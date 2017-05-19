Sections

Style

The South Korean President's Bodyguard Has Shirtless Pics And All Is Right With The World

Hallelujah!

Posted on
Julie Gerstein
Julie Gerstein
BuzzFeed Staff

Hey, remember last week when we introduced you to South Korean president Moon Jae-In's finnnnne as hell bodyguard?

That was a good day.

Twitter: @elena_yip

Well, it's since been revealed that His Hotness is named Choi Young-Jae. And there are some sexxxxxy topless photos of him, too.

Getty Images

Oh hello there.

Choi Young Jae

Enhance.

Choi Young Jae

Enhance.

Choi Young Jae

ENHANCE.

Choi Young Jae

It turns out that he actually volunteered to guard President Moon because he just really liked him. According to a Korea Times article, he served in South Korea's Special Warfare Command for10 years before taking on the role in the president's security detail.

'Our team is not from a private security company,' he told the paper. 'We are just supporters who like him. In the hope that Moon ... will be able to transform this country to be worthy of being proud of, we used every ounce of our strength to protect him.'
theqoo.net

"Our team is not from a private security company," he told the paper. "We are just supporters who like him. In the hope that Moon ... will be able to transform this country to be worthy of being proud of, we used every ounce of our strength to protect him."

As for his new-found fame? Choi says he's surprised and a little mortified.

'I feel good. But also I'm concerned about the spotlight and the attention focused on me,' Choi told the paper. 'Attention should be paid to the president, not me. I don't want to steal the limelight.'
theqoo.net

"I feel good. But also I'm concerned about the spotlight and the attention focused on me," Choi told the paper. "Attention should be paid to the president, not me. I don't want to steal the limelight."

Aw, and he's humble, too.

theqoo.net

