To Bring On Your Next Backpacking Trip

1. A waterproof hiking backpack to carry everything you'll need for your hike. It features a sternum strap, hip belt, sleeping bag compartment, removable dividers, a backpack cover, and more.
Promising review: "I had ordered a Osprey but I wasn't going to get it delivered in time, so I gave up and ordered this one. It is a pretty good backpack. Also came with a rainproof cover and good quality for sure. I definitely recommend you give this one a try." —Sneha
Get it from Amazon for $51.99 (available in nine colors).
2. A single person backpacking tent in case you need to find a spot and call it a night. It's waterproof, windproof, provides UV protection, it's lightweight, and can be set up in just a few steps. Whether you're sleeping under the stars or taking a break in the blazing sun, this handy-dandy tent can be your home away from home.
Promising review: "Took this tent to Patagonia for six nights and it did fantastic! The winds were crazy on the trek and one of our friends tent poles snapped in half but this tent took those winds like a champ! Very sturdy and kept us warm and dry, even in dusting of snow and light persistent rain. Would absolutely recommend this tent!" —Toni & Melina
Get it from Amazon for $61.99+ (also available in a two person style).
3. A backpacking sleeping bag that can be rolled into the size of a large water bottle. It's lightweight (only weighing 1.45 pounds), water resistant, and can keep you at a comfortable temperature at night.
Promising review: "This is a perfect warm weather sleeping bag. It's also very long which is perfect for tall people. It's definitely meant for warm weather and only keeps you comfortable down to about 55-60, since I live in Florida that isn't much of an issue. Definitely a solid buy." —Mana N.
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in six colors).
4. And, a sleeping pad because lying on the ground just sounds extremely uncomfortable. All you have to do is unroll it and give about 10–13 deep breaths for it to fully expand. I know the goal is to rough it, but allow yourself a little bit of comfort, sheesh!
Promising review: "Being new to backpacking, and wanting to get back into camping, I did a lot of research on the supplies I would need to have a great trip. I also love to sleep, so having a sleep system that I would enjoy and help me wake up feeling ready to face the day was important to me. Having used the pad several times now, I am here to say that the ease of use and comfortability is awesome. It is easy to inflate, easy to pack, easy to deflate, and easy to put away. It kept me happy as both a side sleeper and front sleeper and did not bottom out (except when I sat straight up) nor make a lot of noise as I turned at night. It being my first sleeping pad, I was surprised at how well it worked and how comfortable it really was! I would even say it felt similar to an air mattress.All in all, I am a happy customer and I would definitely recommend this sleeping pad to backpackers and campers alike!" —Stephanie M.
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in three colors).
5. An inflatable pillow made to take up as little space as possible in your backpack. Pro tip: some reviewers recommend only blowing it up half way for maximum comfort.
Promising review: "I really love this pillow for backpacking. Historically, I have just shoved some clothes in a stuff sack and made do, but that had a few drawbacks so I wanted to go to a dedicated pillow. This pillow is < 3oz and packs very compactly as you can see in the photos. So while it is a 2-3oz luxury item, I can live with that. I also found the material to be surprising comfy for a synthetic. It has a brushed feel to it and is not particularly noisy when you move around on it. I camp in a hammock and my head is off my under quilt so I need some insulation there. So far, down to the 20's, I've found that this pillow is perfectly adequate for head insulation which was one concern that I had. It should certainly be fine for ground dwellers, whether on or off a pad. One tip I will offer is that I found it to be most comfortable only ~half-inflated. Too much and it is too firm and holds my head too high, too little and it just wraps around your face. In the middle was just right." —Billy
Get it from Amazon for $16.49 (available in two colors).
6. A thermal sleeping bag for emergencies — and it comes with a whistle. It weighs 4.1 ounces, can protect you from the wind, rain, and snow, and can keep you warm in temperatures as low as 14 degrees. This is an excellent item to have in case you ever find yourself stranded in the freezing cold.
Promising review: "This is not a sleeping bag meant for comfort, but for survival. I recreate in the back country year round and this is perfect and lightweight to add to my backpack for survival purposes. You never know when your stuff will break down and you have to spend the night in the woods." —Dena K.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in four colors and in a two pack option).
7. A pair of hiking boots because the last thing you need are sore feet on a 100-mile hike. These shoes deliver style, durability, and comfort on many terrain types. Who said you can't look good while you get those steps in?
