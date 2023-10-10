BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    35 Products With Before And After Photos That’ll Convince You To Buy ‘Em This Fall Prime Day

    Buying things that make such a difference just makes sense. And buying them on sale makes even *more* sense..

    Kaila Browner
    Natalie Brown
    A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel for up to 36% off — it's used to dissolve hard dead skin in literal minutes. (Seriously, reviewers say you should only let it sit for two to three minutes!) Then, give it a good scrub with a foot file and your heels will be baby bottom smooth.

    A bottle of CND Essentials nail and cuticle oil for 30% off formulated to condition dry and damaged cuticles, nails, and surrounding skin. It has deep penetrating properties and is made with jojoba oil, sweet almond oil, and vitamin E oil. Just paint a coat over your nails and cuticles, especially after a manicure. It's become a must-have for over 19,000 Amazon reviewers.

    A pack of 22 pairs of Crest 3D Whitestrips for 35% off, sure to help your smile become 20 shades whiter, after using it consistently for 22 days. Their non-slip design will keep the strips in place so you can have conversations and run errands without worrying about them sliding off your teeth — just peel and apply. Throw out the mouth tray, horrible-tasting whitening gel, and UV light because you certainly won't be needing them once you make a switch to the strips.

    Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here

    1. A hydrating facial serum up to 43% off, made from snail mucin that helps reduce redness and inflammation. If you've noticed your skin becoming dryer, duller, and more inflamed during the winter time, then you might wanna give this a try.

    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "This stuff SAVED my skin!! I have super sensitive, dry, and acne prone skin, and I live in a really dry area. I was literally amazed at how well this product calmed down the redness and inflammation in my skin. Whether it’s from exfoliating, using an active my skin isn’t used to, or a hormonal breakout, this product calms down my skin and makes it feel so soft and dewy. I work at a makeup/skincare store, and I recommend this to everyone and I’ve gotten so many people hooked! I can definitely see how so many people with different skin types benefit from this product, and above all else, it feels super cooling, and it’s fun to put on. I’ll definitely be buying another bottle, but I’ve had the same one for about six months now, and I still have one third of the bottle left! I seriously can’t recommend this enough." —Grace O'Toole

    "Um...WOW! I have used so many products to help with my dry, red, and inflamed skin. During the winter, it is so hard to keep my skin moisturized throughout the day. Within two days, I saw such a huge difference. So calming and gives you a nice moisturized glow. I feel so much better knowing my skin is healing. I will use this in my routine for the rest of my life!" —Christina A

    Price: $14.30+ (originally $25, also available in a gift set option).

    2. A 22-piece drill brush attachment set for up to 52% off, designed to help you deep clean your home faster. Now you don't have to use as much elbow grease or spend as much time cleaning your tiles and grout (which have been collecting grime for a while now).

    amazon.com

    The drill is not included in the kit, but you can get one for less than $40.

    Promising review: "Bought these for some scrubbing projects on some neglected Saltillo tile and terrazzo in our home. Wide range of brushes for different jobs. It made quick work of the scrubbing no elbow grease required." —James

    Price: $16.96 (originally $35; available in three colors)

    3. A straightening hair brush for 57% off that is easy to use and does exactly what the name implies. This is a real lifesaver if you want straight hair but every time you use a flat iron, you always end up extremely disappointed. All you need is a good heat protectant and a couple of passes to bring your hair-styling dreams to life.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely loved the straightening brush. It heats up quickly and is really easy to use. It does exactly what it says it will do. The brush allowed my hair to get as straight as it does when I get it professionally done. I have never had that happen with other products I have used before. Even the expensive flat irons I purchased did not work as well. So happy that I purchased this item." —Lady Dee

    Price: $29.99 (originally $69.99, available in two colors)

    4. Or the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Plus 2.0 for up to 38% off — it's the newer, slimmer version of the ever popular device that has *thousands* of 5-star ratings from Amazon customers. I mean, the jaw-dropping before and after photos really speak for themselves.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This new model has an additional heat setting (low, high, cool, and *now* medium!). Plus, the head is detachable on this version for easier storage and transportation!

