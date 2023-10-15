26 Kitchen Products Reviewers Love Because They're *So* Easy To Use

1. A digital meat thermometer so you can enjoy a perfectly cooked meal every time. This multi-use thermometer works well for grilling and roasting meat, baking bread, and it can also take liquid temperatures in as quick as three seconds. Now you'll never eat undercooked foods or desserts again!
Promising review: "I've used a meat thermometer for ages, but have always been irritated by how long they take to get an accurate read, or by how complicated they are to work. This Kizen thermometer is super easy — you stick the probe in the meat and in a couple of seconds you know whether or not it is done. The magnet keeps it stuck to the front of my range for easy access and no hunting for it when I am in a hurry. For the price, this is the best meat thermometer I have bought or used." —Tammy P.
2. A 2-in-1 vegetable chopper and slicer to replace your cutting board and knife. Next time you want to quickly slice and dice your food, grab this little contraption.
It comes with four stainless-steel blades (large and small dicing blades, a spiral blade, and a ribbon blade) and a 1.2L collection tray.
Promising review: "Omg I freaking love this thing! I just used it and wow it’s better than I expected. Easy and quick! I chopped black olives, red onion and celery all in the one container. It was so easy - I’m mad at myself for not buying it sooner. This makes prep so much faster. The only one that was even a tiny bit harder was to dice the celery stalks because of the stringy pieces, but with a good push on the top it diced it just fine.
It comes with 2 sizes of dicers. And some other attachments that I don’t yet know what they do. And cleaning tools in case some debris is stuck in the parts other wise a good soapy rinse and spray and you’re done. This is going to be almost life changing! Well the life in the kitchen anyways. Buy it." —Schmoozie
3. A milk frother that is sure to take your cappuccinos, lattes, and hot chocolate to the next level. Give the milk a nice spin and watch it turn into silky luxurious foam. If you think making foam or a meringue filling is too advanced for you, then your next step should be clicking add to cart.
Two AA batteries required but not included.
Product review: "It makes my morning coffee seem like a fancy coffee experience from an expensive coffee shop. It even makes great foam out of Premier Protein Pumpkin Spice shake, yum! This is quick, powerful and easy to use and it even looks good on my counter. You won't regret this inexpensive gadget to make your life seem a little bit more luxurious." —Vchik
4. A heat-resistant masher designed to help you successfully make ground meat, smooth mashed potatoes, or a finely mixed sauce. This nonstick, dishwasher-safe masher also works well when you're going for a smooth dessert batter.
Promising review: "As a mother of four who cooks every single day for the past 37 years, I don't know why I have never thought of purchasing this meat chopper. It has made cooking ground meat 100 times easier than using a wooden spoon which really tires out my arm by the time it's cooked. It chops up the meat so much easier while cooking and doesn't leave big clumps of meat mixed with smaller pieces. Great to use when making tacos and very easy to clean. I would highly recommend this product." —Mary L.
5. An adjustable measuring spoon so you can accurately measure wet and dry ingredients. If you always get recipe measurements confused or hate washing dishes, but enjoy trying your hand at cooking, you need this. It cuts down on the number of measuring spoons you'll have to wash after you somewhat successfully make the focaccia you've seen on TikTok.
Promising review: "Love it! Simple to use easy to clean and great replacement for 40 million measuring spoons! One and done and the fact that it's thin it fits perfectly into all my herbal/spices containers! Great product!" —Amazon Customer
6. A knife sharpener reviewers say works wonderfully and is easy to use. It comes with two grooves, one for coarse sharpening and the other for touch-ups. You need this sharpener because it's more dangerous to work with dull knives, rather than sharper ones.
Promising review: "This is my second purchase . First one worked well for 5 years. So for $10 it’s a really good deal. Very easy and quick to use. Sharpens the knife well. I have very thin blade knife and it works well for it. Not sure how good it will be for thicker blades since it has a really small area for sharpening. Durable and not sure about suction but the rubber bottom makes it non slippery so no problem with that." —MMRS
7. A soap-dispensing dish brush that might make doing the dishes a little more enjoyable. Take your plates from filthy to spotless without you touching a single inch of disgusting wet food residue. Also, every chef should know the #1 rule — clean as you go!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Katy Herman has this and writes: "I actually put this in my dad's stocking last Christmas, but it was a gift for us all. The handle is the perfect length and thickness to give you lots of control while keeping your hands clean, and the soap-dispensing button is so easy and satisfying. It does need frequent refills, but those are easy — just unscrew the handle! I also didn't even realize it has a built-in scraper on the end till just now, so I can't wait to try it out and potentially fall in love with this thing even more than I already have.".
