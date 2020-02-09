Skip To Content
ozbushfires

52 Photos From This Weekend That Show The Devastation Of The NSW Storms

Goodbye, hell-fires. Hello, flood waters.

Julia Willing
Julia Willing
BuzzFeed Staff

This summer, NSW suffered through the worst fire season on record.

MY COUNTRY IS ON FCKING FIRE AND NO ONE IS TALKING ABOUT IT!!!!!!!!!!! ITS BEEN GOING ON FOR WEEKS, IT HAS BURNT MORE LAND THAN THE AMAZON FIRES, FAMILIES ARE LOOSING THEIR HOMES PLEASE START DOING SOMETHING, EVEN IF ITS JUST TO RAISE AWARENESS!!!! #AUSTRALIANBUSHFIRES
lucy ♡ @IucyaIice

And this weekend, the long-awaited arrival of rain was met with mixed feelings, as the state was subjected to wild winds and flooding for almost three days straight.

1.

My brother in law just took this from their balcony in Sydney. Wild as wild can be #sydneyweather #SydneyStorm ⁦@blazehackman⁩ ⁦⁦@SBSNews⁩
neé Chantal Dezarnaulds (Omodiagbe) @dezomopr

2.

Extreme climate change! 💔🙏 #nswrain #NSWFloods #Australia #Floods @9NewsAUS @FRNSW #TimeForChange #horses #racehorses
Jane &amp; Maddie @shorrock_jane_x

3.

4.

Incredible weather across Sydney. Upside down waterfalls at #Kurnell. #sydney #SydneyStorm #sydneyweather #weather
Anthony Clark @AnthonyClarkAU

5.

My friend just spotted AN EEL IN THE NORTHBRIDGE CARPARK!!! #sydneyrain #sydneyweather
Corinne Campbell @corisel

6.

Today's last Manly Ferry service before it was cancelled for the rest of the day due to large swells. It definitely felt like a roller coaster ride! @FerriesInfo #sydneyweather #sydneystorm
Phuong Le @Phuong_LeAD

7.

8.

Only in Australia 🙄
Amanda Rose @TheAmandaRose

9.

10.

More #SydneyStorm fun at narrabeen lagoon
Jacqui Kirk @jacquikdkirk

11.

Narrabeen pool this morning #sydneyweather #sydneyrain #sydneystorm
Jacqui Kirk @jacquikdkirk

12.

If you hv been prayin for #rain in #Australia. I can confirm that ur prayers r heard and u can stop now, coz v are inundated with #NSWFloods 🙄 Just a few days ago, this region saw the worst #bushfires and now waterfalls 😳 #SydneyStorm #sydneyweather
The homeless Koala @TweetOfAKoala

13.

14.

Wentworth Falls this afternoon.
Blue Mountains @katoomba_gal

15.

Fairy Bower, Manly #Sydneystorm
Mitchell Harley @DocHarleyMD

16.

Lagoon normally starts back beyond those liitle boats back there. Narrabeen Lagoon foot-bike path is past that Y tree in center of pic. #SydneyStorm
Little Australia @LitThom

17.

White car (mine) is parked at the end of a road. Beyond it normally footpath and grass. #sydneystorm
Little Australia @LitThom

18.

Beach eroded at Maroubra after the storm yesterday #NSWFloods
Martin @justmarty11

19.

#sydneystorm
Little Australia @LitThom

20.

Oh the poor trees, we need them! Still learning my Aus trees in my local park, think these are coastal banksia. Someone please correct me?! #NSWFloods #SydneyStorm
Nancy Glenn @NancGlenn

21.

Killara Reserve, Panania this morning. I’ve never seen it flood this bad before. #NSWfloods #sydneyrain
Shane Bazzi @shanebazzi

22.

Look we got water views now, so I assume that puts us up in the millionaire’s club. I’ll be off to pick up our family yacht club membership tomorrow. #sydneyweather #sydneyrain
Bec Haddad @BecHaddad

23.

Still some huge wave overtopping of the walkway from Manly to Shelly beach. Bike riding definitely not recommended #sydneystorm #sydneystorms
Mitchell Harley @DocHarleyMD

24.

Last time I was driving along the #M1 towards #Sydney, there were fires along the median strip. Now there’s waterfalls coming down the highway. #NSWfloods #sydneyrain #NSWrain
Danna Diaz @dannamdiaz

25.

Storms lashing Sydney. Tree down in Potts Point has ripped up a gas pipe, forcing residents to be evacuated from the area til at least midnight. Thank you to @cityofsydney for sheltering residents at Rex Centre #NSWfloods
Stop Adani Inner East @StopAdaniSydE

26.

Drove out to Watson's Bay today. Due to the heavy rain and wind I have now seen an upside down waterfall. #NSWFloods #Waterfall #reverse We got soaked to say the least.
shah-256 @shah_256

27.

Bringelly... just woke up to this #NSWFloods
L Stingray @evoski

28.

29.

Watching Lane Cove River rising in our garden while packing a few things. This is low tide and it's still rising. #sydneyweather
Imogen Scott @imogenscott

30.

31.

This photo is of Narribri train station, 521km northwest of Sydney. Last week it was in an area of NSW that was severely affected by drought. Today, it’s a lake. #NSWFloods
Alessandra @AlessPickings

32.

33.

34.

35.

5.4m waves offshore in Sydney right now (and growing). Inching closer to houses at #Collaroy #sydneystorm #SydneyRain
Mitchell Harley @DocHarleyMD

36.

People are actually surfing at Balmoral Beach. Never seen anything like it #sydneystorm
Lauren Mackenzie @LMackenzie1990

37.

38.

What a difference four weeks makes. Photos taken by Kellie Smith from her back door, south coast NSW. Incredible contrast. #Sydneystorm #NSWfloods
LJ Charleston @LJCharleston

39.

Sydney CBD.. #sydneystorm
OnurK @OnurKog

40.

The closest to typhoon weather I’ve seen in Sydney. Wow. #SydneyStorm #SydneyRain
ᖇOᗷEᖇT OᐯᗩᗪIᗩ @RobertOvadia

41.

From fire to water. Grass fire at this spot few weeks ago, now flood at Eastern Creek on Garfield Road West. #NSWFloods #SydneyStorm #sydneyweather #ClimateChange #ClimateEmergency
Chandrika C. Hasan @Chanvjvl

42.

Massive wave overtopping happening at Fairy Bower #Sydneystorm
Mitchell Harley @DocHarleyMD

43.

There was a landslide between Katoomba and Leura, but the worst part is it's not even original content #SydneyStorm
jack begbie @jackbegbie

44.

45.

46.

47.

This is what it’s like driving across the Sydney Harbour Bridge right now ... we’ve gone from insane bushfires in NSW to this. Very low visibility, dangerous conditions on the road #sydneystorm @abcsydney
🦄 Flip Prior 🦄 @FlipPrior

48.

Dee Why getting lashed by massive swells, cyclonic winds &amp; torrential rain. Anyone spot Bohdi? #sydneystorm #50yearstorm #sydneyweather
Jason Robertson @jason_robertson

49.

#sydneystorm right outside of our apartment in the CBD on Bridge Street and Loftus Street 😬#sydneyweather #Sydney
Trevor Woods @tjwoods

50.

Narrabeen, 6pm #sydneyrain #SydneyStorm #NSWFloods
Jacqui Kirk @jacquikdkirk

51.

Please be safe everyone ❤️ #SydneyStorm
Lainey @_LaineyMaree

52.

These are the only photos I care about #SydneyStorm #SydneyWeather #AustralianBushfires
Tara Pokarier @tara_pokarier

