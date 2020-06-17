10 Aussie Celebs Handed Over Their Platforms To Hero Blak Voices — And Here's What They Had To Say

"There's so much to tell you, but I don't know how up to speed you are, I don't know how deeply your education has failed you. Prime Minister, Scott Morrison attended Sydney Boys High School, it looks nice there, good teachers I'm sure, and yet last week he said, 'there was no slavery in Australia'.
We know that's just not true, we've written about it since the explosion of our Aboriginal literature as a response to the civil rights movement of the 1960s, we know of it in historical records written by White men, by the oral histories of those Blackbirded and their descendants, and it's still unbelievable?
We know of it in those sold to the field under the Masters and Slaves Act during the colonisation of Australia, shackled by the neck, our people, photographed like that even, and it's still unbelievable?
We know in the forced servitude and control of 'wages' throughout the 20th century, my Nana Alice included, aged 14, was sent away to work as a domestic. 14. I have a 14 year old child at home right now. A child. It's so unbelievable?"
