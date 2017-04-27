Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

Please Help Me Figure Out Who This Very Cool Pug In A Car Wearing Goggles Is

An inves-dog-ation.

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This world is full of mysteries. Who stole the great Hope Diamond? What killed the dinosaurs?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Cartoon Network

But there exists one mystery so vexing, so imperative, that I shan't go on without solving it. Please, dear readers, free me from this labyrinth.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
FX

Who is this pug?

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
Twitter: @Gabwiiela

The mystery pug — sporting blue goggles and hanging out the passenger side of his best friend's ride — was first spotted in Perris, California, on Interstate 215.

The was the highlight of my week 😭❤️
Gabriela @Gabwiiela

The was the highlight of my week 😭❤️

Reply Retweet Favorite

Gabriela Cabrera, an 18-year-old from Nuevo, California, tweeted photos of the mystery pug when she spotted it on April 1. She told BuzzFeed News had been heading to her niece's speech therapy appointment along with her cousin and nephew.

"While on the way, as we were waiting in the lane to get on the freeway in Perris next to an Arco and an IHOP, I looked to my left and just saw the pug just sitting there," Cabrera said. "Almost like it was a daily routine."

She snapped a few pictures, but the moment was fleeting and over almost as quickly as it began, as moments tend to be.

'That was kinda it, to be honest with you,' she said. 'The light turned green and we drove off.'
Supplied

"That was kinda it, to be honest with you," she said. "The light turned green and we drove off."

One may think the story ends there, but no! Cabrera's tweet spread quickly, and the very next day, another person shared a video of what seems to be the same pug with the same goggles in the same car.

@Gabwiiela Hey I saw them too lol 😂
Asia Dorsey @Asiadorseyyy

@Gabwiiela Hey I saw them too lol 😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

Only this time, the pug was wearing a spiffy gray turtleneck.

Asia Dorsey, a 17-year-old from Moreno Valley, California, told BuzzFeed News she and her mom saw the pug on Nov. 19 in the parking lot of World Market in Riverside.

"I was looking out the window from the back seat and I saw this blue car parked, and as we were driving past it, I saw this pug with blue glasses on with its arm sticking out the window," Asia said.

'I had to do a double take because I literally couldn't believe my eyes,' she added. 'I was like, 'Mom, did you see that dog?!' And she was like 'No, where?' And we drove back and she saw it, and we were both laughing hysterically and then that's when I decided to take a video of it.'
Twitter: @Asiadorseyyy

"I had to do a double take because I literally couldn't believe my eyes," she added. "I was like, 'Mom, did you see that dog?!' And she was like 'No, where?' And we drove back and she saw it, and we were both laughing hysterically and then that's when I decided to take a video of it."

Another person on Twitter may have also spotted the pug.

@Gabwiiela Same dog?
annesa @AnnesaKate

@Gabwiiela Same dog?

Reply Retweet Favorite

The pug was spotted in those signatures goggles, but this time, it was a different car, which certainly raises questions.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to @AnnesaKate for her eyewitness account.

Please send any tips, or photographic evidence, of the pug to julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com. This is a developing story.

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted by

Connect With USNews