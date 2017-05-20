People Are Straight Up Inspired By This 6-Year-Old's Confidence In Herself

This is Kyle Dinsmore, an 18-year-old from Sacaramento, California, and his 6-year-old sister Khloe.
"Khloe, what is on your face?" Dinsmore asked his sister.
She had quite an answer: "Um, beauty."
Khloe has been declared an icon of our time.
And everyone is striving to be as confident as Khloe.
Though Khloe's snappy response left Kyle and their mom cracking up, they weren't all that surprised by it.