Promising review: "This is the only brush that can get my husband to help with dishes! We love it because it's easy to use, doesn't get your hands dirty, holds the soap but also has a button that lets you dispense as much or as little soap as you need. It scrubs really well, and has that extra plastic scrubber on the top for caked on foods. It rinses so much easier than other brushes, and dries between uses so it's way more sanitary than sponge brushes. Love this brush!" —David Brown
8. A silicone splatter screen made to keep the grease popping to a minimum. This is a must-have for anyone who might want to try frying wings or fries for the first time, without risking possible injury. Once you're done cooking, you can throw it in the dishwasher and it will be as good as new!
9. A basting brush in the shape of a skull wearing a top hat that's perfect for marinating, covering anything in butter, or giving your pastries the perfect egg wash.
10. An 11-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp made especially for the ones who either don't have the time or simply don't have the energy to actually cook a full meal. It's totally fine if you'd rather push a button or two to make delicious meals and stay on top of your meal prep. In addition to being a pressure cooker and an air fryer, the IP Duo Crisp can also sauté, steam, sous vide, bake, broil, dehydrate, and more!
Promising review: "Buying this Instant Pot was one of the best purchasing decisions I recently made. Very easy to use. A little hard to clean, especially in between the pot part and the exterior. But overall this is a very good product. Cooks a lot of things. It was very fun to experiment with it. I am certainly using it at least once a week." —Amazing Frying Pan
11. Or a 6-quart Instant Pot air fryer, because you love fried food but you're looking for ways to cook your meals without added oils. You can make anything from fries to wings to even a whole roast chicken. It even works wonders for reheating foods, if you're not a fan of using the microwave.
It has a six heating options: air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake, and reheat.
Promising review: "Not loud, easy to operate, functions on the digital screen are intuitive. It cleans up like a dream and is no more trouble than cleaning a nonstick fry pan or pot. It is nice looking too. My hubby and I are seniors and have been eating a very low carb diet for a few years. The few vegetables we do eat were getting boring and it's too much trouble to roast a cup of vegetables in the oven. This is so much more than a vegetable roaster. I was so amazed that fresh chicken wigs came out crispy in just 20 minutes! I have been slaving over a gas grill in the heat grilling wings only to have flare ups and charred areas and a messing gas grill to clean. No more of that. I use it to heat leftovers and it is so much better that any other reheat method for fried chicken tenders. We don't eat bread or pizza, but pizza would be amazing in this appliance." —Sharon T.
12. An adorable bear-inspired cheese grater named Barry — which is also an excellent vegetable grater. Once you're ready to receive your shavings, just pop open the back and you'll be ready to add them to your delicious creation!
Promising review: "This is my favorite grater ever. It is easy to use and clean. This product is easily the best grater I've ever used. It isn't difficult to clean like traditional tower graters as the grating part comes off the bear which serves as an adorable cheese (or whatever you're grating) reservoir. The grater holes are medium sized and the bear bowl/reservoir is also so if you need a bigger one this may not be suitable for you. This is perfect in our two-person household though." —Viviana T.
13. A jar opener you might wanna use when you've tried tapping the lid, running it it under hot water, and slapping the bottom of the jar, but the lid won't budge. You won't be stuck with a cursed jar, when you slap on of these bad boys under your cabinet!
Promising review: "I'm being tested for Rheumatoid Arthritis because my hands and wrists are terribly painful and gnarled. I've been unable to open bottles and jars for a couple of months now, and am past being frustrated! My husband is always helpful, but not always home so I searched Amazon for products that would assist me. This opener is amazing and I only wish I'd had it ages ago! No more pain and easy to use-it's perfect!" —GumboGirl1950
14. A garlic press for anyone who is tired of taking forever to mince garlic by hand, or they just can't stand the smell that's left on their fingers.
Basically every recipe ever calls for garlic — and with this tool, you'll easily have the power to crush it into a paste.
Promising review: "The mincer is great. It’s good quality, easy to use and clean. And it comes with a plastic roll to peal garlic. Didn’t thing too much about it when I bought it but its a game changer you can peal a garlic clove in seconds. It was a nice surprise." —Juan C.
15. A set of three dough presses that'll help you shape and seal your empanadas, patties, pies, dumplings, etc. They come in different sizes as well, so all you'll have to do is place the dough, fill it, and close it. Before you know it, you'll be saving yourself so much time and frustration!
Promising review: "This was a great purchase for the price. I was making empanadas and folding them by hand, which didn’t look too good. This set helps me cut them easily into circles and then easily presses them close. Consistent look each time! I like that there are three sizes in the set so I can make them according to my mood. Easy to wash and use. Would highly recommend for the price and functionality!" —Sox
16. An avocado slicer and pit remover, because you just want an easier way to make guac and avocado toast. The 25,000 5-star reviews will make you want to ditch your weak butter knife for this multitool.
Promising review: "Avocado? Yes, please! This tool is awesome. Easy to cut open the fruit. Pit remover works well, just push onto the pit and give it a twist, and the pit pops right out. The best part is the slicer. Makes beautiful slices for a great presentation." —NPR Man