    Promising review: "I wish I had discovered this sooner because it has saved me countless hours on blow drying, straightening, and curling my hair. I have extremely frizzy, wavy hair that has extremely kinky waves at the roots. Typically I let it air dry then spend about 30+ mins straightening and curling. If I must blow dry, it turns into a huge ball of frizz that requires even more time to straighten. I’m not skilled enough to use a round brush and blowdryer together, but that’s essentially what this tool is in one! After showering, spray in product (I love OGX Protecting + Silk Blowout Quick Drying Thermal Spray), let hair air dry 50-75%, then get to work! I use medium speed and it takes me less than 20 minutes, and I have A LOT of thick hair." —Heather R.

    Price: $27.91+ (originally $44.81, available in five colors)

    5. An Angry Mama microwave cleaner for 57% off, if you're eternally disgusted with how your microwave looks, and asking yourself "when did this happen?" Luckily you won't have to use too much elbow grease to get your microwave cleaned. Just fill with vinegar and water, set the microwave for seven minutes, and there ya go. Good as new!

    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Our work microwave was so disgusting I wanted to throw it out. Or thought I would need a Hazmat suit to clean it. I literally put Angry mama in for seven minutes and everything just wiped right off. It was amazing. Then I put angry mama on top of the microwave it’s a funny reminder to everyone at work to keep the microwave clean. Highly recommend!" —Bridget

    "TikTok made me buy this! Love it!!! It does work! Cleaned my microwave! It’s hilarious to see this angry mama blowing off the steam! Hahaaa." —Leah

    Price: $6.89 (originally $15.99; available in four colors).

    6. A jar of midnight blue calming cream that's up to 41% off and will help reduce inflammation and soothe sensitive skin. It features a natural component extracted from chamomile oil (Guaiazulene) with powerful calming effects, and Centella Asiatica to hydrate the skin and relieve redness.

    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Absolutely worth every single cent! I have severe rosacea that leave my nose and cheeks dry, flaky, and breaking out. I’ve had little success with anything topical that will provide and relief to my irritated skin. My sister recommended it to me when I was looking for a moisturizer after a severe sunburn that left my nose blistered and raw. I received my order Wednesday and applied it that night after washing my face. By Saturday afternoon my face is almost completely healed, preventing pealing, and helped clear up my rosacea skin irritation! I’m completely amazed! I’ve applied less than a dime size over my face 4 times! My skin has truly never felt better! It’s got to be witchcraft because not even the different prescriptions I’ve tried over the years have produced these results." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $18.20 (originally $31; available in two sizes)

    7. A set of two produce-saver containers for 30% off to save you money (and unnecessary trips to the grocery store) by keeping produce fresher for longer with ~mystical~ ventilation technology.

    Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed

    These containers help keep your produce fresh by keeping moisture away. And they're designed with an otherwise airtight lid with a special vent filter, which you never have to replace, to regulate the carbon dioxide and oxygen flow to your produce.

    Natalie says: I actually tried these containers for myself and LOVE them!! I use the constantly. You just gotta read my full Rubbermaid FreshWorks container review.

    Promising review: "I ordered specifically for my cucumbers. So far, I have had great luck keeping my sliced cucumbers crispy and fresh in the container. The larger one has kept a precut salad mix perfect for a week. Wish I had more of these." —J Case

    Price: $18.99 (originally $26.99; available in two sizes)

    8. An immunity-boosting Zesty Paws allergy supplement for 30% off, to help dogs with skin sensitivities. These soft chews deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients to help improve immune function, aide digestion, promote healthy skin, and add shine to a dog's coat.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely the best product. It saved my itchy goldendoodle! We tried changing food, Benadryl, medicated shampoo, fish oil, everything you can imagine... nothing worked long-term. He was itching his face so badly he would make himself bleed. Had sores and scabs all over his face and neck. I bought these because they had good reviews and I was desperate. It changed his life! He no longer scratches AT ALL! His coat looks great and all of his sores are healed. He’s the happiest he’s been which makes me a very happy momma. He is also very picky and never eats treats... he eats these every time so that’s an added bonus!" —Darcie Nation

    Price: $20.97 (originally $29.97; available in several quantities and for specific ages)

