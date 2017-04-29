Craig Calhoun, a Toronto-based 37-year-old, told BuzzFeed News he was heading to meet some friends for drinks when he saw a man "just sitting there with his giant drum and vacant expression."

"He got off a few stops later," Calhoun said. "There was definitely something in there because he had to roll it on its edge to get off the bus, and he continued to roll it that way down the sidewalk."