It has recently come to our attention that we don't all dispose of our tampons in the same way.
While it's generally understood that tampons are SUPPOSED to be wrapped and deposited in the trash after use, in reality, some have copped to ~other~ means of disposal.
Advertisement
Yep, plenty of people actually flush their tampons down the toilet. This is bad because tampons aren't biodegradable, and that ish can clog your damn turlet.
And! to make it more confusing, though Kotex and Tampax say you should never flush, Playtex actually suggests tossing your tamp in the toilet as a potential disposal method in its Tampon FAQs.
And then there's...what this lady does.
-
-
So we wanna know: What do you actually do with your used tampons? No judgment here!I wrap them in toilet paper and throw them in the trash.I flush!I do something else that I'll explain in the comments.
People With Periods, What Do You Do With Your Tampons?
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
So we wanna know: What do you actually do with your used tampons? No judgment here!
-
vote votesI wrap them in toilet paper and throw them in the trash.
-
vote votesI flush!
-
vote votesI do something else that I'll explain in the comments.