    9. A fast-acting ChomChom pet hair remover roller that's 37% off and is loved dearly by pet owners. It's like a sticky lint roller that is designed to trap hair inside of the barrel, allowing you to easily discard it without making a mess. This is a great way to keep your rugs and furniture looking presentable.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Heard about this through TikTok and after some time sitting in my cart, I decided to give it a try and I’m glad I did! It works great and it’s small enough to put away in a convenient spot (I keep mine tucked away under in my TV stand). It’s amazing when you’re tidying up the place in a hurry and you want don’t have much time to vacuum! It’s also very easy to clean. Great purchase!." —Becca

    Price: $19.99 (originally $31.95, available in two colors)

    10. A Kitsch heatless curling rod headband for 20% off that can be worn overnight for the perfect barrel-curl look. It even comes with scrunchies to keep the ends of your hair in place.

    amazon.com

    Try dampening your hair with a spray bottle and add some mousse before you wrap your hair around the rod!

    Promising review: "I was on the fence about purchasing the kitsch. I am very pleased! I wrapped my hair at around 10 pm and unwrapped it at around 8 AM. My curls were so bouncy! I definitely had to wait for them to loosen up which is no big deal because they lasted all day :) it helps to add some product to your hair prior to wrapping it. I added a very small amount of hair paste to my hair and then wrapped. No heat needed! I HIGHLY recommend this product!" —Karisma

    Price: $12.78 (originally $15.98; available in four styles)

    11. A pack of 22 pairs of Crest 3D Whitestrips for 35% off, sure to help your smile become 20 shades whiter, after using it consistently for 22 days. Their non-slip design will keep the strips in place so you can have conversations and run errands without worrying about them sliding off your teeth — just peel and apply. Throw out the mouth tray, horrible-tasting whitening gel, and UV light because you certainly won't be needing them once you make a switch to the strips.

    a before and after photo of a reviewer&#x27;s teeth going from yellow to white, when using crest 3D white strips
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These definitely made a noticeable difference it the shade of my teeth. They were far more yellow than what I liked and was always afraid to try any at home whitening since I have sensitive teeth. I finally decided to go for it and I am glad that I did. My teeth are much whiter and they did not cause any issues with sensitivity." —Emmyjak13

    Price: $29.99 (originally $45.99)

    12. Or a pack of four teeth whitening pens for 25% off if the strips cause your sensitive gums pain. Instead, you can paint the gel onto your teeth on a regular basis — this set contains about 20 uses — to see remarkable results.

    a reviewers teeth before, somewhat yellow, and after, definitely whiter
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Hardly ever do I review but this time...sheesh! This product blew me away after only three times! First off, the ease of use. I've tried a ton a products for teeth whitening and all have been either inconvenient to use, make you wear a mouth guard, etc. This is a pen/brush! Hold it like a writing pen and twist up for the solution. The solution feeds through onto the brush, which is actually the size of a tooth and you just paint brushstroke on dry teeth as you are smiling! It dries on and you rinse off. Magical! I've seen a noticeable difference after only use this for three days!! My husband even said WOW your teeth look amazingly white. I'm a smoker/tea drinker/coffee drinker too! My husband is a firm believer that stuff like this never works...LOL Well boy oh boy this product changed his mind instantly! He already swiped my other pen and has been using it too. We see the difference and are very satisfied. What's even more awesome is the price! Two pens for such an amazing low price. If I could give this 1,000 stars you would have earned 1,001 know what I mean?!" —Lisa Edwards

    Price: $19.46 (originally $25.95; also available in a pack of two — clip the $7 off coupon to get that price). 

    13. Or! 40% off Lumineux teeth-whitening strips that people with sensitive teeth swear by. If you prefer strips to a pen, but are looking for something a little more gentle, this uses coconut and lemon oil with no harsh bleaches. And psst...the review photos below are after just one use!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am so amazed that there was TRULY no tooth sensitivity! I did nine days straight, and I'm now going to do twice a week. Love the difference these strips make on my teeth!" —Dr. Stephen W. Plate

    Price: $29.99 (originally $49.99)

    14. A game-changing dishwashing spray for 20% off that might seriously replace your need for a dishwasher. Literally all you have to do is spray, wait for five minutes, wipe, and rinse. It cuts grease and lifts stains so well that doing the dishes could actually become interesting.

    amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the Dawn Powerwash Spray to see it in action!

