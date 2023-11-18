Just 26 Cleaning Products With Jaw-Dropping Before-And-After Pics

1. A stain and odor-eliminating spray that uses enzymes to get rid of the lovely surprises that your pets leave for you to clean up. It works on almost any surface and for almost any stain. This spray is chlorine-free, safe to use around pets and children, and doesn't leave any residue behind.
Take a look at this TikTok on pet stain removers!
Rocco & Roxie is a small business that sells all kinds of pet supplies like grooming products, toys, treats, and cleaning products.
Promising review: "I was a little skeptical of trying a new product but I am glad that I did. I started with the worst pet stain in my house to really test this. Sprayed the center of the stain, waited the recommended sitting time of 10 mins, (I scrubbed with a carpet brush also) blotted with a towel and bam! The stain was demolished. Couldn't be happier with the product. This stuff works like a charm and I am very pleased with it. The scent isn't overpowering. Pictures from start to finish for proof that this stuff really works! I would also recommend a carpet brush for really bad stains such as mine, as it helps work the product into the carpet so it can do its magic." —This Product Works!!!!
Get it from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in two sizes).
2. A Little Green upholstery cleaner for deep cleaning and effortlessly removing stains from your carpets, rugs, and furniture. Maybe your carpet looks a hot mess and you want to replace it, but before you do, give this genius invention a try.
Get it from Amazon for $123.59.
3. A game-changing dishwashing spray that might seriously replace your need for a dishwasher. Literally all you have to do is spray, wait for five minutes, wipe, and rinse. It cuts grease and lifts stains so well that doing the dishes could actually become interesting.
Check out a TikTok of the Dawn Powerwash Spray to see it in action!
The spray nozzle on the bottle is reusable and the set also comes with three refill bottles. Once you're finished with one bottle, just remove the nozzle and place it on any of the three refills.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly has to say about this spray: "I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well."
Get the starter pack from Amazon for $17.50.
4. An all-purpose car upholstery cleaner to remove those deep stains that you never thought could be cleaned. Whether you spill your Starbucks or sauce packets on your seats, you'll have an instant solution ready to use.
Here's a TikTok of the Car Guy's upholstery cleaner in action!
Promising review: "Works great! I saw a video for this product on TikTok, and knew that I needed it in my life. I love it, and it helps keep my new car looking clean and new!" —Alison Crawford
Get it from Amazon for $16.97 (available in two sizes).
5. A grout cleaner used by professionals that comes with a brush you can attach to any standard broom pole. Now you can deep clean your floors without the pain of scrubbing on your hands and knees.
Clean-Eez is a small business based in Indiana that sells cleaning products that help you take care of your tile and grout, remove stains and odors, polish wooden floors, and clean stone surfaces.
Promising review: "After trying to get my grout clean with everything I could think of and not having any success, I stumbled upon a TikTok using Grout-Eez so i thought I would try it. This stuff is legit. I’m confident a professional cleaner couldn’t get my grout cleaner. There is literally no dirt left. Very little scrubbing required and little to no odor. It’s amazing! The scrub brush included attached to my paint handle and I didn’t even have to bend over. I cleaned it twice because my grout was really dirty, then I sealed the grout in hopes it won’t get dirty again so fast. I can’t wait to do the rest of my house!" —Kathy
Get two bottles and a brush from Amazon for $39.95.
6. A reusable squishy universal cleaning putty to collect any debris in between all the teeny-tiny spaces on your keyboard. It picks up so much dust that you would probably only need one container for your office, your TV, and even your car!
Promising review: "This product does exactly what it says it does. I saw this product from TikTok. I was surprised at how easily it picks up dust and small debris, especially from inside of vents and cup holders. The only complaint is the very artificial smell when you use it. It doesn’t last, just when it’s out of the container!" —Loren
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
7. A pumice stone that will remove calcium buildup, limescale, and hard-water rings. Lucky for you, it's chemical-free, odorless, nontoxic and made from recycled materials. It also uses a heavy-duty plastic handle to protect your hands while you scrub one of the grossest parts of your bathroom.
