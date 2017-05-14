Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

This Hilarious Mother's Day Meme Is Too Real For Anyone With A Mom

"Oh you love your mom? Name three of her albums."

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Saturday, just in time for Mother's Day, we were blessed with a great new meme.

Oh you love your mom? Name three of her albums
David DeWeil @daviddeweil

Oh you love your mom? Name three of her albums

Reply Retweet Favorite

University of South Carolina professor David DeWeil tweeted, "Oh you love your mom? Name three of her albums."

The responses are nothing short of perfect.

1) Can You Read This Text For Me 2) A? Why Not A+? (ft. Dad) 3) I Do All The Work In This House And No One Apprecia… https://t.co/9Gwk5TsuLF
lil uzi hurt @pyaaristochill

1) Can You Read This Text For Me 2) A? Why Not A+? (ft. Dad) 3) I Do All The Work In This House And No One Apprecia… https://t.co/9Gwk5TsuLF

Reply Retweet Favorite
1.
Blanket Jackson @steenfox

1. "I'm Not One of Your Lil Friends" 2. "Don't Ask For Shit (When We Get in This Store)" 3. "Stay Outta Grown Folk… https://t.co/51JZ7c4PRz

Reply Retweet Favorite
Can You Help Me With The VCR (1999) Can You Help Me With The DVD Player (2006) Can You Help Me With My Phone (2013) https://t.co/agetJks3nU
Almaqah @_Almaqah

Can You Help Me With The VCR (1999) Can You Help Me With The DVD Player (2006) Can You Help Me With My Phone (2013) https://t.co/agetJks3nU

Reply Retweet Favorite

Never forget that "I'm Not One Of Your Little Friends" went platinum three times.

1. There's food at home 2. I'm not one of your little friends (went 3x platinum) 3. I'll give you something to cry… https://t.co/Vnnrz2hNIM
d🌹 @drnzy

1. There's food at home 2. I'm not one of your little friends (went 3x platinum) 3. I'll give you something to cry… https://t.co/Vnnrz2hNIM

Reply Retweet Favorite
I. McDonald's Money Interlude II. One Ride Bonus Track: There or Back III. Jumpin Off The Bridge (Just Like Yo Fri… https://t.co/gKYiH927PR
demigod @backpocketbre

I. McDonald's Money Interlude II. One Ride Bonus Track: There or Back III. Jumpin Off The Bridge (Just Like Yo Fri… https://t.co/gKYiH927PR

Reply Retweet Favorite
1. No 2. I don't have money 3. No (remix) https://t.co/cwgtNNh598
Mr Wonderful 🇿🇼 @NickkTitan

1. No 2. I don't have money 3. No (remix) https://t.co/cwgtNNh598

Reply Retweet Favorite

And "There's Food At Home" is a timeless classic.

1. When I'm dead you'll realize 2. You couldn't wash the dishes 3. There's food at home https://t.co/Ec2cttU2B2
Shafeeq Younus @Y2SHAF

1. When I'm dead you'll realize 2. You couldn't wash the dishes 3. There's food at home https://t.co/Ec2cttU2B2

Reply Retweet Favorite
1. Not in my house 2. You smell like outside 3. If you're reading this you've come home too late. https://t.co/XtV4BLZyMU
Southpaw Swade @Swade

1. Not in my house 2. You smell like outside 3. If you're reading this you've come home too late. https://t.co/XtV4BLZyMU

Reply Retweet Favorite
1. Only One That Does Anything Around Here 2. I'll Give You Something To Cry About ft Dad 3 Did You Take Out The Ch… https://t.co/sU6QkFJQEs
Emcee Squared @amadeusfletch

1. Only One That Does Anything Around Here 2. I'll Give You Something To Cry About ft Dad 3 Did You Take Out The Ch… https://t.co/sU6QkFJQEs

Reply Retweet Favorite

And nothing beats "Let Me Talk To Their Parents (Duet With Friends Parents)."

1. Pass Me the Remote 2. Whose Dishes? (Remix) 3. Let me talk to their parents (Duet w/ friends parents) https://t.co/dulLST7scr
TC @ToneClassic

1. Pass Me the Remote 2. Whose Dishes? (Remix) 3. Let me talk to their parents (Duet w/ friends parents) https://t.co/dulLST7scr

Reply Retweet Favorite
1. I'm taking you but who picking you up? i'm not doing both. 2. You don't pay no damn bills in this house. 3. Alwa… https://t.co/YNbw5D73K6
Meg @NauticaCo

1. I'm taking you but who picking you up? i'm not doing both. 2. You don't pay no damn bills in this house. 3. Alwa… https://t.co/YNbw5D73K6

Reply Retweet Favorite

Happy Mother's Day!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews