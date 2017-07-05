Sections

NPR Tweeted Out The Entire Declaration Of Independence And Some Trump Supporters Were Offended

"Literally no one is going to read 5,000 tweets about this trash."

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

In celebration of the 4th of July, National Public Radio tweeted out the Declaration of Independence in a series of more than 100 tweets on Tuesday.

This follows an NPR tradition in which the text has been read aloud on NPR's Morning Edition every 4th of July for the past 29 years.
This follows an NPR tradition in which the text has been read aloud on NPR's Morning Edition every 4th of July for the past 29 years.

Many people responded with praise for the historic document, and thanked NPR for sharing it.

But...not everyone was so pleased. In fact, several Trump supporters were outraged at what they viewed as a political act by NPR.

One person called the Declaration "propaganda."

A few said NPR should be defunded.

Including one guy who complained about NPR posting "5000 tweets about this trash."

Some, though, just kept it concise:

People quickly noticed the responses — and they could barely believe their eyes.

It is SO telling that @npr is tweeting our Declaration Independence… and Trump supporters think it's an anti-Trump tirade.
Matthew Ebel @matthewebel

It is SO telling that @npr is tweeting our Declaration Independence… and Trump supporters think it's an anti-Trump tirade.

Bloody Jelly 🇺🇸 @jepopp

@ParkerMolloy Amazing how many 'patriots' have never read the Declaration of Independence that we celebrate today.
Jeff H @Hoopgreen

@ParkerMolloy Amazing how many 'patriots' have never read the Declaration of Independence that we celebrate today.

@ParkerMolloy 'Merica 2017
Sean Coleman @seancole22

@ParkerMolloy 'Merica 2017

Out of all the Declaration of Independence tweets, this is the quote that got retweeted the most:

A Prince whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people.
NPR @NPR

A Prince whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people.

