These Parents Left Their Son The Most Hilariously Formal Letter From The Tooth Fairy

Supplied

And Henry said he'd like to "come to the defense of Barry" for the rather frosty letter.

"Whilst the tone may have come across as a touch harsh, we think people should take the time to appreciate how hard it is being a tooth fairy in Theresa May’s Britain," said Henry. "The Department of Tooth Fairies (DoTF) has not been immune to austerity. Barry’s hours are long, the pay is poor, (the free dental is obviously a plus) but overall it’s a tough gig."

"We’re sure that Barry was just processing the tooth through the proper channels," Henry said. "He’s a stickler. One has to be these days."