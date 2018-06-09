 back to top

Trump Was Photographed Showing Up Late To A G7 Meeting On Women's Empowerment

Trump caused quite a commotion, arriving 17 minutes late as remarks were already underway.

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

President Trump arrived late to a meeting on gender equality on Saturday morning at the G7 summit in Quebec, Canada.

Evan Vucci / AP

According to pool reports, Trump arrived 17 minutes late to the breakfast meeting.

Yves Herman / Reuters

The meeting had been scheduled to begin at 8 a.m., but due to the late arrivals Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau didn't begin speaking until 8.14 a.m. "Any stragglers will come in as they arrive," he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump showed up late to this morning's working breakfast on empowering women. Justin Trudeau had completed his opening remarks, and the co-chair of the meeting was in the middle of her remarks when Trump arrived. https://t.co/7otrMJU9AM #hw #cdnpoli https://t.co/kbEvLiIK48
CBC Politics @CBCPolitics

U.S. President Donald Trump showed up late to this morning's working breakfast on empowering women. Justin Trudeau had completed his opening remarks, and the co-chair of the meeting was in the middle of her remarks when Trump arrived. https://t.co/7otrMJU9AM #hw #cdnpoli https://t.co/kbEvLiIK48

Trump completely missed Trudeau's remarks, only arriving as Isabelle Hudon, the Canadian ambassador to France, began speaking.

Evan Vucci / AP
According to the Toronto Star, his arrival caused quite a commotion due to security workers having to clear a path through a crowd of journalists, many with large camera equipment.

The clicks of the journalists' cameras as Trump arrived late "almost drowned out Hudon’s remarks," the Star wrote.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for information on Saturday about the cause of the president's tardiness.

Still, the visual symbolism was...not good.

AP grabbed this shot of Trump walking in late to the gender equality breakfast at the G7 summit
Katie Watson @kathrynw5

AP grabbed this shot of Trump walking in late to the gender equality breakfast at the G7 summit

Many people called Trump's late arrival disrespectful.

Donald Trump arrives late to the working breakfast on women's empowerment. It appears to be quite the embarrassing moment as other leaders fuss/gasp when he arrives mid-opening comments. It also means leaders decided to start without him. So that too.
Katie Simpson @CBCKatie

Donald Trump arrives late to the working breakfast on women's empowerment. It appears to be quite the embarrassing moment as other leaders fuss/gasp when he arrives mid-opening comments. It also means leaders decided to start without him. So that too.

"Late to gender equality" summarizes Trump about as well as I could imagine. https://t.co/O1mc28I8Q0
Bruce McTague @BruceMctague

"Late to gender equality" summarizes Trump about as well as I could imagine. https://t.co/O1mc28I8Q0

Some couldn't get past the faces of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde.

@kathrynw5 I can't stop laughing
Chibi Lexenstar @ChibiLex

@kathrynw5 I can't stop laughing

@kathrynw5 The face Angela Merkel wants to make...
verse1verse2 @verse1verse2

@kathrynw5 The face Angela Merkel wants to make...

The expressions of French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland also came under scrutiny.

The looks from Chrystia Freeland and Emmanuel Macron after Trump walks in late to the G-7 meeting
Zach Seward @zseward

The looks from Chrystia Freeland and Emmanuel Macron after Trump walks in late to the G-7 meeting

There were also, of course, jokes.

“Sorry I’m late, I didn’t want to come.” https://t.co/XPqDVKPlyH
Mollie Goodfellow @hansmollman

“Sorry I’m late, I didn’t want to come.” https://t.co/XPqDVKPlyH

Course he was late for the gender equality breakfast. Probably opened with a cracker about liking his eggs unfertilised https://t.co/JMBw6olgDc
Ayesha Hazarika @ayeshahazarika

Course he was late for the gender equality breakfast. Probably opened with a cracker about liking his eggs unfertilised https://t.co/JMBw6olgDc

This wasn't the first meeting Trump was late to at the G7.

Yves Herman / Reuters

On Friday, a meeting between Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron was canceled due to Trump "running behind," according to pool reports.

The White House said they were working "to reschedule the meeting for later in the day."

Macron tweeted a video of their eventual meeting; the video contained no sound.

Pursuing the conversation. Engaging, keeping the dialogue alive, now &amp; ever. Sharing, reaching out, always, to promote the interests of the French people, and all those who believe in a world we can build together. With President Donald Trump, prior to the opening of G7 Summit. https://t.co/SD5hzLBO0X
Emmanuel Macron @EmmanuelMacron

Pursuing the conversation. Engaging, keeping the dialogue alive, now &amp; ever. Sharing, reaching out, always, to promote the interests of the French people, and all those who believe in a world we can build together. With President Donald Trump, prior to the opening of G7 Summit. https://t.co/SD5hzLBO0X

Trump also left the Quebec summit early, missing the meetings about climate change.

Leah Millis / Reuters

He took off on Air Force One bound for Singapore, where he is due to meet with Kim Jong Un on Tuesday.

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

