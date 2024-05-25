If You've Ever Felt Hungover After An Anxiety Attack, This Is Why

It’s important to know that panic attacks and anxiety attacks, though often used interchangeably, are two different things.

A panic attack is a physiological reaction in which the body’s fight-or-flight response is activated to help a person prepare for something dangerous. People often say a panic attack feels like they’re having a heart attack or dying — it can trigger intense anxiety along with a mix of physical symptoms, including a fast heartbeat, sweating, trembling and shortness of breath.

Anxiety attacks, on the other hand, typically occur when people no longer feel in control of their anxiety. “The anxiety sort of crosses a threshold where it’s no longer comfortable or manageable for someone,” said David Klemanski, a Yale Medicine psychologist and assistant professor of psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine.

During both types of attacks, adrenaline pumps throughout the body. When you come down from that surge in adrenaline, you may feel zapped because you just went through an intense emotional experience and, in certain cases, a taxing physical reaction as well.

“When you come down from that, there’s going to be a lot of consequences. Your body is actually going to feel physically fatigued because you went through a pretty big event,” Klemanski said.

After an attack, people often feel out of it and exhausted. And if you hyperventilated, you may even feel sore — particularly within the chest muscles. Some may experience nausea, gastrointestinal issues, headaches, and migraines along with flare-ups of symptoms associated with chronic conditions they have, according to Stern.

Klemanski said the aftereffects that come with a panic attack are likely to be more intense than those that follow an anxiety attack. And, depending on the person, the aftereffects can last for a couple of hours, or a full day or two.

How to cope with an anxiety or panic attack ‘hangover’