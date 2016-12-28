Get Our News App
Can We Guess How Tall Your Boyfriend Is?
Signs You Might Be The Worst video
All The Best Deals On The Internet Today
24 Photos Of Carrie Fisher That Will Make You Miss…
Fluffy Japanese Pancakes

This Dog Had A Touching Surprise For Her Family On Christmas

We really, really, really, really don’t deserve dogs.

Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Meet Zoey.

Meet Zoey.

View this image ›

Jessica Klein

Zoey was a German shepherd–rottweiler mix living in Dallas, Georgia. Sadly, she died last May, when she was hit by a car at just one-and-a-half years old.

“She came with me to college and everything. My entire family loved her. She would come to the lake with us, and she slept with me every single night,” Jessica Klein, Zoey’s 19-year-old owner, told Buzzfeed News. “Zoey was always there. She went through so much stuff with me.”

2. To ease the pain of Zoey’s loss, Klein’s mother gave her a new puppy a few months later. They named her Riley.

Jessica Klein

Jessica Klein

 

“After Zoey died, I really appreciated having a dog more,” Klein said. “They don’t care how you look, or if you screwed up at work. When you walk through the door, your dog always comes at you with that same excitement. I definitely missed that.”

Months ago, before Zoey died, she lost her collar somewhere in the woods of the backyard.

“I never really thought anything of it — she lost her collar, and that was that,” she said.

3. But, on Christmas morning, Riley had a big surprise for her family.

But, on Christmas morning, Riley had a big surprise for her family.

View this image ›

Jessica Klein

“Riley comes up to me in the backyard with something in her mouth, and I was like, what does she have in her mouth?” Klein said. “And it was Zoey’s collar.”

4. Klein said she got “chills everywhere” and immediately brought it inside to show her sister and parents.

They think Riley found it because she uses some of her old toys and might have recognized her scent.

5. People are really emotional over it.

WHAT DID WE DO TO DESERVE DOGS https://t.co/Xy7ziCgnWr

— 🍩 (@wikvellv)

@jessicklein

— Heather (@nebulanaptime)

8. The family displayed the collar on the fireplace with all their stockings.

The family displayed the collar on the fireplace with all their stockings.

View this image ›

Jessica Klein

Klein said Riley finding Zoey’s collar was truly “a special gift.”

9. “It meant a lot,” she said. “It’s like she’s keeping Zoey alive and not letting her be forgotten.”

Jessica Klein

Jessica Klein

 

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
In 2016, An Anti-Troll Hero Came To My Rescue

by Joseph Bernstein

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing