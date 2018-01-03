Trump And Bannon Are Publicly Feuding And Mitch McConnell Is Just Here For The Drama

It all started on Wednesday, when excerpts of author and media critic Michael Wolff's book about the Trump campaign and administration were leaked. Excerpts of Fire and Fury: Inside the White House, which BuzzFeed News obtained a copy of, include a number of juicy details. These include allegations that Fox News CEO Rupert Murdoch called Trump a "fucking idiot" once and that Trump apparently likes to eat at McDonald's due to a "longtime fear of being poisoned." Share On email Share On email

"The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor — with no lawyers. They didn’t have any lawyers," Bannon reportedly told Wolff. "Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad shit, and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately." Speaking about Mueller's investigation, Bannon reportedly said "they're going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV."

In response, Trump released a statement that absolutely blasted Bannon, saying he "lost his mind" after being fired. Trump totally torches Bannon: “When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind.” Full statement:

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders responded to the leak of the book by calling it "trashy tabloid fiction" that was "filled with false and misleading accounts from individuals who have no access or influence with the White House."

Then, of course, Don Jr. stepped in to defend his dad, accusing Bannon of lying and saying Andrew Breitbart "would be ashamed." Andrew Breitbart would be ashamed of the division and lies Steve Bannon is spreading!

Even the Mooch popped in to defend Trump (and to double down on his infamous diatribe against Bannon from this summer). I said what I said in the Summer take out the expletives and pay closer attention. Btw, @realDonaldTrump is doing a great job.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — who has previously had public disputes with Bannon — needed only a GIF to respond to the drama.

Many people are calling it out as a subtweet for the ages. This is a pretty epic subtweet https://t.co/qbxGrmNbTX

So much shade going on https://t.co/PGxsK3wOcJ

But many are just trolling McConnell right back. @JordanUhl @Team_Mitch "Evening ladies, I'm here to take your healthcare and any savings you may have".

This one's gonna look bad in hindsight, when we're all radioactive dust. https://t.co/tbGLjGo8B9

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