    The spray nozzle on the bottle is reusable and the set also comes with three refill bottles. Once you're finished with one bottle, just remove the nozzle and place it on any of the three refills.

    Here's what BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly has to say about this spray: "I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well."

    Price: $14 (originally $17.50)

    15. Essence's Lash Princess mascara for 20% off because TBH, we've all wasted too many years and too much money looking for the ~holy grail~ mascara. This one is less than $5 gives you instant length, and is DELIGHTFULLY sweatproof for the summer. And yes it's cheap anyway, but now it's even *cheaper*, which means its the perfect time to stock up.

    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    Here's what BuzzFeeder Emma Lord has to say about it: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."

    Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd

    Price: $3.99 (originally $4.99; also available in a pack of three)

    16. An odor-eliminating spray for 31% off to lift stains and odors fast. Each spray releases bacteria that feeds on the ammonia left behind after your pet's accidents, eliminating the urine completely and deterring your pet from peeing in the same spot again.

    amazon.com

    Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.

    Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee pods, I saturate the area with Rocco & Roxie's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia

    Price: $13.98 (originally $20.19)

    17. A hair finishing stick for 44% off that'll literally slick down stubborn fly aways with a mascara wand coated in natural hair oils. All you have to do is apply it to your hair and style as desired. Now, you can keep your bun or ponytail looking sleek, without the extra tension on your hair.

    Before and after photo of a reviewer using the stick. Before using their hair is frizzy all over and after using their hair is smooth with very few flyaways
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have super-fine hair with lots of breakage. No matter how I put my hair up, I have bad flyaways. This stuff is great! So easy, and it stays better and looks smoother than stiff hairspray." —Jill Stilfield

    Price: $5.59 (originally $9.99; also available in a pack of two)

    18. An at-home IPL laser hair removal tool for 27% off plus another 10% off designed with a built-in cooling system that has the potential to make hair removal pain-free — even in those sensitive, ouch-inducing areas — no ice packs, or numbing gels required.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Make sure you clip the 10% off coupon for extra savings!

    The IPL hair remover features an Auto Mode (continuous flash) for bikini lines, upper lip, chin, face, and Manual Mode (single flash) for the back, arms, and legs.

    Promising reviews: "Don't expect instant results... But after about a month of regular use I see a clear difference. For fun, I only flashed my left leg, after a month you can see the results in the pic. Much less hair on my left leg. My under arms are a little slower going. My face showed results pretty quickly." —Jenni

    "I was so excited when I saw that at-home laser hair removal was available. I have gotten hair removal at a salon, which I loved, but it is expensive. I have been using this for about six weeks, two times per week for the most part, and at first I didn't think it was making a difference but now I am noticing that my hair is getting thinner in the areas I have been treating. I will continue to use it and hopefully it will continue to get better results. The cooling option is nice and I really love the continuous mode option." —Frenzy

    Price: $71.81 (originally $109.99; clip the coupon for the extra 10% off!)

    19. Youthforia BYO Blush Oil for 20% off, which is designed to react to the pH levels of your skin, giving you the perfect rosy touch that's specific to you. How cool is that?

    Model applying the blush before and then after, showing the rosy tiny and also the packaging
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Okay, not gonna lie, I was a bit skeptical when I heard about this product, but it is great. When I first applied it, I was like, 'Holy heck, this is way too much pigment,' but after I blended it around my cheekbones and up, it was amazing and so natural looking. I would describe it as a flushed look. It wears really well. I would definitely buy it again." —Oshannah

    Price: $28.80 (originally $36)

    20. A non-aerosol dry shampoo powder for up to 25% off, that's packed in a travel-friendly container to prolong wash day and revive greasy locks so you can basically roll right out of bed and into the office, and STILL have coworkers complimenting your fabulous hair.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am so glad I gave this product a try, as it works amazingly well on my fine, oily hair. I have used just about every dry shampoo product on the market, and this is by far the best one yet. My hair looks beautiful, and I can now go nearly a week without washing (while still having absolutely gorgeous hair)! I used to have to wash my hair every other day when I was using my former favorite dry shampoo (and it made my scalp itch on day two). This product is definitely worth a try, it may soon be your favorite!" —Melanie Havert

    Price: $12 (originally $16; available in six styles)

    21. A pet fur and human hair broom for 24% off that you can use to bring up strands from the carpet fiber abyss. Even though it's ideal to use on carpets, it can also be used on any floor type. Not to mention, the other end works as a squeegee to take care of any liquid spills!

