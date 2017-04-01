Sections

This Makeup Youtuber Had The Best Response To A Teen Who Said She Wished She Looked Like Her

"I don't even look like this."

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Gina Shkeda, a popular makeup artist on Youtube.

On Friday, a fan of Shkeda's tweeted a photo of her, saying if she could "wake up as beautiful as @GinaShkeda I'd be the happiest girl alive."

She followed it with the hashtag #NaturalBeauty.

Paige Matthews, the 19-year-old from Massachusetts who tweeted it, told BuzzFeed News when she first saw Shkeda's selfie she "was like, OMG she's literally perfect."

"If I ever looked like that I'd die of happiness," she added.

But then, just a minute later, Shkeda responded.

"Girl I have micro bladed brows, lash extensions in and lip injections — I don't even look like this," Shkeda said. "You're flawless."

Shkeda, who didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, has won praise for incredibly real response.

@GinaShkeda @ChaniThaHippie Luv you for your honesty. Now that's real. And beautiful.
Ask Black Julie @BlackJulieKnows

@GinaShkeda @ChaniThaHippie Luv you for your honesty. Now that's real. And beautiful.

@GinaShkeda This response is so important ❤
🌹 @SugaryOblivion

@GinaShkeda This response is so important ❤

This was HELLA real 👏🏽 https://t.co/4lUNEslkzo
Ruma @amurVruma

This was HELLA real 👏🏽 https://t.co/4lUNEslkzo

And they are applauding her positive, supportive message.

YOU'RE BOTH FLAWLESS! I love when girls build each other up! Y'all are queens! 🌼🌼✨💖 https://t.co/bXr89sE4gP
yung spaghetti @abbey_hughes

YOU'RE BOTH FLAWLESS! I love when girls build each other up! Y'all are queens! 🌼🌼✨💖 https://t.co/bXr89sE4gP

Wow! This actually is some real shit! And both of them are gorgeous https://t.co/pBA8SfBcxb
la princesa @kalinicole21

Wow! This actually is some real shit! And both of them are gorgeous https://t.co/pBA8SfBcxb

Matthews said Shkeda's response inspired her to be more confident in herself.

'It kind of blew me away how she was so confident in herself,' she said. 'That she could put herself out like that, because not a lot of people do.''I realized if someone I look up to can be so confident, so can I,' she said.
Supplied

"It kind of blew me away how she was so confident in herself," she said. "That she could put herself out like that, because not a lot of people do."

"I realized if someone I look up to can be so confident, so can I," she said.

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

