5 Unexpected Signs Of Menopause That Aren't Hot Flashes

Menopause is, for most women, an inevitable part of life. This stage, which typically occurs in your 40s or 50s, marks the very end of the menstrual cycle. Your body starts to use energy differently and your ovaries stop producing eggs and estrogen ― a sex hormone that’s intimately involved in a wide range of body functions. As a result, your body may begin to feel, look and behave differently.

Anyone who’s experienced menopause will tell you: Hot flashes might get the most buzz, but they aren’t the only bothersome symptom of menopause.

“This drop in estrogen levels is felt by the entire body, including the brain, heart, skin and reproductive organs like the vagina, uterus and ovaries,” Kyle Graham, an OB-GYN and medical director at Pediatrix Medical Group in San Jose, California, told HuffPost.

While the symptoms vary from person to person, particularly in terms of duration and severity, evidence consistently shows that the vast majority of women experience some type of physical or emotional change during menopause that seriously impacts their quality of life.

We spoke to three women’s health experts who specialize in menopause to understand how the end of the menstrual cycle affects the body. Here’s what they said.

Persistent fatigue