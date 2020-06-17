10 Aussie Celebs Handed Over Their Platforms To Hero Blak Voices — And Here's What They Had To Say

"Black Lives Matter has become one of the largest civil rights movements in history. A movement for ALL Black and Indigenous people around the world. However, in recent discussions around BLM, it has become apparent to me that many people I have spoken to misunderstand what racism truely is and who can experience it.

We live in a society that is built upon foundations of White supremacy (the notion that Whiteness is the norm, the standard and the ideal). Racism is systemic and as such White people are in the position of power. If you can’t see this, then there is a good chance that is because you are benefitting from this system. Racism requires prejudice, but also social and institutional power. Therefore, White people can experience prejudice but they cannot experience racism.

We are taught that racism looks like violence and overt discrimination, which of course it does, but racism also manifests in many other ways, some of which are much more insidious than that.

Racism can be covert, such as in the form of racial micro-aggressions and is often unintentional. Impact however, outweighs intention. Being a good ally requires us all to look at ourselves and the ways in which we are complicit. It is our responsibility to self-interrogate and to examine and overcome our hidden biases."

