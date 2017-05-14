On Saturday, just in time for Mother's Day, we were blessed with a great new meme.
The responses are nothing short of perfect.
Never forget that "I'm Not One Of Your Little Friends" went platinum three times.
And "There's Food At Home" is a timeless classic.
And nothing beats "Let Me Talk To Their Parents (Duet With Friends Parents)."
Happy Mother's Day!
