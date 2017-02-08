Trump Says Nordstrom Treated Ivanka "Unfairly" By Dropping Her Clothing Line

1. Following news that Nordstrom would drop Ivanka Trump’s clothing line due to declining sales, President Trump tweeted Wednesday that the department store treated her “so unfairly.”
My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)
He also retweeted it from the official @POTUS account, and shared it on Facebook and Instagram.
A spokesperson for Nordstrom previously told BuzzFeed News the brand was cut due to lagging sales, saying the company carries “thousands of brands” and makes “buying decisions based on performance.”
“Each year we cut about 10% and refresh our assortment with about the same amount,” a Nordstrom spokesperson BuzzFeed News. “In this case, based on the brand’s performance we’ve decided not to buy it for this season.”
3. The brand’s removal from Nordstrom follows efforts by the #GrabYourWallet campaign to boycott businesses the Trump family profits from.
Shannon Coulter, who founded #GrabYourWallet, told Racked she had noticed a major drop in Ivanka Trump stock at Nordstrom.
In the month of December, the number of Ivanka Trump items stocked at the department store chain dropped from 71 to 48. In January, it dropped from 43 to 26.
“I am absolutely thrilled, and I know the vast majority of Grab Your Wallet participants will be as well,” Coulter told Bloomberg.
4. Nordstrom isn’t the only store that has recently cut the first daughter’s collection.
Within days of Nordstrom’s announcement, Neiman Marcus, Belk, Jet, and ShopStyle all said they would stop selling the line as well. Shoe retailer shoes.com cut the brand in November.
And brand inventory appears to be on the decline at other stores as well. Coulter previously noted that the Macy’s website had 90 Ivanka Trump items listed, all heavily discounted.
The Macy’s website now lists 44 Ivanka Trump items in stock.
5. A spokesperson for Ivanka Trump’s collection previously told BuzzFeed News that Nordstrom had already purchased spring apparel from the brand and would move inventory to their physical stores.
“The Ivanka Trump brand continues to expand across categories and distribution with increased customer support, leading us to experience significant year-over-year revenue growth in 2016,” Rosemary K. Young, the brand’s Senior Director of Marketing, told BuzzFeed News.
“We believe that the strength of a brand is measured not only by the profits it generates, but the integrity it maintains. The women behind the brand represent a diverse group of professionals and we are proud to say that the Ivanka Trump brand continues to embody the principles upon which it was founded. It is a company built to inspire women with solution-oriented offerings, created to celebrate and service the many aspects of their lives,” she said.
