People In Antarctica Are Holding Their Own Women’s March

1. At least 30 people will participate in the Women’s March today all the way in Antarctica, surrounded by penguins.

Pre-march photo! #womensMarchAntarctica ❤️🐧 — linda zunas (@lindazunas)

Linda Zynas, a 42-year-old from California, told The Independent she planned the Antarctica March out of concerns for the environment during Trump’s presidency.

“I set it up because I wanted to participate in the Women’s March,” she said. “I spent a month after the election mourning the impending damage to the earth that will be done. I felt like I needed to do something to be part of the global movement.”

It will take place in Paradise Bay, an area of Antarctica known for its gentoo penguin population.

