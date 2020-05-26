Skip To Content
bringme FeedonHomepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
California residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
© 2020 BuzzFeed, Inc
    Posted 1 minute ago

    These 26 Photos Will Convince You That Victoria Is, Hands Down, Australia's Best State

    You may not get to Europe this year, but Australia has a pretty spectacular backyard.

    1. Sailors Falls, Daylesford

    2. The Pillars, Mount Martha

    3. Portsea, Mornington Peninsula

    4. Mount Hotham, Hotham Heights

    5. Great Ocean Road, Surf Coast Highway

    6. The Grampians, Bellfield

    7. St Kilda, Melbourne

    8. Healesville, Yarra Ranges

    9. Mount Buffalo National Park, Victorian Alps

    10. Dunnstown, Ballarat

    11. Beauchamp Falls, Beech Forest

    12. Venus Bay, Gippsland

    13. Aireys Inlet, Fairhaven

    14. Bright, High Country

    15. Yendon, Moorabool

    16. Mount Stirling, Victorian Alps

    17. Halls Gap, Grampians

    18. Bendigo, Goldfields Region

    19. Mount Buffalo, Victorian Alps

    20. Mount Macedon, Central Highlands

    21. Lake Tyrell, Mallee District

    22. Rye, Melbourne

    23. Alowyn Gardens, Yarra Valley

    24. Fingal, Mornington Peninsula

    25. Cape Woolamai, Phillip Island

    26. And last, but certainly not least, Melbourne CBD

    Share This Article

    Sign Up For The Bring Me! Newsletter!

    The latest travel tips, off-the-beaten-path experiences, and inspiration delivered to your inbox.

    Newsletter signup form