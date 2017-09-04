Here's The Letter Barack Obama Left For Donald Trump When He Became President

Regardless of party or alliance, it's tradition that the outgoing president writes a note to the incoming president, welcoming him to the office and offering words of advice and encouragement.
It is one of the last things that an outgoing president does.
So what did Obama write to Trump? According to a letter posted by CNN, Obama encouraged Trump to "build more ladders of success for every child and family that's willing to work hard" and "sustain the international order."
Obama then went on to advise Trump to guard and uphold the "instruments of our democracy."
Obama closed out his letter reminding Trump to spend time with friends and family because "they'll get you through the inevitable rough patches."
You can read the entire letter below:
Dear Mr. President -
Congratulations on a remarkable run. Millions have placed their hopes in you, and all of us, regardless of party, should hope for expanded prosperity and security during your tenure.
This is a unique office, without a clear blueprint for success, so I don't know that any advice from me will be particularly helpful. Still, let me offer a few reflections from the past 8 years.
First, we've both been blessed, in different ways, with great good fortune. Not everyone is so lucky. It's up to us to do everything we can (to) build more ladders of success for every child and family that's willing to work hard.
Second, American leadership in this world really is indispensable. It's up to us, through action and example, to sustain the international order that's expanded steadily since the end of the Cold War, and upon which our own wealth and safety depend.
Third, we are just temporary occupants of this office. That makes us guardians of those democratic institutions and traditions -- like rule of law, separation of powers, equal protection and civil liberties -- that our forebears fought and bled for. Regardless of the push and pull of daily politics, it's up to us to leave those instruments of our democracy at least as strong as we found them.
And finally, take time, in the rush of events and responsibilities, for friends and family. They'll get you through the inevitable rough patches.
Michelle and I wish you and Melania the very best as you embark on this great adventure, and know that we stand ready to help in any ways which we can.
Good luck and Godspeed,
BO