    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I have two dogs — a terrier mix and a short-hair dachshund mix. I have a navy woven couch that LOVES my dachshund's fur. I have tried pretty much everything to get the fur out — traditional lint roller, those blue fuzzy lint rollers, special vacuum attachments, etc. The terrier's fur comes out great with all of those options. The dachshund's fur, much like the dachshund herself, remains stubbornly on my couch. I got this product as the new 'let's see if it works' item of the month with low expectations. THE FUR ACTUALLY CAME OUT GUYS. It acts like a broom for my couch — sweeping the fur (with some elbow grease) basically onto the floor where I vacuum it up! Give this a try if my story sounds pretty similar to yours!" —JT

    Price: $12.98 (originally $16.99).

    22. A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel for up to 36% off — it's used to dissolve hard dead skin in literal minutes. (Seriously, reviewers say you should only let it sit for two to three minutes!) Then, give it a good scrub with a foot file and your heels will be baby bottom smooth.

    before photo of a reviewer&#x27;s cracked heel next to an after photo of the same heel with much of the dead skin removed to reveal softer, pinker heels
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a Hail Mary! This is hands down the best product ever!!!! I have been using this product on my clients and it has made my job so much easier and less time consuming." —Diamante Valentine

    Price: $11.99 (originally $18.49, also available in a pack of two)

    23. A spinning cosmetics organizer for up to 55% off with adjustable shelves for storing your personal care products. It also rotates so your bathroom sink can be cleared and you can actually use it again.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this thing! My husband got me a new vanity for my birthday so I ordered this to go with it. It holds all my makeup and I put everything in order of when I use it so I just spin it, use what I need, then spin it again. It makes my morning so much easier." —MB

    Price: $14.72 (originally $32.99; available in six colors)

    24. A bottle of CND Essentials nail and cuticle oil for 30% off formulated to condition dry and damaged cuticles, nails, and surrounding skin. It has deep penetrating properties and is made with jojoba oil, sweet almond oil, and vitamin E oil. Just paint a coat over your nails and cuticles, especially after a manicure. It's become a must-have for over 19,000 Amazon reviewers.

    a before and after photo of a reviewer with peeling nails, and the same reviewer with healed nails
    amazon.com

    Each day, brush the oil over your nails and cuticles and they will begin to grow longer and stronger. No more brittle, peeling nails for you!

    Promising review: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This-size bottle lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement, so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana

    Price: $9.72 (originally $13.88; available in three sizes)

    25. A set of two Nyx makeup setting sprays for 20% off so your makeup can stay in place all day through whatevaaaa comes your way. Rain or shine or nights out cannot stop this spray from a flawless matte face. Dance the night away without your eyebrows running away at midnight.

    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I don’t normally leave reviews but I had to for this product. I swear by this stuff. I did a 30-minute HITT session and I was dripping sweat and you legit couldn't even tell. I work out on my lunch break at work and have to go right back after. Knowing that my makeup is always going to be just the same is one less thing I have to worry about. I will always recommend this." —Shannon Glassman

    Price: $15.97 (originally $20).

    26. A pumice stone for up to 36% off that'll remove calcium buildup, limescale, and hard-water rings. Lucky for you, it's chemical-free, odorless, nontoxic and made from recycled materials. It also uses a heavy-duty plastic handle to protect your hands while you scrub one of the grossest parts of your bathroom.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this. This thing literally scoured away hard-water stains that I have been trying to get rid of for years in less than 30 seconds. 10/10 recommend." —Tleary25

    Price: $9.59+ (originally $14.99; also available in a pack of two and four).

