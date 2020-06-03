An Aboriginal Man Called David Dungay Also Told Guards "I Can't Breathe" Before His Death, But The World Doesn't Know His Name
If you're Australian and you think we're 'lucky' not to have the same issues as the US, you need to wake up.
While communities around the world are continuing to come together in grief and rage to protest against police brutality and racism, Australians are being asked to confront their own long and ongoing history of violence against Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
While the name George Floyd is now well-known around the world, in Australia, the circumstances of his death are tragically similar to those surrounding the death of a young, Aboriginal man named David Dungay Junior.
In 2015, Dungay was 26 years old and just weeks away from being released from Long Bay Gaol, in New South Wales. He was eating biscuits in his cell, when prison staff ordered him to stop. When he refused, six guards moved him to another cell and held him down.
And in the wake of George Floyd's identical last words, Australians are being asked to look not at the US, but at the systemic racism and police brutality that occurs all too often on home soil.
David Dungay's mother, Leetona Dungay, continues to fight for justice and has made an appeal to the Director of Public Prosecutions to hold the NSW government responsible for his death.
A GoFundMe has been set up to cover the ongoing expenses of this campaign. Please consider donating here.