8. A Rubbermaid power scrubbing brush designed to fit in between the small spaces of your tiled floors, or any other hard to reach crevices. It's cordless and battery operated, so just press the little red button and you'll be on your way to a noticeably cleaner space.
Batteries are included with the scrubbing brush.
Promising review: "You need one. Seriously. Saw this brush multiple times on TIkTok. It sold me. When I got it, I went into clean mode and the darn thing is just amazing. You'll love it. It's so sturdy and works very well." —Kristin Haadsma
Check out BuzzFeed's full Rubbermaid Power Scrubber review for more deets!
Get it from Amazon for $17.38.
9. A power scrubber brush that can be attached to a drill. Now you don't have to use as much elbow grease or spend as much time cleaning your bathtub.
10. An electric pressure washer, because the outside of your home is covered in dirt, and it's looking kinda drab. Revive your walls, shutters, front steps, and more with high-powered water pressure.
This pressure washer has a powerful 1,800-watt motor, five quick-connect spray tips, a 20-foot hose, and a 40.6 fluid ounce detergent tank.
Look at this TikTok to see just how effective this pressure washer really is!
Promising review: "This product did everything as promised. I had used a relative's power cleaner on the siding on my vacation mobile home. There was no setting, and the pressure was too much, and it scored the aluminum siding. With this product, you have all of the separate tips to regulate the pressure of the spray. The tip for aluminum siding worked very well on the siding for my home. It was truly a great experience. I put on the tip for aluminum siding to rinse it and held the spray nozzle very close to the siding, and all of the algae was removed, and my siding looked like new (at 18 years old!). I would definitely recommend this product, which is so reasonably priced for a power washer." —John K
Get it from Amazon for $169.53.
11. A cooktop cleaner kit for glass and ceramic surfaces that is so effective at removing scorch marks and charred food that has somehow fused itself to your stove. It only takes a little effort to make your stove look brand-new!
The kit comes with a 10 oz. cleaner and polish bottle, a scrubbing pad, and a razor.
Promising review: "This product is amazing!!! I cannot believe what it took off our stovetop! We bought a house and the electric stove was left and I had tried everything to get it looking new and clean, EVERYTHING. I'd seen this on TikTok and figured I’d give it a shot and WOW am I glad I did. Hello new clean stove." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $18.98.
12. A rubber squeegee brush you can use to bring up strands from the carpet fiber abyss. Even though it's ideal to use on carpets, it can also be used on any floor type. Not to mention, the other end works as a squeegee to take care of any liquid spills!
Check this out in action on TikTok!
Promising review: "So of course I saw this product on TikTok...and added it to the list of things that TikTok made me buy. But I'm very glad that I did. I have a Siberian husky who sheds a LOT...and in all seasons. I use this on my carpet before vacuuming and it loosens up the hair so easily that my vacuum never got. I never realized I had that much dog hair caked into my carpet until I used this!" —Alyssa Frey
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
13. A chainmail scrubber so you can effectively remove the burned-on morsels that have somehow been fused to the surface of your cast-iron skillet, without ruining your seasoning or touching the gunk in the pan. It's made from stainless steel, it's durable, and won't rust. Feel free to use it on your waffle makers, griddles, and casserole dishes too!
Check out this TikTok to see it in action!
Promising review: "I was looking for a regular chain sponge, but this came up in the same search. I love that I can keep my hands out of the pan when scrubbing. The handle is sturdy and handles the task very well. It has holes straight through to make cleaning it super easy. Very happy with it." —Christine
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in two colors and two sizes).
14. A pack of four drain snakes if you're disgusted with the water building up in your tub when you shower. Don't be surprised if you pull out a whole wig's worth of hair from your drain.
Get a set of three from Amazon for $5.97+ (available in two lengths).
15. A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum that'll keep you from trying to sweep up that little line of dirt that just won't go in the dustpan. If you do decide to vacuum after sweeping, it'll actually feel effortless.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweet things into and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for