    27. A multi-functional skin scrubber that's up to 42% off, and can offer you an at-home facial that includes four modes (cleaning, lifting, ion+, and ion-). This little gadget uses high-frequency vibrations that will help remove dead skin, blackheads, whiteheads, and excess oil. This is exactly what you need to optimize the effectiveness of all those expensive skin products in your collection.

    side by side photos of a reviewer with large pores and the same reviewer with shrunken pores
    amazon.com

    This has three different functions (cleansing, lifting, and smoothing) and is best to use when your skin is still damp!

    Promising review: "Love this tool! I recently got a professional facial and they used a tool like this one on me! I was so intrigued that I had to purchase one for myself! The price point is amazing and it does the job. Once I used it, I noticed I was able to exfoliate my skin nicely and get some extractions from my clogged pores on my nose and chin. I then used it with a serum, which was nice and how it was used during my facials. Can’t wait to use it more! There are tons of different ways to use it! Great price for a great tool!" —Stephanie Nelson

    Price: $15.99 (originally $27.58, available in three styles).

    28. A super-soft Makeup Eraser up to 33% off, to effortlessly swipe away your makeup with only water and a little scrub. Just when you thought you needed the most expensive makeup remover, you found this miracle-working towel.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    It's got two sides — one that can wipe off all your makeup with water and a light scrubbing, and another that exfoliates your skin. Plus, all you have to do when you're done using it is wet it and hang it up to dry! No more wasting money on icky washcloths that hurt your skin!!! I can hear your pores singing from here.

    Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for a friend after another friend gave me one a couple of years ago. I have used mine every night for several years, and it’s still amazing. I just use one area each night to take off my eye makeup and then use the reverse side to wipe off my face before applying lotion for the evening. I love that I’m not using chemicals on my face, and it’s super environmentally friendly because I just wash it weekly with my towels, and it’s like new again. Everyone should have one of these. Now, I give them as gifts." —katieheff

    Price: $14 (originally $20, available in 12 colors).

    29. A bottle of Tend Skin solution for 34% off, that can effectively reduce the appearance of razor bumps, burns, and redness. All you have to do is apply after you shave or wax.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Okay I’m going to give you a completely honest and real review here. I have struggled with sensitive skin, razor bumps, rashes, pain and ingrown hairs for so long. I tried so many different products like new razors with different amounts of blades, after care solutions, shaving creams, and even olive oil to try to elevate the stress and pain I got from shaving. This is one of the only product that I have found, that works wonders!!!! It leaves me soft, without razor bumps, and looking clean down there. I love it so much. It does however have not a great scent, and it burns like a mother. However I totally think it’s worth a few seconds of pain to have clean and clear skin. It smells like rubbing alcohol, but I usually put lotion on after because It can dry out your skin, however those are minor set backs. If you are looking for something that actually works, with minimal upkeep. Then this is your product!" —Leah

    Price: $19.75 (originally $29.99, available in two sizes).

    30. Elizabeth Mott's waterproof eyeshadow primer for 20% off, which laughs in the face of oily lids and creases, since its paraben-free formula features a sebum-controlling powder that locks in your shadow. (And you're not going to want to skip out on this step if you're looking for your pigment to really pop.)

    amazon.com

    And it's cruelty-free!

    Promising review: "So let me start by saying, I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high end to low...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. Using this primer, shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I was lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Elizabeth Mott, for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae

    Price: $11.19 (originally $13.99)

    31. A set of eight fridge organizer bins for 27% off — they're making it easier to actually take stock of what's in there, so you can get to that guac before it goes bad.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I finally organized my refrigerator. I love how it came out. The bins are nice and clear so you can see everything, and the sturdiness is incredible. Definitely would recommend. I will be buying more to organize other things in the kitchen and bathroom."—Amazon Customer

    Price: $22.49 (originally $30.68)

    32. An adorable polar bear hydrating eye stick for 32% off because it provides extra hydration under your eyes that can help reduce the appearance of dark circles. Even better, keep it in the fridge so it stays cool and feels extra soothing when you put it on. And isn't it just too cute?!?!