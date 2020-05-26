These 26 Photos Will Convince You That Victoria Is, Hands Down, Australia's Best State
You may not get to Europe this year, but Australia has a pretty spectacular backyard.
1.
Sailors Falls, Daylesford
2.
The Pillars, Mount Martha
3.
Portsea, Mornington Peninsula
4.
Mount Hotham, Hotham Heights
5.
Great Ocean Road, Surf Coast Highway
6.
The Grampians, Bellfield
8.
Healesville, Yarra Ranges
9.
Mount Buffalo National Park, Victorian Alps
11.
Beauchamp Falls, Beech Forest
13.
Aireys Inlet, Fairhaven
16.
Mount Stirling, Victorian Alps
18.
Bendigo, Goldfields Region
19.
Mount Buffalo, Victorian Alps
20.
Mount Macedon, Central Highlands
21.
Lake Tyrell, Mallee District
23.
Alowyn Gardens, Yarra Valley
24.
Fingal, Mornington Peninsula
25.
Cape Woolamai, Phillip Island
26.
And last, but certainly not least, Melbourne CBD
Sign Up For The Bring Me! Newsletter!
The latest travel tips, off-the-beaten-path experiences, and inspiration delivered to your inbox.