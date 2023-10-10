Popular products from this list
A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel for up to 36% off — it's used to dissolve hard dead skin in literal minutes. (Seriously, reviewers say you should only let it sit for two to three minutes!) Then, give it a good scrub with a foot file and your heels will be baby bottom smooth.
A bottle of CND Essentials nail and cuticle oil for 30% off formulated to condition dry and damaged cuticles, nails, and surrounding skin. It has deep penetrating properties and is made with jojoba oil, sweet almond oil, and vitamin E oil. Just paint a coat over your nails and cuticles, especially after a manicure. It's become a must-have for over 19,000 Amazon reviewers.
A pack of 22 pairs of Crest 3D Whitestrips for 35% off, sure to help your smile become 20 shades whiter, after using it consistently for 22 days. Their non-slip design will keep the strips in place so you can have conversations and run errands without worrying about them sliding off your teeth — just peel and apply. Throw out the mouth tray, horrible-tasting whitening gel, and UV light because you certainly won't be needing them once you make a switch to the strips.
