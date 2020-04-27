In an effort to minimise the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, major beaches across Sydney (and indeed, the country) have remained closed for the past month — as our government battles to flatten the curve of infection.
However, last week in Sydney’s East, Randwick Council optimistically tried reopening some of its beaches — with designated exercise times permitted at Coogee, Clovelly and Maroubra.
And in a turn of events that will surprise absolutely nobody, crowds soon arrived en masse to the beaches — with little to no regard for the rules of social distancing.
At Coogee, things were no better.
And at Clovelly, sights were much the same:
On Sunday night, Randwick council announced the beaches would remain open from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. today, but didn't confirm whether those conditions would change over the remainder of the week.
And with neighbouring council, Waverely, set to reopen Bondi and Bronte Beach tomorrow, swimmers and surfers are being warned not to disregard the rules.