A Man On A Bus Was Spotted With A 30 Gallon Tub Of Cinnabon Frosting And People Have Questions

"I want to see this heist movie."

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

It was a normal Friday evening on the bus in Toronto until...wait, what's that?

Craig Calhoun

Let's take a closer look...

Craig Calhoun

That's right. This mysterious bus rider had with him a MASSIVE TUB OF CINNABON FROSTING.

Guy on this bus is packing a 30 gallon drum of Cinnabon frosting
craig calhoun @craiglcalhoun

Guy on this bus is packing a 30 gallon drum of Cinnabon frosting

Reply Retweet Favorite

Craig Calhoun, a Toronto-based 37-year-old, told BuzzFeed News he was heading to meet some friends for drinks when he saw a man "just sitting there with his giant drum and vacant expression."

"He got off a few stops later," Calhoun said. "There was definitely something in there because he had to roll it on its edge to get off the bus, and he continued to roll it that way down the sidewalk."

People were inspired by the mystery man and his apparent Cinnabon love.

employer: where do you see yourself in 5 years? me: https://t.co/V2Dpo7hT45
johnny @jersing

employer: where do you see yourself in 5 years? me: https://t.co/V2Dpo7hT45

Reply Retweet Favorite
name a more iconic duo, I'll wait https://t.co/sJtZPIg9Sj
plub in, turn on @vogon

name a more iconic duo, I'll wait https://t.co/sJtZPIg9Sj

Reply Retweet Favorite
Writers, this is your writing prompt. Any genre. https://t.co/ELBTS9fOlL
Nicole Valentine @nicoleva

Writers, this is your writing prompt. Any genre. https://t.co/ELBTS9fOlL

Reply Retweet Favorite

He was dubbed a hero.

not all heroes wear capes https://t.co/bUu0lH2RTW
zaynab @hoelyzay

not all heroes wear capes https://t.co/bUu0lH2RTW

Reply Retweet Favorite
My king. https://t.co/QK09wsk7Eo
Abbey Bartletmitzvah @clapifyoulikeme

My king. https://t.co/QK09wsk7Eo

Reply Retweet Favorite
I will follow him to the ends of the earth. https://t.co/H4Fu72ZmHz
Justyn Howard @Justyn

I will follow him to the ends of the earth. https://t.co/H4Fu72ZmHz

Reply Retweet Favorite

And everyone's dying for some backstory.

I need to know his story. https://t.co/NKpvOBb02I
Aria @snarkyspice

I need to know his story. https://t.co/NKpvOBb02I

Reply Retweet Favorite
I have so many questions. https://t.co/BccYZk69M2
Troy Osinoff @yo

I have so many questions. https://t.co/BccYZk69M2

Reply Retweet Favorite

Who is he???

Id ask him why, but I also trust his actions. https://t.co/BeszRU6oQC
Nah, You Good. @uglynewyork

Id ask him why, but I also trust his actions. https://t.co/BeszRU6oQC

Reply Retweet Favorite
I may never know the full story behind this photo, but in my head, it’s a *spectacular* one. https://t.co/FCu8rg1aim
David Shaw @dmshaw

I may never know the full story behind this photo, but in my head, it’s a *spectacular* one. https://t.co/FCu8rg1aim

Reply Retweet Favorite
who is he https://t.co/9mcyWATtVs
Chappell Ellison🤔 @ChappellTracker

who is he https://t.co/9mcyWATtVs

Reply Retweet Favorite

Though many wondered if something ~nefarious~ was afoot.

tfw you're prepping for a very delicious apocalypse https://t.co/cu1z8vrAbN
Parker Molloy @ParkerMolloy

tfw you're prepping for a very delicious apocalypse https://t.co/cu1z8vrAbN

Reply Retweet Favorite
This is 100% some Sopranos shit going on https://t.co/NB893isoxd
Max 👕 @maxmwbrunt

This is 100% some Sopranos shit going on https://t.co/NB893isoxd

Reply Retweet Favorite
Breaking Bad the sequel has started early. https://t.co/IReqWWI2sO
Adam Singer @AdamSinger

Breaking Bad the sequel has started early. https://t.co/IReqWWI2sO

Reply Retweet Favorite
I want to see this heist movie https://t.co/6W3Oet8EO0
Ma. Cristina García @MeowyCristina

I want to see this heist movie https://t.co/6W3Oet8EO0

Reply Retweet Favorite
PHASE ONE https://t.co/nBqlYsIxry
Patton Oswalt @pattonoswalt

PHASE ONE https://t.co/nBqlYsIxry

Reply Retweet Favorite

We may never know. All hail the Frosting King.

IF YOU ARE READING THIS FROSTING KING, PLEASE EMAIL ME. I MUST KNOW YOUR STORY/SHARE IN YOUR CINNABON BOUNTY.

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

