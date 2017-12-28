This 17-Year-Old Was Brutalized During A Police Encounter And His Family Wants To Know Why

Officials are investigating how a 17-year-old was left bruised, bloodied, and swollen beyond recognition during an encounter with police Saturday night in Troy, Alabama.

Police officers in Troy saw the teenager, Ulysses Wilkerson, walking behind a closed business in the city's downtown late Saturday night, officials said. When the officers exited their vehicle and approached him, he ran away. Officers chased him down a few streets over, and a struggle ensued.

The Troy police chief is now asking for an independent investigation. A spokesperson for the Troy Police Department told BuzzFeed News that all questions about the incident should be directed to the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation.

In a statement, the Bureau of Investigation confirmed that Troy police officers arrested a 17-year-old at 11:52 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23. During the arrest, the teen was injured and transported to Troy Regional Medical Center, the statement said. He was later transported to University of Alabama Medical Center in Birmingham, and subsequently released.

"City of Troy Police Chief Randall Barr requested the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) conduct an independent investigation into the use of force by his officers," the bureau's statement continued. "Chief Barr’s request was approved and Agents from SBI immediately responded to Troy, conducting interviews and collecting evidence."

The investigation is still "open and active," Lt. Heath Carpenter told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday, though he could not confirm whether the police department had put any officers involved on leave. Carpenter noted that the "SBI does not have the ability to place any member of another department on leave."

Meanwhile, the teen's family is demanding answers.

"Troy police officers did this to my son while he was in handcuffs," Angela Williams, Wilkerson's mother, wrote in a now-viral Facebook post, alongside a photo of her beaten son. Williams added that her son had been transported to the hospital for his injuries and that she still knew little about what had actually transpired.

"Please share this," she wrote. "Shit happening in Troy, Alabama now."

Nearly 75,000 people have shared the post, with many calling for answers from the police in comments.

“From all over the world, people are commenting they want justice,” the teen's father, Ulysses Wilkerson Jr., told WKRG.

According to the station, the teen fled on foot when police officers had tried to speak to him. A witness also reportedly saw the officers standing around a seemingly unconscious Ulysses.