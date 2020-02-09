52 Photos From This Weekend That Show The Devastation Of The NSW Storms

This summer, NSW suffered through the worst fire season on record. lucy ♡ @IucyaIice MY COUNTRY IS ON FCKING FIRE AND NO ONE IS TALKING ABOUT IT!!!!!!!!!!! ITS BEEN GOING ON FOR WEEKS, IT HAS BURNT MORE LAND THAN THE AMAZON FIRES, FAMILIES ARE LOOSING THEIR HOMES PLEASE START DOING SOMETHING, EVEN IF ITS JUST TO RAISE AWARENESS!!!! #AUSTRALIANBUSHFIRES 11:00 PM - 06 Dec 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite And this weekend, the long-awaited arrival of rain was met with mixed feelings, as the state was subjected to wild winds and flooding for almost three days straight. 1. neé Chantal Dezarnaulds (Omodiagbe) @dezomopr My brother in law just took this from their balcony in Sydney. Wild as wild can be #sydneyweather #SydneyStorm @blazehackman @SBSNews 03:29 AM - 09 Feb 2020 Reply Retweet Favorite 2. Jane & Maddie @shorrock_jane_x
Extreme climate change! 💔🙏 #nswrain #NSWFloods #Australia #Floods @9NewsAUS @FRNSW #TimeForChange #horses #racehorses
11:08 AM - 09 Feb 2020

3.

4. Anthony Clark @AnthonyClarkAU
Incredible weather across Sydney. Upside down waterfalls at #Kurnell. #sydney #SydneyStorm #sydneyweather #weather
11:11 PM - 08 Feb 2020

5. Corinne Campbell @corisel
My friend just spotted AN EEL IN THE NORTHBRIDGE CARPARK!!! #sydneyrain #sydneyweather
01:14 AM - 09 Feb 2020

6. Phuong Le @Phuong_LeAD
Today's last Manly Ferry service before it was cancelled for the rest of the day due to large swells. It definitely felt like a roller coaster ride! @FerriesInfo #sydneyweather #sydneystorm
01:55 AM - 09 Feb 2020

7.

8. Amanda Rose @TheAmandaRose
Only in Australia 🙄
09:34 AM - 09 Feb 2020

9.

10. Jacqui Kirk @jacquikdkirk
More #SydneyStorm fun at narrabeen lagoon
07:34 AM - 09 Feb 2020

11. Jacqui Kirk @jacquikdkirk
Narrabeen pool this morning #sydneyweather #sydneyrain #sydneystorm
02:37 AM - 09 Feb 2020

12. The homeless Koala @TweetOfAKoala
If you hv been prayin for #rain in #Australia. I can confirm that ur prayers r heard and u can stop now, coz v are inundated with #NSWFloods 🙄 Just a few days ago, this region saw the worst #bushfires and now waterfalls 😳 #SydneyStorm #sydneyweather
03:55 AM - 09 Feb 2020

13.

14. Blue Mountains @katoomba_gal
Wentworth Falls this afternoon.
05:07 AM - 09 Feb 2020

15. Mitchell Harley @DocHarleyMD
Fairy Bower, Manly #Sydneystorm
10:16 PM - 08 Feb 2020

16. Little Australia @LitThom
Lagoon normally starts back beyond those liitle boats back there. Narrabeen Lagoon foot-bike path is past that Y tree in center of pic. #SydneyStorm
05:58 AM - 09 Feb 2020

17. Little Australia @LitThom
White car (mine) is parked at the end of a road. Beyond it normally footpath and grass. #sydneystorm
05:53 AM - 09 Feb 2020

18. Martin @justmarty11
Beach eroded at Maroubra after the storm yesterday #NSWFloods
10:30 PM - 09 Feb 2020

19. Little Australia @LitThom
#sydneystorm
03:19 AM - 09 Feb 2020

20. Nancy Glenn @NancGlenn
Oh the poor trees, we need them! Still learning my Aus trees in my local park, think these are coastal banksia. Someone please correct me?! #NSWFloods #SydneyStorm
09:26 PM - 09 Feb 2020

21. Shane Bazzi @shanebazzi
Killara Reserve, Panania this morning. I've never seen it flood this bad before. #NSWfloods #sydneyrain
09:50 PM - 09 Feb 2020

22. Bec Haddad @BecHaddad
Look we got water views now, so I assume that puts us up in the millionaire's club. I'll be off to pick up our family yacht club membership tomorrow. #sydneyweather #sydneyrain
12:05 AM - 09 Feb 2020

