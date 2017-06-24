This Woman Was Kicked Out Of A Pool After Her One-Piece Bathing Suit Was Deemed "Inappropriate"

Tyler Newman

Jenkins said the leasing consultant, whom the couple did not publicly name, accused her of wearing a thong, which she denied.

She said she was "dumbfounded" and went to the leasing office to ask why the suit was deemed inappropriate.

"She tried to convince me a few times to let her take pictures of my butt to show how 'inappropriate' it was," said Jenkins. "Told me that if I didn't have kids I wouldn't understand how it wasn't right to be out in public in that, and that she wouldn't want her own kids around me."

The worst part, Jenkins said, "was when she told me, 'There are a lot of teenage boys in this complex, and you don't need to be exciting them.'"

It felt "really violating and degrading" and Jenkins "left feeling ashamed," she said.