This Woman's Boss Had The Best Response When She Asked For A "Mental Health Day"

This is Madalyn Parker. She's an engineer at Olark, a live chat platform service based in Palo Alto, CA.
This week, Parker shared an exchange she had with her boss, Ben Covington, after she informed him that she'd be taking a "mental health day."
Olark CEO Ben Convington responded to Parker's email by writing:
"I just wanted to personally thank you for sending emails like this. Every time you do, I use it as a reminder of the importance of using sick days for mental health — I can't believe this is not standard practice at all organizations. You are an example to us all, and help cut through the stigma so we can all bring our whole selves to work."