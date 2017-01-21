Get Our News App
This Man Turned 80 Years Old For A Day To Face His… video
People Are Saying That Twitter Forced Them To…
Here’s How Famous Writers Are Reacting To Trump’s…
28 Celebrity Tweets About The Inauguration
People Can’t Get Over How Much Trump Sounded Like…

People In Antarctica Are Holding Their Own Women’s March

Making it a grand total of seven continents holding Women’s Marches.

Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. At least 30 people will participate in the Women’s March today all the way in Antarctica, surrounded by penguins.

Linda Zynas, a 42-year-old from California, told The Independent she planned the Antarctica March out of concerns for the environment during Trump’s presidency.

“I set it up because I wanted to participate in the Women’s March,” she said. “I spent a month after the election mourning the impending damage to the earth that will be done. I felt like I needed to do something to be part of the global movement.”

It will take place in Paradise Bay, an area of Antarctica known for its gentoo penguin population.

2. The “international group of eco-minded visitors” will carry signs saying “Penguins for Peace,” “Seals for Science,” “Cormorants for Climate,” and “Love from seven continents.”

The participants “range in age from 24 to 87, male and female, from over six countries,” Zynas said.

In order to limit environmental impact, “the actual marching will be short as we have to limit our footprint on land,” she said.

3. People are pretty freaking amazed by the Antarctica marchers.

5. Especially the fact that Women’s Marches are now taking place on every continent.

Nasty women are everywhere https://t.co/sUaSwj4blT

— Karen Santana (@bananasantana95)

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
Women's March On Washington
Download the BuzzFeed News app
Why Trump’s Low Approval Ratings Won’t Matter In Washington

by Tarini Parti

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing