This Photographer Captured Sydney's Most Iconic Beaches Completely Deserted And The Shots Are Eerily Beautiful

However, after pictures of Bondi Beach absolutely covered in visitors went viral in March, local councils reacted swiftly — shutting all major beaches in the Eastern Suburbs and in regions across Sydney.
Fast-forward four weeks and the beaches now tell a very different story.
Co-founder and photographer of Salty Wings, Jampal Williamson, took to the skies to capture Sydney’s most iconic and popular Eastern Suburb beaches in the wake of the government's lockdown.
"The entire flight felt like a dream," Jampal told BuzzFeed Australia. "To see Sydney’s beaches deserted like this was surreal and not something I have ever seen before. I was photographing them in their natural habitat. It was beautiful."
"Social distancing has been an interesting time for all of us...But to be honest, seeing what others are going through around the world, I feel so grateful to be in a safe country like Australia."
"Although I have marvelled at seeing these beaches bare, I'm also yearning for them to reopen and for everyone to enjoy them again."
As it stands, major beaches in the Eastern Suburbs and across the Sydney region remain closed in an effort to minimise the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.