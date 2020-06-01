Skip To Content
    Posted 1 minute ago

    An Aussie Reporter’s Comments At US Protests Prove How Quick Australians Are To Ignore Local Police Brutality

    Her comments have prompted an outcry of #AboriginalLivesMatter from Australians.

    A clip from The Today Show has gone viral after an Australian reporter claimed that Aussies don't have the same understanding of a "history of police violence" as Americans do.

    #BREAKING: Unlawful assembly declared as police try to control crowds. #9Today
    The Today Show @TheTodayShow

    The reporter was on-the-ground covering the Californian protests, in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody.

    The comment came as the reporter thanked a black man for speaking to her during the protests — saying: "I really appreciate you giving your perspective mate, because people in Australia don’t have the understanding of the history of police killings and things here."

    

    But Australians were quick to point out that, in reality, we have a long, tragic and ongoing history of police violence against Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in Australia.

    @TheTodayShow This is the most ignorant shit I have heard today. Australia doesn't have this "history of police violence" or colonisation, are you kidding me? Have you lot not heard of our Deaths in Custody? Palm Island? Redfern? Terra Nullius and the Frontier Wars? You're an embarrassing joke
    Celeste Liddle @Utopiana

    Just last year, The Guardian published a database showing more than 400 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have died in custody since the end of the royal commission into Aboriginal deaths in custody in 1991.

    The hashtag #AboriginalLivesMatter soon began trending on Twitter, with people calling out our country's erasure of the history of violence against Blak Australians.

    400 deaths in custody since 1990. no cops ever charged. endless violence and intimidation from the police. Mob reporting assault only to be arrested for unpaid fines. it's the same story of white supremacy and zero justice here with us. #AboriginalLivesMatter
    Andrew Beitzel @AndrewBeitzel

    I don’t think a lot of people understand that Australia is just as bad as America. We are built on the innocent lives of indigenous people and we still have a racist system in place today. #AboriginalLivesMatter
    Namjoons Godly Thighs @324Child

    The audacity of Morrison. The fact 400 plus Indigenous people have died due to police brutality without any charges. Australia is no better than America, we are just ignoring the problem. #AboriginalLivesMatter https://t.co/9cb0CaUAt2
    Cat @Catherinem_55

    Aboriginal Australians make up 3.3% of our entire population. 28% of Australia’s prison population are indigenous. Australians constantly try to forget or brush away the atrocities in our history. For over 200 years aboriginal people were murdered... #AboriginalLivesMatter
    Bec | ACAB | BLM @wenthesonshines

    Police brutality, especially racially-motivated brutality, is NOT exclusive to America. It happens everywhere, including in Australia. #AboriginalLivesMatter
    Septem ⁷ @CiceroSeven

    Some people also called out the lack of diversity in Australia's media landscape — which further contributes to the ignorant commentary surrounding racial injustices on home soil.

    We desperately need more diversity in Australian media, preferably, Indigenous Australians. Some of the commentary is so lacking in insight a blank wall would communicate a more nuanced analysis.
    Nyadol Nyuon 🐯 @NyadolNyuon

    @9NewsAUS has anyone noticed your ENTIRE reporting team are all white? Covering protests around race you literally just have white people end to end. This is not remotely good enough. This impacts your pov #BlackLivesMatters #AboriginalLivesMatter #RepresentationMatters
    Nicole Kaye Green @NicoleKayeGreen

    @9NewsMelb I just watched 5 Caucasian people report on the protests overseas. I'm not sure if you're aware, but there are Australian journalists who are not white and maybe..MAYBE, if you had diverse representation on your team you wouldn't have a white woman tell a black man ..
    Nicole Kaye Green @NicoleKayeGreen

    Communities around the world are continuing to come together in grief and rage to protest against police brutality and systemic racism. To get involved, please consider attending some of the upcoming Australian protests below.

    Times and dates are correct at time of publication.

    Sydney/Cadi:

    

    Vigil for George Floyd on Saturday, June 6.

    Melbourne/Naarm:

    For my melbourne oomfs. We got a BLM Protest coming up next weekend !
    joy #BLM @hwiyoungsjoy

    Brisbane/Meanjin:

    blm protest in brisbane, aus [saturday june 6th]
    kassie 🕊 @SuburbanMendes

    Perth/Boorloo:

    PERTH PROTEST 1st JUNE facebook event: https://t.co/J054KrHDZC
    chloe 🦋 @chIoejoyce

    Starts at 5 p.m. today, June 1. Full details here.

    Adelaide/Tarndanyangga:

    America, Australia stands with you and in solidarity with the Aboriginal liberation struggle. Here’s the link to the Adelaide protest. See you there. See thread for other states. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/m9WbnGW0tx
    Leesha. @Leeshalicious_

    For more info on how Australians can support the Black Lives Matter movement, check out the resource below:

    Please stay safe. Speak out against the violence and deaths of black people in custody. Black Lives Matter.