23. Mitchell Harley @DocHarleyMD
Still some huge wave overtopping of the walkway from Manly to Shelly Beach. Bike riding definitely not recommended #sydneystorm #sydneystorms
09:44 PM - 09 Feb 2020

24. Danna Diaz @dannamdiaz
Last time I was driving along the #M1 towards #Sydney, there were fires along the median strip. Now there's waterfalls coming down the highway. #NSWfloods #sydneyrain #NSWrain
03:54 AM - 09 Feb 2020

25. Stop Adani Inner East @StopAdaniSydE
Storms lashing Sydney. Tree down in Potts Point has ripped up a gas pipe, forcing residents to be evacuated from the area til at least midnight. Thank you to @cityofsydney for sheltering residents at Rex Centre #NSWfloods
08:24 AM - 09 Feb 2020

26. shah-256 @shah_256
Drove out to Watson's Bay today. Due to the heavy rain and wind I have now seen an upside down waterfall. #NSWFloods #Waterfall #reverse We got soaked to say the least.
09:04 AM - 09 Feb 2020

27. L Stingray @evoski
Bringelly... just woke up to this #NSWFloods
12:37 PM - 09 Feb 2020

28.

29. Imogen Scott @imogenscott
Watching Lane Cove River rising in our garden while packing a few things. This is low tide and it's still rising. #sydneyweather
02:46 AM - 09 Feb 2020

30.

31. Alessandra @AlessPickings
This photo is of Narribri train station, 521km northwest of Sydney. Last week it was in an area of NSW that was severely affected by drought. Today, it's a lake. #NSWFloods
04:39 AM - 09 Feb 2020

32.

33.

34.

35. Mitchell Harley @DocHarleyMD
5.4m waves offshore in Sydney right now (and growing). Inching closer to houses at #Collaroy #sydneystorm #SydneyRain
11:53 PM - 08 Feb 2020

36. Lauren Mackenzie @LMackenzie1990
People are actually surfing at Balmoral Beach. Never seen anything like it #sydneystorm
03:19 AM - 09 Feb 2020

37.

38. LJ Charleston @LJCharleston
What a difference four weeks makes. Photos taken by Kellie Smith from her back door, south coast NSW. Incredible contrast. #Sydneystorm #NSWfloods
08:34 AM - 09 Feb 2020

39. OnurK @OnurKog
Sydney CBD.. #sydneystorm
04:29 AM - 09 Feb 2020

40. ᖇOᗷEᖇT OᐯᗩᗪIᗩ @RobertOvadia
The closest to typhoon weather I've seen in Sydney. Wow. #SydneyStorm #SydneyRain
06:58 AM - 08 Feb 2020

41. Chandrika C. Hasan @Chanvjvl
From fire to water. Grass fire at this spot few weeks ago, now flood at Eastern Creek on Garfield Road West. #NSWFloods #SydneyStorm #sydneyweather #ClimateChange #ClimateEmergency
03:37 AM - 09 Feb 2020

42. Mitchell Harley @DocHarleyMD
Massive wave overtopping happening at Fairy Bower #Sydneystorm
10:10 PM - 08 Feb 2020

43. jack begbie @jackbegbie
There was a landslide between Katoomba and Leura, but the worst part is it's not even original content #SydneyStorm
09:42 AM - 09 Feb 2020

44.

45. 46.

47.

48. 🦄 Flip Prior 🦄 @FlipPrior
This is what it's like driving across the Sydney Harbour Bridge right now ... we've gone from insane bushfires in NSW to this. Very low visibility, dangerous conditions on the road #sydneystorm @abcsydney
02:23 AM - 09 Feb 2020

49. Jason Robertson @jason_robertson
Dee Why getting lashed by massive swells, cyclonic winds & torrential rain. Anyone spot Bohdi? #sydneystorm #50yearstorm #sydneyweather
04:43 AM - 09 Feb 2020

50. Trevor Woods @tjwoods
#sydneystorm right outside of our apartment in the CBD on Bridge Street and Loftus Street 😬#sydneyweather #Sydney
02:44 AM - 09 Feb 2020

51. Jacqui Kirk @jacquikdkirk
Narrabeen, 6pm #sydneyrain #SydneyStorm #NSWFloods
07:35 AM - 09 Feb 2020

52. Lainey @_LaineyMaree
Please be safe everyone ❤️ #SydneyStorm
09:19 PM - 09 Feb 2020

53. Tara Pokarier @tara_pokarier
These are the only photos I care about #SydneyStorm #SydneyWeather #AustralianBushfires
03:37 AM - 09 Feb 2020