Promising review: "Spent the whole week hiking and climbing rocks in these bad boys. I barely took them off and was constantly amazed at the fact that my feet weren’t in pain. I usually have the biggest struggle in finding comfortable shoes and boots, but these have great support and are wide enough to accommodate my poor bunions. I wore thicker hiking socks and ordered these boots a half size up which made for the perfect fit." —Bailey
Get it from Amazon for $50+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 15 colors).
8. A lightweight soft shell jacket you just can't afford to leave at home. As you trudge your way up the mountains, you'll need something to keep your arms dry if it rains.
Promising review: "This jacket is exactly what I was looking for. I needed a lightweight jacket that was not as restricting as a typical softshell jacket. The 4 way stretch is incredible! It's thinner than expected, but that's okay because it's comfortable to wear over a sweatshirt if needed. It runs on the small side but does have a nice feminine fit. I typically wear a small and ordered a medium based on reviews and it is perfect. If you're an avid outdoor walker or runner, I would highly recommend this product." —SailorEve1112
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 10 colors).
9. A pair of lightweight hiking pants to help protect your legs from poisonous plants, bug bites, accidental cuts and scrapes, and whatever else Mother Nature might throw your way.
Promising review: "I'm normally skeptical about buying clothing through Amazon, but these are amazing. A perfect fit and durable! They've withstood hiking in Yosemite and other adventures. I wear them very frequently because they're so good!" —Mai SN
Get it from Amazon for $33.98 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in 14 colors).
10. A pack of five pairs of crew socks that'll help keep your feet dry, comfortable, and blister-free. If your feet tend to get hot and really sweaty when walking long distances, consider these your moisture-wicking miracle.
Promising review: "Bought these socks for hiking in my boots. I wear a women’s size 10 and the large fit perfectly. They are soft and cushioned in the right places. I didn’t have any problems with seams or rubbing while hiking. Happy with the purchase." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $23.99 (available in six styles and two sizes).
11. An anti-chaffing stick to keep the blisters away when you're hiking, running, or wearing super uncomfortable heels. This roll-on stick can be used daily and just needs to be applied before you put on your shoes.
Promising reviews: "This is my holy grail for preventing blisters. It has gotten me through all-day backpacking trips, hikes, trail runs, etc. It is also great for days when I wear heels/uncomfortable shoes. I will buy this body glide for the rest of my life — no question." —Ally
"This is an amazing product! I used to have to wear band aids on my heels to prevent rubbing from shoes. Now I put this product on and I don’t need the band aids! It forms a coating on your skin so your shoes simply run smoothly against your heel instead of chafing it. So great." —Twinkies
Get it from Amazon for $9.
12. A collapsible water bottle that can hold up to 1 liter of water and is compact enough to fit in your pockets. It's compatible with most 28mm threaded water filters, has a flip top cap to keep the nozzle clean, and is freezer- and dishwasher-safe. Now you can stop carrying around Hydro Flasks when you go hiking — they're only weighing you down.
Promising review: "Perfect size for traveling on airplanes, its compact, lightweight and easy to stow away in a carry-on bag. holds perfect amount of water, and the flip top keeps it neat and dry with no drips or leaking." —Bicyclebradley
Get it from Amazon for $13.60.
13. A compact water filtration system for instant access to clean drinking water. Just fill up the pouch with water, screw on the filter, and squeeze the bag to release the filtered water. Enjoy outdoor water sources without ingesting harmful bacteria, protozoa, cysts, sediment, and micro-plastics.
Promising review: "This thing is awesome, used it on our 3500-mile trip stopping at various hiking spots and trails and camping and having clean drinking water you can trust when on a long trip is vital. This gave me peace of mind that no matter where we filled up, creek or random water spigot we had clean drinking water. The cleansing tablets are a must for outdoor on the go water sources, but with this system you don't have to carry a lot of heavy water in your pack to slow you down. A friend of mine used this hiking on the entire Arizona trail and this thing worked like a charm and cleaned the water for him to safely drink throughout the desert on his hike. From that point on I was sold." —Combustion Works
Get it from Amazon for $29.08
14. Or, a LifeStraw personal water filter designed to eliminate 99.99% of waterborne bacteria (including E. coli and salmonella) and certain parasites (including Giardia and cryptosporidium). It filters particles as small as 0.2 microns and lasts long enough to strain 1,000 gallons of water.
If you’re immunocompromised, be sure to read all the package instructions to make sure it’s safe for you.
Promising review: "I am surprise with the quality of the item. Works and stores very easily. Went on a 14 mile hike with this bad boy and it worked beautifully. I also brought other means of hydration with me but this is a good and safe first or second option." —Hugo
Get it from Amazon for $17.47+ (available in two color/styles).