The Anti-Defamation League Received An Anonymous Bomb Threat

1. The Anti-Defamation League, the leading national organization combatting anti-Semitism, was targeted with a bomb threat on Wednesday.

This morning @ADL_national received a bomb threat. We're just one of many #Jewish groups that has been targeted. Mo… https://t.co/03f94VpFNo — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL)

The anonymous bomb threat targeted the group’s national headquarters in New York.

Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of ADL, said nothing indicated that it was more than a threat, but that they are taking it “very seriously.”

ADL will work with law enforcement to see if the bomb threat is linked to the 11 bomb threats that targeted Jewish Community Centers this past weekend.

“This is not the first time that ADL has been targeted, and it will not deter us in our efforts to combat anti-Semitism and hate against people of all races and religion,” Greenblatt said.

The New York Police Department told BuzzFeed News they no further information.

ADL did not immediately return a request for comment.

