Skip To Content
Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
California residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
© 2020 BuzzFeed, Inc
coronavirus

Bondi Beach Reopened To Surfers And Swimmers This Morning And The Pics Are So Wholesome And Pure

Bondi, we're begging you, please don't f*ck it up.

Posted on
Julia Willing
Julia Willing
BuzzFeed Staff

Share This Article

In an effort to minimise the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, major beaches across Sydney (and indeed, the country) have remained closed for the past month — as our government battles to flatten the curve of infection.

Getty Images

However, as social distancing laws are eased across the country, Bondi Beach was reopened this morning, as part of a designated exercise-only opportunity for locals.

We've just announced ‘Swim &amp; Go’ and ‘Surf &amp; Go’ measures at Bondi and Bronte beaches starting next Tuesday 28 April from 7am to 5pm weekdays. 🏄‍♀️ 🏊 Find out more at https://t.co/Qel1ra2ETv
Waverley Council @WaverleyCouncil

We've just announced ‘Swim &amp; Go’ and ‘Surf &amp; Go’ measures at Bondi and Bronte beaches starting next Tuesday 28 April from 7am to 5pm weekdays. 🏄‍♀️ 🏊 Find out more at https://t.co/Qel1ra2ETv

Reply Retweet Favorite

Waverley Council has also reopened Bronte Beach, despite concerns of overcrowding on Randwick Council's Coogee, Maroubra and Clovelly beaches.

While it's too soon to tell whether locals will ~play by the rules~ longterm, early pictures from the scene this morning show swimmers and surfers pretty damn delighted by the news:

Saeed Khan / Getty Images
Saeed Khan / Getty Images
Saeed Khan / Getty Images
Saeed Khan / Getty Images
Saeed Khan / Getty Images
Saeed Khan / Getty Images
Peter Parks / Getty Images
Saeed Khan / Getty Images

Both Bondi and Bronte Beach will remain open to locals from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays only. If you do decide to go for a dip, please be safe, smart and practise social distancing at all times.

BBC

You can keep up-to-date with all of our most recent coverage of the coronavirus here.

Share This Article

back to top