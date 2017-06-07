People Are Trolling Ivanka Trump's "Why I Disagree With My Dad" Cover Story In Us Weekly

Us Weekly

The story, which quotes multiple sources close to the first daughter and official assistant to the President, says Ivanka Trump was "disappointed" by her father's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, but has "learned to take such defeats in stride."

“Sometimes she and Jared [Kushner] are a big influence on Donald and sometimes he takes other opinions into account and does something they disagree with," one source told the magazine. "They win some and they lose some.”