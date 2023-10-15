26 Kitchen Products Reviewers Love Because They're *So* Easy To Use

It comes with four stainless-steel blades (large and small dicing blades, a spiral blade, and a ribbon blade) and a 1.2L collection tray.

Promising review: "Omg I freaking love this thing! I just used it and wow it’s better than I expected. Easy and quick! I chopped black olives, red onion and celery all in the one container. It was so easy - I’m mad at myself for not buying it sooner. This makes prep so much faster. The only one that was even a tiny bit harder was to dice the celery stalks because of the stringy pieces, but with a good push on the top it diced it just fine.

It comes with 2 sizes of dicers. And some other attachments that I don’t yet know what they do. And cleaning tools in case some debris is stuck in the parts other wise a good soapy rinse and spray and you’re done. This is going to be almost life changing! Well the life in the kitchen anyways. Buy it." —Schmoozie



Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in four colors and four sizes).