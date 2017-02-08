Get Our News App
Trump Says Nordstrom Treated Ivanka "Unfairly" By Dropping Her Clothing Line

The department store announced it would stop selling her clothing line last week due to lagging sales.

Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Following news that Nordstrom would drop Ivanka Trump’s clothing line due to declining sales, President Trump tweeted Wednesday that the department store treated her “so unfairly.”

He also retweeted it from the official @POTUS account, and shared it on Facebook and Instagram.

A spokesperson for Nordstrom previously told BuzzFeed News the brand was cut due to lagging sales, saying the company carries “thousands of brands” and makes “buying decisions based on performance.”

“Each year we cut about 10% and refresh our assortment with about the same amount,” a Nordstrom spokesperson BuzzFeed News. “In this case, based on the brand’s performance we’ve decided not to buy it for this season.”

The brand's removal from Nordstrom follows efforts by the #GrabYourWallet campaign to boycott businesses the Trump family profits from.

View this image ›

Nordstrom

Shannon Coulter, who founded #GrabYourWallet, told Racked she had noticed a major drop in Ivanka Trump stock at Nordstrom.

In the month of December, the number of Ivanka Trump items stocked at the department store chain dropped from 71 to 48. In January, it dropped from 43 to 26.

“I am absolutely thrilled, and I know the vast majority of Grab Your Wallet participants will be as well,” Coulter told Bloomberg.

Nordstrom isn't the only store that has recently cut the first daughter's collection.

View this image ›

Neiman Marcus

Within days of Nordstrom’s announcement, Neiman Marcus, Belk, Jet, and ShopStyle all said they would stop selling the line as well. Shoe retailer shoes.com cut the brand in November.

And brand inventory appears to be on the decline at other stores as well. Coulter previously noted that the Macy’s website had 90 Ivanka Trump items listed, all heavily discounted.

The Macy’s website now lists 44 Ivanka Trump items in stock.

5. A spokesperson for Ivanka Trump’s collection previously told BuzzFeed News that Nordstrom had already purchased spring apparel from the brand and would move inventory to their physical stores.

“The Ivanka Trump brand continues to expand across categories and distribution with increased customer support, leading us to experience significant year-over-year revenue growth in 2016,” Rosemary K. Young, the brand’s Senior Director of Marketing, told BuzzFeed News.

“We believe that the strength of a brand is measured not only by the profits it generates, but the integrity it maintains. The women behind the brand represent a diverse group of professionals and we are proud to say that the Ivanka Trump brand continues to embody the principles upon which it was founded. It is a company built to inspire women with solution-oriented offerings, created to celebrate and service the many aspects of their lives,” she said.

6. People are confused as to why President Trump is criticizing the department store’s decision instead of, well, doing a whole bunch of other stuff.

Donald Trump has officially criticized @Nordstrom more than he’s criticized Russia. https://t.co/i0Aox5sB2i

— Ben (@BenHowe)

Wait, Trump tweeted about Nordstrom hurting his daughters bottom line? (Still waiting on tweet about Quebec)

— Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers)

-1 SEAL KIA, 3 wounded -30 dead civilians -No intel -banned from Yemen But yeah lets talk about your daughter's cl… https://t.co/hlbqVaMFMF

— Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett)

Trump: THE WORLD IS ON FIRE AND WE HAVE NOT A MOMENT TO LOSE...but first a few words about Nordstrom

— Jason Miller (@longwall26)

10. Some have even questioned whether Trump’s tweet may constitute a conflict of interest.

CC: @OfficeGovEthics https://t.co/9hy6OgfA9m

— Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey)

A sitting President is tweeting about his families business relations with Nordstrom. Can you say conflict of inter… https://t.co/6UywSirZ3i

— Simar Ahluwalia (@sahluwal)

Note to @realDonaldTrump: Office of the President should not be used for purpose of benefitting or enriching your f… https://t.co/iQzddznNks

— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu)

13. Though, of course, some people are on Trump’s side with this.

Man defends daughter against pathetically petty act of political spite by corporate entity - and HE'S the villain. #nordstrom #trump #ivanka

— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan)

We will never shop at #Nordstrom they are part of the problem with this country! #BoycottNordstrom… https://t.co/5BQXZl48Xr

— Don Vito (@Don_Vito_08)

15. Others are thanking Nordstrom for the decision, saying they plan to shop there even more now.

If you can afford it. This week is a great week to buy something from Nordstrom. https://t.co/oGPND93zPC

— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser)

Hey @Nordstrom I am a huge fan and love to shop with you ! Even more so because you support love and kindness over racists.

— Beth Behrs (@BethBehrs)

17. And many have pointed out it was merely a business decision.

if Ivanka's brand was successful, Nordstrom would sell it come on, man, you don't see Nordstrom out in these streets washing lepers' feet

— Jason Linkins (@dceiver)

18. And, of course, there were jokes:

"Mr Trump has never shopped at Nordstrom and that includes their full line of soft and luxurious bathrobes. Period."

— Michael Cohen (@speechboy71)

Damn. I was going to go get lunch. Now I have to go to Nordstrom's to buy expensive socks to support them in the war against our president.

— Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis)

I see @Nordstrom and Congress have swapped roles: one checks the executive branch, the other is bought by rich people.

— Corey Bennett (@coreybbennett)

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
